CoreWeave Selected by Zonos to Power Cross-Border Commerce Solutions

CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Zonos , a leader in cross-border commerce technology, selected the CoreWeave Cloud platform to power its AI-driven duty, tax, and international checkout systems, reducing latency and improving performance across its globally distributed products.
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Zonos selects CoreWeave Cloud to power cross-border commerce solutions.
Zonos helps global retailers and logistics providers such as Cotopaxi, LIV Golf, USPS, and Canada Post manage duties, taxes, and international checkout in real time. These systems require compliance decisions at purchase across dozens of countries and currencies. The underlying infrastructure must support low-latency inference, with no tolerance for slowdowns exactly what CoreWeave Cloud is purpose-built to run.
"Zonos chose CoreWeave to power its most latency-sensitive inference workloads because we provide the necessary speed and reliability at a massive scale," said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer of CoreWeave. "CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud powers every step of the AI lifecycle, from model development and offline training to real-time inference at a global scale."
AI is now foundational to global commerce. With the rise of agentic commerce, where AI agents autonomously manage everything from product discovery to cross-border duty compliance, the industry's potential is now determined by infrastructure reliability and speed. CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud turns complex, real-time data into frictionless customer experiences, enabling global brands to scale with confidence in an increasingly automated marketplace.
"Global commerce depends on fast, reliable, and always-on infrastructure," said Andrew Spencer, chief technology officer of Zonos. "We've built a platform that embeds compliance, duty and tax intelligence, and international checkout directly into the commerce stack. By combining AI-driven automation with CoreWeave's scalable global infrastructure, we're solving the inherent complexity of cross-border commerce and unlocking global growth for our customers. CoreWeave enables us to deploy with the speed and confidence that today's automated economy demands."
CoreWeave's AI cloud delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency through an end-to-end technology stack optimized for modern AI workloads. CoreWeave consistently sets new standards for performance, demonstrated by an industry-leading MLPerf benchmark for AI workloads and its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, which evaluate AI cloud performance, efficiency and reliability.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
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