Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report second quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on July 29, 2026. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Information

Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking here . Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller.

Additionally, a listen-only webcast will be available by clicking here .

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of Corcept.com.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept has focused on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders, leading to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators and glucocorticoid receptor antagonists. Corcept is conducting advanced clinical trials in patients with Cushing's syndrome, solid tumors, ALS and liver disease. In 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and in 2026, the company introduced Lifyorli™, approved in combination with nab-paclitaxel, the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist for adults with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Corcept is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

Investor inquiries:
ir@corcept.com
Media inquiries:
communications@corcept.com
www.corcept.com

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