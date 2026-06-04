Copper One Resources Corp. Announces Filing Of Amended And Restated Offering Document In Connection With Non-Brokered Listed Issuer Financing Exemption Offering

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC June 4, 2026 TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) (the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated June 4, 2026 (the "Amended Offering Document") under the listed issuer financing exemption in connection with its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering pursuant to section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Offering"), originally announced on May 12, 2026. The Amended Offering Document amends and restates the offering document dated May 14, 2026 to update and enhance certain disclosure.
All terms of the NFT Units, FT Units and Warrants remain unchanged from the terms set out in the Amended Offering Document dated May 14, 2026. The LIFE Offering may close in one or more closings, with closing being anticipated on or around June 26, 2026. The Amended Offering Document has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website. The most recent unaudited interim financial statements of the Company included a going-concern note, and the LIFE Offering is not expected to affect the decision to include a going-concern note in the next financial statements of the Company. For full details regarding the terms of the LIFE Offering, including the composition of the NFT Units and FT Units, use of proceeds, offering jurisdictions, hold periods, and finders' fees, prospective investors should refer to the Amended Offering Document and the Company's news release dated May 12, 2026 and May 14, 2026. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.
The securities issuable pursuant to the LIFE Offering have not, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. (formerly Giant Mining Corp.) is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's primary exploration asset is the Majuba Hill project, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage property in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where the Company is advancing ongoing exploration activities.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@copperone.com P: +1 (236) 788-0643
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are Forward-Looking Statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the completion of the LIFE Offering on the amended terms described herein or at all; the satisfaction of any conditions to the closing of the LIFE Offering, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory and CSE approvals; the anticipated closing date and outside closing date of the LIFE Offering; the anticipated use of net proceeds from the LIFE Offering; the renunciation of qualifying expenditures (as described in the Company's news release dated May 12, 2026) to subscribers of flow-through shares issued under the LIFE Offering; the Company's business plans focused on the exploration and development of its mineral properties; proposed work programs and the costs and timing of future exploration and development activities; the adequacy of the Company's financial resources; and the Company's business objectives, exploration plans, and strategic direction.
When used in this news release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "schedule", and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the LIFE Offering is not completed on the amended terms described in the Amended Offering Document or at all; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory or CSE approvals in a timely manner or at all; changes in market conditions; risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry; uncertainties relating to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; and general economic, market, and business conditions.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding risk factors, investors should refer to the Amended Offering Document and the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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