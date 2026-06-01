Copper One Resources Corp. Completes Acquisition of Redonda Copper Property from Uranium One Mining Corp.

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Vancouver, BC –TheNewswire - June 1, 2026 – Uranium One Mining Corp. ("Uranium One") (CSE: UUU | OTC: UUUFF | FWB: SL5) and Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTC: CEXYF | FWB: YW5) (collectively, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated May 1, 2026, Copper One has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest in nine mineral claims known as the Redonda Copper property located northeast of Campbell River in the Vancouver Mining Division of British Columbia (the "Property") from Uranium One, pursuant to the terms of a property purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 30, 2026. All mineral titles comprising the Property were transferred to Copper One on May 11, 2026 pursuant to the Acquisition.
Transaction Terms
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Uranium One transferred to Copper One a 100% interest in the Property, free and clear of all encumbrances other than a 3% net smelter return royalty in favour of Homegold Resources Ltd. ("Homegold") on commencement of commercial production (the "Homegold NSR") and other permitted encumbrances as set out in the Agreement. As consideration, Copper One paid to Uranium One the sum of C$1,100,000 (the "Consideration Cash"). Copper One has assumed all obligations in respect of the Homegold NSR.
All closing conditions have been satisfied including, without limitation, (a) the payment by Uranium One of its outstanding deferred balance of C$300,000 to Homegold, (b) the delivery by Uranium One of all duly executed instruments of transfer necessary to transfer its interest in the Property to Copper One, including all documents required to initiate a bill of sale process on the Mineral Titles Online system in connection with such transfer, (c) the receipt by each party of all necessary consents and approvals, (d) each party's representations and warranties in the Agreement being true and correct in all material respects as of the closing date, and (e) each party completing its covenants and obligations as contained in the Agreement.
As David Greenway is a director and officer of both Uranium One and Copper One, the Acquisition is considered a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Uranium One and Copper One have relied on the exemption from valuation requirement and minority approval pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the Consideration Cash does not represent more than 25% of either Uranium One or Copper One's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
About Uranium One Mining Corp.
Uranium One Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects and select battery metals assets. The Company is advancing a diversified portfolio of high-potential projects in Canada, Paraguay and Argentina, with a strategic focus on assets positioned to benefit from the increasing global demand for nuclear energy and secure energy supply chains.
The Company's projects include the Quark Uranium Project, the Yuty Prometeo Uranium Project, and the Nucleon Uranium Project, each of which offers significant exploration upside and potential for resource expansion.
Uranium One Mining Corp. is committed to responsible exploration practices, disciplined capital allocation, and the creation of long-term shareholder value through the systematic advancement of its project portfolio.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by U.S. clean energy and electrification initiatives, including the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
Copper One's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Copper One is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. Copper One remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
On Behalf of the Uranium One Mining Corp. Board of Directors:
"Richard Robbins"
Richard Robbins, CFO
On Behalf of the Copper One Resources Corp. Board of Directors:
"Natasha Doe"
Natasha Doe, CFO
For further information, please contact:
Uranium One Mining Corp.
Brent Rusin
Phone: +1 672-533-0348
Email: info@uraniumone.com
Website: www.uraniumone.com
Copper One Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (236) 788-0643
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition to the Companies and their shareholders; Copper One's plans with respect to the Property following the Acquisition; and the Companies' broader business objectives, exploration plans, and strategic direction. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management of the Companies as of the date of this news release, and are necessarily subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Companies to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements, including but not limited to: risks relating to the mineral exploration industry, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration and development; risks related to the title, ownership, and condition of the mineral claims; fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper or uranium prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies in Canada, the United States, or any other relevant jurisdiction; general economic, market, and business conditions; any other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Companies' public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Companies believe that the assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note. The Companies do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information about these and other risks and uncertainties is available in the Companies' public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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