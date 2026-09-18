Copper One Expands Phase 2 Drill Program to Up to 10,000 Feet and Engages Evolve Exploration Nevada at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 18, 2026 - Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC ("Evolve") to undertake diamond core drilling at its 100%-owned flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada, under a drilling services agreement dated September 15, 2026 (the "Agreement"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has expanded its planned Phase 2 diamond core drilling program (the "Phase 2 Program") to up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of HQPQ diamond core drilling.
The expanded Phase 2 Program is intended to accelerate systematic testing of priority targets at Majuba Hill and support the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). More than 90,000 feet (27,432 metres) have been drilled to date at Majuba Hill in more than 100 drill holes.
Assay results from the completed 2026 Phase 1 drill program remain pending. The Phase 2 Program is expected to commence on or about October 1, 2026.
Figure 1: Chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite observed within the breccia zone in hole MHB-37B at approximately 1,982 feet (604 metres). Assays are pending. Visual identification is preliminary and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, stated: "Expanding the Phase 2 Program to up to 10,000 feet allows us to test additional priority targets and build on the geological information generated by the Phase 1 program. Evolve brings the personnel, equipment and operational experience required for this next stage of drilling. Its EVX Connect platform is expected to give our technical team timely access to drilling metrics, digital reporting, drill-hole tracking and core photographs, supporting efficient communication and informed decisions as the program advances."
COMEX copper futures were quoted at approximately US$6.64 per pound as of September 18, 2026.
Source: CME Group, Copper Futures Overview, last updated September 18, 2026 at 4:49 a.m. CT. Market data is delayed by at least 10 minutes.
Phase 2 Program Highlights
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Expanded program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of diamond core drilling.
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Initial approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 metres) contracted to Evolve using one portable HQ/PQ core drill.
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Continuous, two-shift drilling operations planned on a 24-hour-per-day, seven-day-per-week basis.
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Maximum planned hole depth under the initial scope of approximately 1,700 feet (518 metres), with final collar locations, azimuths, inclinations and depths to be determined by the Company's technical team.
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Real-time operational visibility through Evolve's EVX Connect platform.
Figure 2: Road construction for Phase 2 along the ridge leading to drill pad 26DPH-8 at Majuba Hill.
Real-Time Drill Program Technology
Every Evolve drill rig operates on EVX Connect, Evolve's real-time operational platform. Through EVX Connect, Copper One expects to receive live drilling metrics, digital PLOD reporting, drill-hole coordinate tracking, streamlined invoicing and high-quality photographs of drill core as it is recovered. Information will be accessible through web and mobile interfaces, providing the Company's technical and management teams with timely visibility into drilling progress and field operations.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Nevada ranked first globally on the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2025. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby electrical power, water, and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet (27,248 metres) of historical drilling, providing a strong technical foundation for ongoing exploration aimed at further defining the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Exploration has outlined a large copper-silver-gold hydrothermal mineralized system that remains open for expansion. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Figure 3: Majuba Hill 2026 drilling target zones, completed drill holes and planned drill holes.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Subject to completion of the proposed acquisition of Rooinek Mining Corp. ("Rooinek") (see news release dated July 20, 2026), Copper One will also own the Sport Project in Utah, expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Copper One Resources Corp. Board of Directors:
"David Greenway" David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and commencement of the Phase 2 Program at Majuba Hill, including up to 10,000 feet of drilling, the initial approximately 5,000 feet to be completed by Evolve, planned continuous drilling operations, proposed hole depths and drill parametres; the availability and performance of drilling personnel, equipment and the EVX Connect platform; the receipt and timing of assay results from the Phase 1 program; the selection and testing of priority targets; the refinement of the Company's geological model and understanding of the Majuba Hill mineralized system; future exploration activities and technical studies; the potential scale, continuity and economic significance of mineralization at Majuba Hill; and the Company's objective of preparing a maiden mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to commence and complete the Phase 2 Program substantially as contemplated; that Evolve will make the required personnel and equipment available and perform under the Agreement; that assay results will be received within anticipated timelines; that required services, permits and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that site access, weather and operating conditions will permit drilling to proceed without material disruption; and that additional exploration data will support the Company's geological interpretations.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes to the scope, timing, cost or design of the Phase 2 Program; delays in mobilization, drilling, sampling or receipt of assay results; contractor, equipment or technology availability and performance; the possibility that assay results will not confirm geological interpretations; changes to drill targets or exploration plans based on new information; operational and technical difficulties; adverse weather, access or site conditions; permitting, environmental and regulatory risks; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a mineral resource at Majuba Hill; the possibility that the Company may not establish a mineral resource; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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