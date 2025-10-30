CoreWeave Acquires Marimo to Unify the Generative AI Developer Workflow

CoreWeave , Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Marimo Inc., the creator of the open-source marimo notebook, an AI-native, reactive development environment for Python, purpose-built for AI and data workloads.
CoreWeave is powering the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives the next wave of AI innovation. As the first cloud built from the ground up for AI, CoreWeave enables the world's leading labs, enterprises, and developers to move from idea to impact faster, smarter, and at scale.
Bringing Marimo into the CoreWeave ecosystem advances that mission, combining world-class infrastructure with open-source innovation to accelerate how developers build and deploy AI.
The acquisition will integrate Marimo's technology into the CoreWeave Cloud, supercharging Marimo's cloud-hosted notebook offering and creating a unified developer experience that spans the entire AI lifecycle: training, inference, data movement, and continuous iteration. The addition strengthens CoreWeave's vertically integrated platform, empowering developers to build, scale, and deploy applications faster and more efficiently.
Together, CoreWeave and Marimo will empower all kinds of developers to harness the power of AI and data, ultimately ushering in the next generation of AI-native products. Marimo's flagship product, the marimo notebook, offers a fully reproducible and git-friendly programming environment that lets developers move seamlessly from initial experimentation to large-scale production deployments. Through this acquisition, Marimo will join CoreWeave's ecosystem and augment CoreWeave's existing Weights & Biases developer platform to provide the tools necessary for building, evaluating, and deploying AI applications.
"This is about supporting the open-source community and unlocking the pace of innovation that modern AI demands," said Brian Venturo, co-founder and chief strategy officer of CoreWeave. "CoreWeave is creating the most complete environment for AI development, from prototype to production, and with Marimo as part of our platform we are giving builders the tools to iterate faster and deploy smarter across every stage of the AI lifecycle."
"We created marimo because we believed that Python developers deserved a dramatically better programming environment for working with data - one that blended the best parts of interactive computing with the reusability and reproducibility of traditional software," said Akshay Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Marimo. "Joining CoreWeave lets us double down on that vision, and execute on it at an even greater scale. Our shared goal is to build the world's best programming environment for AI and data work."
CoreWeave is committed to maintaining and accelerating the development of Marimo's open-source project. The marimo notebook will remain freely available and permissively-licensed, with a roadmap guided by transparency and community collaboration. Together, CoreWeave and Marimo will deliver a more powerful, scalable, and extensible programming environment for AI and data workloads.
Today's news follows the recent acquisition of OpenPipe , which strengthened CoreWeave's AI cloud with advanced reinforcement learning tools to power reliable, scalable AI systems. In May, CoreWeave announced the acquisition of Weights & Biases , creating an end-to-end AI developer platform, combining compute and MLOps tools to speed AI model development and deployment. This month, CoreWeave announced its intent to acquire Monolith AI , a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to solve complex physics and engineering challenges.
To learn more about what this means for developers and the open-source community, read the blog from Marimo co-founder Akshay Agrawal.
Terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
Morgan Stanley served as the exclusive financial advisor to Marimo.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .
About Marimo
Founded in 2022, Marimo is the company behind the marimo notebook, an open-source, AI-native, reactive development environment for Python that redefines how machine learning, data, and AI developers create, share, and deploy their work. marimo enables developers and their teams to move seamlessly from experimentation to production, with fully reproducible, git-friendly workflows. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a globally distributed team, Marimo is committed to advancing the world's most developer-friendly, open platform for building and scaling AI software.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030044722/en/
CoreWeave Press Contact
press@coreweave.com