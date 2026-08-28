Copper One Initiates Detailed Geological Study on the Phase 1 Drill Program to Refine Phase 2 Drill Targeting at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — August 28, 2026 —TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a detailed geological study of drill core from its recently completed 2026 Phase 1 drilling program at the Company's flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada. The Phase 1 program consisted of 4,015 feet (1,224 metres) of core drilling.
Figure 1: Tourmaline breccia intersected in Hole MHB-38 at approximately 338 feet (103.0 metres), corresponding to the projected north-northwest-trending breccia corridor identified through recent geological mapping.
The study is designed to strengthen the Company's geological understanding of the Majuba Hill mineralizing system in advance of the pending 2026 Phase 2 drill program. The work will integrate detailed core logging with petrographic analysis, including the preparation and examination of thin sections and grain-scale mineralogical and textural analysis. The program will focus on mineral assemblages, alteration relationships, breccia textures, vein and fracture development, intrusive contacts, and the distribution and paragenesis of sulphide mineralization.
"The recently completed Phase 1 drill program has provided important new geological information from the Majuba Hill system," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "Through detailed core logging, thin-section petrography and grain-scale analysis, we expect to improve our understanding of the alteration, mineralizing events and structural controls observed in the drilling. The results will help refine our geological model and guide the selection and orientation of targets for the planned Phase 2 drill program."
Figure 2: Core from Hole MHB-37B at 2,389 feet (728 metres) displaying visible pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite associated with secondary biotite alteration. The interval has been submitted to ALS Laboratories for analytical testing.
The mineral identifications reported above are based on visual observations and have not been confirmed by laboratory analysis. Visual observations should not be considered a substitute for assay results and do not provide a reliable indication of grade or concentration. Assay results remain pending.
The Company expects the study to provide a more granular understanding of the geological and structural controls on mineralization encountered during Phase 1. Results will be incorporated into the evolving three-dimensional geological model and assessed together with drill-core observations, analytical results and existing geological, geochemical and structural datasets. This integrated interpretation is intended to refine target geometry, identify vectors toward mineralization and support the prioritization and orientation of holes for the pending Phase 2 drill program
Figure 3: Visible chalcopyrite mineralization within the breccia zone in Hole MHB-37B at approximately 1,982 feet (604 metres).
The mineral identifications reported above are based on visual observations and have not been confirmed by laboratory analysis. Visual observations should not be considered a substitute for assay results and do not provide a reliable indication of grade or concentration. Assay results remain pending.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA, the world's top-ranked mining jurisdiction according to the Fraser Institute's 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from year-round road access, nearby electrical power and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database.
Prior to the 2026 Phase 1 program, the Majuba Hill exploration database comprised approximately 89,395 feet (27,248 metres) of drilling. The recently completed 2026 Phase 1 program added 4,015 feet (1,224 metres), bringing cumulative drilling at the project to approximately 93,410 feet (28,471 metres).
Exploration has outlined an extensive copper-silver-gold hydrothermal system that remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Figure 2: 2026 Drilling Target Zones: 2026 Holes and Planned Drill Holes.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centers, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Subject to completion of the Proposed Transaction, Copper One will also own the Sport Project in Utah, expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "targets" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, timing, completion and anticipated results of the Company's detailed geological study of drill core from the 2026 Phase 1 drilling program at Majuba Hill; the preparation and examination of thin sections and the completion of petrographic, mineralogical and textural analyses; the timing and receipt of pending analytical results; the Company's ability to integrate the study results, analytical results and other geological, geochemical and structural data into its three-dimensional geological model; the potential for such work to improve the Company's understanding of the alteration, mineralizing events and structural controls at Majuba Hill; the refinement, prioritization, orientation and location of targets and drill holes for the proposed 2026 Phase 2 drill program; the timing, commencement, scope and completion of the Phase 2 drill program; the planned drill holes shown in the accompanying map; the potential for additional exploration to further define the extent, continuity and significance of mineralization at Majuba Hill; future exploration and technical work at the Redonda and Redhill projects; the completion of the Proposed Transaction and the Company's resulting acquisition of the Sport Project in Utah; and the Company's ability to advance its mineral exploration projects.
These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that the geological study, thin-section preparation, petrographic analysis and laboratory testing will be completed within anticipated timeframes; that the results will provide information suitable for incorporation into the Company's geological model and future drill-targeting process; that the Company will receive the necessary permits and approvals for its proposed exploration activities; that suitable contractors, laboratories, equipment and qualified personnel will be available when required; that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to fund its planned activities; that general business, economic and market conditions will not change materially; and that the conditions required to complete the Proposed Transaction and acquire the Sport Project will be satisfied.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in completing geological, petrographic or laboratory work; delays in receiving analytical results; the possibility that petrographic observations, analytical results or additional geological interpretation will not support the Company's current geological model or identify useful vectors toward mineralization; uncertainty regarding the accuracy or reliability of geological interpretations and visual mineral observations; changes to the proposed locations, orientations, timing or scope of planned drill holes; the possibility that the Phase 2 drill program may be delayed, modified, reduced or not completed; exploration results that do not meet expectations; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with mineral exploration; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; permitting and regulatory risks; the availability of contractors, equipment, laboratories and qualified personnel; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in market and economic conditions; the failure to satisfy the conditions required to complete the Proposed Transaction or acquire the Sport Project; and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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