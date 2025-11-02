Corcel Exploration: Advancing a District-scale, Past-producing Copper-Gold Asset in Arizona

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 02, 2025
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL,OTCQB:CRLEF) is a Vancouver-based explorer unlocking copper and gold opportunities across North America. Anchored by its flagship Yuma King project in Arizona, the company applies historical datasets, cutting-edge geoscience, and modern technology to uncover and expand near-surface and buried mineralized systems.
Corcel’s approach is centered on disciplined, data-driven exploration. The company’s 2025 work program includes its maiden 2,000-meter diamond drill program, along with IP surveys and hyperspectral mapping to test priority copper-gold skarn and porphyry targets across the Yuma King Mine, Yuma King West, and Three Musketeers zones. By validating and extending historical mineralization, Corcel aims to delineate a near-term resource base while unlocking the broader district-scale potential.
Yuma King property overview
The Yuma King copper-gold project covers a 3,200-hectare district-scale property in the historic Ellsworth mining district of west-central Arizona, approximately 150 km northwest of Phoenix. The property hosts the past-producing Yuma mine, where operations between 1940 and 1963 yielded high-grade copper and gold ore.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Yuma King Project (Arizona): District-scale, 3,200-hectare land package with 515 federal mining claims in the historic Ellsworth mining district.
- High-grade Historical Production: 8,600 tons averaging 2.3 percent copper, 0.3 oz silver per ton, and 0.03 oz gold per ton from the past-producing Yuma mine.
- Dual Mineralization System: Copper-gold skarn mineralization with potential for a buried copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry system.
- Strong Recent Results: Rock samples grading up to 17.15 grams per ton gold and 11.6 percent copper, confirming widespread surface mineralization.
- Advanced Drill-ready Targets: 1.6 km skarn corridor open along strike and down-dip; multiple untested anomalies from geophysics and soil sampling.
- Experienced Leadership: Led by a technically strong management team with deep experience in discovery, development, and capital markets.
- Strategic US Positioning: Located near infrastructure and in the same state as one of only three US copper smelters.
This Corcel Exploration profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL) to receive an Investor Presentation
CRCL:CC
Sign up to get your FREE
Corcel Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
30 October
Corcel Exploration
Advancing a district-scale, past-producing copper-gold land package in Arizona
29 October
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,111 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist of one common share... Keep Reading...
27 October
Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the identification of significant historical occurrences of two United States-designated critical minerals, tungsten and graphite, at its 100%-owned Yuma King Project in Arizona, USA. This information... Keep Reading...
15 October
Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will... Keep Reading...
07 October
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
1h
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025
GOLD: COPPER: COBALT
Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to outline below the activities for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025 (‘Quarter’). Highlights Executing WA Gold Strategy MBK continues to execute it’s fast-track gold production strategy. This includes building a gold portfolio in WA with... Keep Reading...
30 October
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Correction — When to Buy, What's Next
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on the pullback in gold and silver prices, sharing where the floors could be for both precious metals. In his view, the correction is healthy and will lead to higher levels in the future. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
30 October
Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector
Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
30 October
Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates
The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and inflation concerns rise. The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25... Keep Reading...
30 October
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
29 October
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket
Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Corcel Exploration Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00