Copper One Expands Geological Understanding at Nevada's Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project Through Underground Breccia Mapping

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC July 8, 2026 - TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE:CEXY | OTCID:CEXYF | FSE:IW8 |WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to provide an update on recent underground breccia mapping completed within the historic Middle Adit at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada.
Underground Breccia Mapping
Breccia mapping in the historic underground workings outlined the geometry of multiple brecciation events similar to those identified during the spring breccia mapping campaign (See News Release, July 3, 2026). Zones of copper oxide were mapped and sampled within the breccia zones (See Figure 1).
Figure 1: Copper Oxide in underground workings. Left: 28 inch (0.71 m) hammer handle for scale. Right: Close up of Azurite and Malachite.
The mapping results provide additional geological confidence for the ongoing 2026 drill program by helping refine structural targets and identifying new areas with potential for high-grade copper mineralization.
Figure 2: Historic Middle Adit (yellow line) in Southern Breccia Zone
"Majuba Hill has entered an exciting new phase with drilling now underway on our initial ExploreTech AI-designed core hole," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "Recent underground mapping within the historic Middle Adit has strengthened our geological model by confirming breccia-hosted copper mineralization and its relationship to surface structures. By combining detailed field geology with AI-driven exploration tools, we are refining drill targets and improving the precision of our exploration program as we work to expand known mineralization. With copper demand continuing to accelerate from electrification, AI infrastructure, data centres, grid modernization and advanced manufacturing, we believe Majuba Hill is well positioned to become an increasingly important North American copper project."
Middle Adit Breccia Mapping
The 2026 spring surface geological mapping program focused on identifying and delineating outcropping tourmaline breccia bodies interpreted to be associated with high-grade copper mineralization. Underground geological mapping within the historic Middle Adit confirmed the presence of the same breccia styles identified during surface mapping. The program confirmed the known northeast-trending breccia system and identified a previously under-reported north-northwest-trending breccia corridor, providing additional geological confidence for the ongoing 2026 drill program by refining structural targets and identifying new areas with potential for high-grade copper mineralization.
Figure 3: Middle Adit Mapping: Note alignment of surface and underground breccias
Figure 3 demonstrates that the azurite- and malachite-bearing tourmaline breccias identified underground align closely with the north-northwest-trending surface breccia system. Multiple brecciation events were identified, with tourmaline-cemented breccias postdating earlier magmatic-hydrothermal brecciation.
Shown on Figures 2 and 3 are the five drill sites that will be utilized to drill up to nine holes. The planned drill holes are designed to test extensions of previously identified high-grade mineralization while evaluating newly recognized structural corridors defined through recent mapping. The planned drill site, designated 26PDH-1, is positioned to extend the high-grade copper in breccia zones intersected in previous drill holes.
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MHB-2: (146 feet/44.5 m grading 1.41% Cu and 97.6 ppm Ag; including 28 feet @ 0.74% Cu and 120.8 ppm Ag)
and
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MHB-32: (379.5 feet/115.7 m grading 0.33% Cu and 16.97 ppm Ag; including 40 feet (12.2 m) at 1.36% Cu and 13.33 ppm Ag).
See News Releases July 17, 2020, and May 22, 2025.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One's flagship copper, silver and gold exploration project, located in Nevada, USA, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Nevada was ranked the #1 mining jurisdiction globally in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, underscoring the strategic importance of Majuba Hill's location in a stable, mining-friendly region with a long history of responsible mineral development.
The Majuba Hill property covers approximately 9,684 acres and is located about 113 road kilometres, or 70 miles, southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometres, or 156 miles, northeast of Reno. The project is accessible by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by an approximately 23-mile drive west. Access to skilled personnel, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations in advancing mineral projects. Majuba Hill benefits from a strong infrastructure foundation in each of these areas, providing a significant competitive advantage over more remote projects, where infrastructure can represent a major cost and development hurdle.
Majuba Hill is a historical producer with a substantial exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet of drilling completed to date, which provides Copper One with a significant technical foundation for ongoing exploration.
Exploration work at Majuba Hill has identified indications of a potentially significant copper-silver-gold mineralized system. However, further drilling, geological modelling and technical evaluation will be required to determine the extent, continuity and significance of mineralization at the project. Majuba Hill is located in Nevada, a leading mining jurisdiction, and benefits from scale, access, infrastructure and a substantial historical exploration database.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons
Technical aspects of this news release with respect to Majuba Hill have been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, advance its mineral projects, continue and complete the now-commenced 2026 drill program at Majuba Hill, evaluate drill results, expand known mineralization, refine geological models, and work toward a potential future maiden mineral resource estimate.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that drilling can proceed in a safe and timely manner, that contractors, equipment, permits and access remain available as required, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, drilling delays or operational issues, unexpected geological conditions, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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