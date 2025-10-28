CoreWeave to Enter the U.S. Federal Market

CoreWeave to Pursue FedRAMP and Other Authorizations to Bring "The Essential Cloud for AI" to U.S. Government Agencies and the Defense Industrial Base
CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced its intent to expand its successful commercial business into the U.S. federal market. CoreWeave Federal will focus on delivering secure, compliant, high-performance AI cloud services to U.S. government agencies and their key partners including the Defense Industrial Base.
Federal agencies are accelerating the adoption of secure AI capabilities for training and inference and require the same speed, scale, and reliability that is driving innovation in the private sector. CoreWeave is committed to supporting agencies as they build, train, and deploy AI at scale for the increasingly complex government workloads required to modernize and propel critical agency missions and national interests.
"America's economic competitiveness and national security rely on the continued advancement of secure, high-performance AI infrastructure," said Michael Intrator, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of CoreWeave. "We will bring our platform to the federal market in alignment with the government's rigorous standards to help agencies accelerate innovation and strengthen mission performance. We look forward to expanding our partnerships with agencies and integrators to deliver outcomes that matter for the nation."
CoreWeave plans to enter the federal market through a deliberate approach that adapts its industry-leading AI cloud platform to meet the U.S. government's evolving cybersecurity standards and compliance requirements. The company is investing in the teams, tools, and technologies that agencies require to meet these demands, aligning its platform with FedRAMP and other authorizations.
The company powers many of the world's most advanced AI deployments and enters the federal market from a position of strength, building on proven capabilities and active public sector experience gained through its acquisition of Weights & Biases (W&B). Together, these capabilities provide a strong foundation for advancing federal missions, meeting evolving compliance standards, and accelerating AI innovation across government and defense.
CoreWeave's focus on public sector collaboration builds on years of investment and engagement. CEO Michael Intrator's recent testimony before Congress and published commentary on strengthening America's AI infrastructure underscore how purpose-built compute, power, and supply chains advance competitiveness and national security. CoreWeave has matched that vision with action, announcing major investments at the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit to build next-generation capacity and jobs in the U.S., expanding its Washington, DC presence at 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, and strengthening its government-focused leadership bench with recent security, government affairs, legal, and communications leadership appointments. These steps position CoreWeave to enter the market as a trusted partner in the federal ecosystem.
CoreWeave is committed to advancing AI through innovation and engineering excellence, consistently setting new performance standards, including industry-leading MLPerf benchmark results for AI workloads. In collaboration with NVIDIA, CoreWeave integrates the latest accelerated computing and networking technologies across its platform to deliver unmatched performance and scalability for complex AI workloads. This includes the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure, high-throughput NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking, and advanced orchestration enabled by NVIDIA BlueField processors.To strengthen and expand its portfolio, CoreWeave has introduced new solutions like high-performance object storage and serverless reinforcement learning, and made strategic acquisitions in key industries and mission areas including OpenPipe and its intent to acquire Monolith AI .
CoreWeave shared the news as part of its participation in the NVIDIA GTC GPU Technology Conference in Washington, DC 2025, which focused on AI, high-performance computing, accelerated computing, and emerging technologies.
For more information, visit www.coreweave.com/federal
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at coreweave.com. coreweave.com
