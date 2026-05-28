Copper One Resources Corp. Announces OTC Symbol Change to CEXYFF Following Name Change

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - May 28, 2026 — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE:CEXY | OTC: CEXYFF | FWB:IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") announces that, effective at the opening of market trading today, May 28, 2026, the Company's OTC Markets ( the "OTC") trading symbol has changed from "BFGFD" to "CEXYFF".
The OTC symbol change accompanies the Company's previously announced corporate name change to "Copper One Resources Corp." and reflects the Company's continued transition to its new corporate identity and strategic focus on copper exploration and development.
David Greenway, Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "The transition to the ‘CEXYFF' OTC symbol marks another important step in Copper One's evolution as a North American copper-focused exploration company. We believe copper will play a critical role in supporting electrification, AI data center growth, renewable energy systems, grid modernization, and large-scale infrastructure spending across the United State. Our goal is to position Copper One to capitalize on these long-term macro trends through the advancement of high-potential copper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions."
The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "CEXY", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "IW8", and under the German WKN number "A42AGR". No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the OTC symbol change
Copper One believes the updated OTC trading symbol further aligns the Company's market presence with its long-term strategy of advancing copper-focused exploration assets in North America amid increasing global demand for critical metals supporting electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and grid modernization.
About OTC Market
The OTC Markets platform provides U.S. investors with access to international and emerging growth companies through an established electronic quotation and trading system. Trading on the OTC Market can increase a company's visibility within the U.S. investment community, improve accessibility for retail and institutional investors, and support broader market awareness and liquidity.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. focuses on advancing copper, copper/silver/gold, and critical metals projects in North America to support growing demand driven by electrification, AI infrastructure, renewable energy, and grid modernization. The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District in Nevada, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno. Copper One also holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, a copper-focused exploration opportunity located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District. The project covers approximately 4,736.38 hectares across 18 mineral claims and is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphides mineralization, a deposit style commonly associated with copper, zinc, silver, and gold. In addition, the Company owns the 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, a district-scale porphyry-style copper-molybdenum exploration asset located near Campbell River within British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division, covering approximately 2,746.46 hectares across nine mineral claims.
Copper One Resources is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, and advance its mineral projects.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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