Copper One Resources Corp. Announces $9,750,000 Non-Brokered Special Warrant Offering

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 6, 2026 Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE:CEXY | OTCID:CEXYF | FSE:IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 19,500,000 special warrants of the Company (each, a "Special Warrant") at a price of $0.50 per Special Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $9,750,000 the ("Offering").
Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one unit of the Company (each a "Unit") on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the third business day from the date the Company files a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus qualifying the units issuable on conversion of the special warrants, and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company, with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.62 for two (2) years from the date of closing. If the Shares close at or above $1.25 per Share on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days following the date of such notice is given by the Company.
The Warrants will be subject to a ten percent blocker provision that restricts the exercise of any Warrants, in the event that such exercise would result in the applicable securityholder holding ten percent or more of the issued and outstanding Shares at such time.
The Company may pay finder's fees on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the CSE.
The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering primarily to accelerate exploration and development activities at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, while also providing additional working capital to advance its broader portfolio of critical metals projects. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the CSE.
David Greenway, President & CEO of Copper One, commented: "The proceeds from this financing will significantly enhance our ability to accelerate exploration and development activities at Majuba Hill. With our drilling program continuing to expand the mineralized footprint of the project, we are well positioned to increase the pace of drilling, advance technical studies, and move more rapidly toward an updated mineral resource estimate and future development milestones. As the United States continues to prioritize domestic critical mineral supply chains and secure reliable sources of strategic metals, we believe Majuba Hill is well positioned to help meet America's future copper needs. This financing represents another important step in building a premier North American copper company capable of supporting the long-term growth of U.S. critical minerals production."
The Special Warrants are expected to be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws, such as the accredited investor, $150,000 minimum investment, or other relevant exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. Prior to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of high-quality critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and future plans and objectives of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
###
-NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES-
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.