Corcel Exploration: Advancing a District-scale, Past-producing Copper-Gold Asset in Arizona

Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL,OTCQB:CRLEF) is a Vancouver-based explorer unlocking copper and gold opportunities across North America. Anchored by its flagship Yuma King project in Arizona, the company applies historical datasets, cutting-edge geoscience, and modern technology to uncover and expand near-surface and buried mineralized systems.

Corcel’s approach is centered on disciplined, data-driven exploration. The company’s 2025 work program includes its maiden 2,000-meter diamond drill program, along with IP surveys and hyperspectral mapping to test priority copper-gold skarn and porphyry targets across the Yuma King Mine, Yuma King West, and Three Musketeers zones. By validating and extending historical mineralization, Corcel aims to delineate a near-term resource base while unlocking the broader district-scale potential.

Location of Corcel Exploration's Yuma King propertyYuma King property overview

The Yuma King copper-gold project covers a 3,200-hectare district-scale property in the historic Ellsworth mining district of west-central Arizona, approximately 150 km northwest of Phoenix. The property hosts the past-producing Yuma mine, where operations between 1940 and 1963 yielded high-grade copper and gold ore.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship Yuma King Project (Arizona): District-scale, 3,200-hectare land package with 515 federal mining claims in the historic Ellsworth mining district.
  • High-grade Historical Production: 8,600 tons averaging 2.3 percent copper, 0.3 oz silver per ton, and 0.03 oz gold per ton from the past-producing Yuma mine.
  • Dual Mineralization System: Copper-gold skarn mineralization with potential for a buried copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry system.
  • Strong Recent Results: Rock samples grading up to 17.15 grams per ton gold and 11.6 percent copper, confirming widespread surface mineralization.
  • Advanced Drill-ready Targets: 1.6 km skarn corridor open along strike and down-dip; multiple untested anomalies from geophysics and soil sampling.
  • Experienced Leadership: Led by a technically strong management team with deep experience in discovery, development, and capital markets.
  • Strategic US Positioning: Located near infrastructure and in the same state as one of only three US copper smelters.

Corcel Exploration
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,111 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist of one common share... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the identification of significant historical occurrences of two United States-designated critical minerals, tungsten and graphite, at its 100%-owned Yuma King Project in Arizona, USA. This information... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
