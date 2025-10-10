Copper Volatility Cant Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures

By JE Insights, Benzinga
While much of the attention related to the blistering surge in copper prices has focused on the current administration's economic policies - especially as they pertain to tariffs - the reality is that experts saw the rally coming. In January of last year, CNBC reported that due to the global transition to green energy, the price of copper could rise by over 75% in 2025.
Indeed, Goldman Sachs noted at the time that a supply deficit exceeding half a million tons could materialize later in 2024, primarily due to mining disruptions. Though it's easy to point the finger at the political realm, it's not the only catalyst for the commodity. Instead, multiple elements have converged, bolstering interest in the market.
Financial services company Sprott Inc. introduced exchange-traded funds with exposure to copper miners. One of them is Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ: COPJ), a fund dedicated to enterprises at the early stages of the copper supply chain - right at the fulcrum of the supply-demand bottleneck.
Tariffs Spark A Unique Dynamic In The Copper Market
Although it would be inaccurate to exclusively focus on politics as the tailwind for copper prices, it would at the same time be a gross omission not to mention it. Specifically, the administration's tariffs have created a unique dynamic in the commodities space, resulting in significant changes in demand.
Although the whiplash in the commodities sector has been unnerving, experts in the field maintain optimism.
It's not just empty talk as the structural realities of copper mining help facilitate a productive attitude.
Production Realities Could Help Support Long-Term Copper Prices
According to a recent forecast from BMI (Fitch Solutions), global copper production is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 2.9% over the next decade. Nominally, the research team anticipates the rise from 23.8 million tons in 2025 to 30.9 million tons by 2034 to stem from new projects and expansions across key jurisdictions in South America, Asia and Africa.
However, one nuanced point should intrigue copper investors - the 2025 output projection was revised downward slightly due to reduced guidance at the Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. BMI also noted continued downside risks among projects owned by notable publicly traded miners. These adjustments underscore the difficulty involved in copper extraction, which may have an impact on prices.
As the University of Arizona pointed out, the extraction stage of copper mining projects can take anywhere from five to 30 years to complete. Furthermore, the cost of operations can range from a few million dollars to hundreds of millions of dollars annually, depending on the size of the mine and its location.
Further, as McKinsey & Company mentioned, copper head grades have been declining, and even worse, this trend is unlikely to be reversed. Ultimately, the mining industry has had to respond to these challenges with a brute-force approach, processing ever-increasing volumes of ores and thereby raising costs.
Global Demand Applies Pressure On The Commodities Market
Of course, the other component of the supply-demand bottleneck is rising global demand for copper. As Michael Reid, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets, told CNBC in an email, "[t]he largest sectors that use copper as inputs include motor vehicles, plumbing fixtures and valve fittings, communications wire (i.e., cable and internet providers), and various electrical components."
With so many industries competing for the critical commodity, which is increasingly difficult to extract, the price of the metal may move upward to resolve this imbalance. That's the argument forwarded by a study from the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). In fact, the research team asserts that copper prices will need to more than double if the world is to produce enough of the metal to support the global energy transition.
What's remarkable about this study is that even assuming the "business-as-usual" framework - which excludes the impacts of electrification and focuses solely on expected growth from rising global incomes and population - copper production would still need to rise substantially to meet the core needs. However, add in copper-hungry data centers and renewable energy facilities, and the required volume only accelerates.
Earlier this year, the United Nations warned that the copper shortage dilemma risks slowing the global energy and technology transition. Therefore, the notion that the industrial metal's bottleneck may disrupt the broader economy is not an esoteric argument forwarded by a no-name think tank; rather, the urgency has gone mainstream.
How COPJ Facilitates Intriguing Exposure To Copper
Investors seeking exposure often turn to mining equities, especially those operating at the earliest stages of the supply chain.
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF offers a streamlined way to do just that. With 100% of its equity holdings tied to copper-related businesses, the fund centers on small and micro-capitalization companies involved in exploration and early development. These are the firms that often operate upstream - where supply bottlenecks tend to form first and where policy and demand changes can exert outsize influence. This long-term demand is key to the potential growth within this fund.
The companies in the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPJ™) index that the ETF tracks are not arbitrarily included. Instead, the index methodology screens them for their exposure to copper, giving a pure-play exposure, which is especially notable given the extended lead times involved in bringing new copper production online. Moreover, the fund's geographic diversification - spanning Canada, Australia, the U.S. and key emerging markets - may help balance jurisdictional risk while still aligning with the broader energy and manufacturing transition.
While short-term results are always subject to change, the underlying pressures driving notable positive performance - tight supply, constrained inventories and long-cycle production dynamics - remain central to the copper narrative.
Navigating Copper's Complexity With Targeted Exposure
Between fragmented pricing, geopolitical undercurrents and structural delays in mine development, copper investors face a landscape that's both critical and convoluted. But that's exactly what drives relevance for the ETF. Rather than chasing headlines or attempting to pick winners individually, the fund offers broad-based exposure to junior miners aligned with the underlying realities of the copper supply chain. In a world where demand continues to rise and supply continues to stall, that positioning could prove increasingly relevant.
^Tailwind refers to any external condition or factor that positively influences the performance of an asset, sector, or the broader economy, and in this case, copper prices.
