Copper One Drilling Update: Breccia Targeting for 2026 Planned Drill Holes

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC July 3, 2026 - TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE:CEXY | OTCID:CEXYF | FSE:IW8 |WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to provide this drilling update for MHB-37 and to outline the next planned drill holes targeting the results of the spring breccia mapping campaign at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada.
Drill Hole MHB-37B
Drill hole MHB-37B is in progress and has reached 1,743 feet (531 m). Drilling is scheduled to resume on July 8. Chalcopyrite, pyrite and possible sphalerite were visually observed within the ALS Formation between approximately 800 feet (243.8 m) and 1,100 feet (335.3 m). The ALS Formation is the host rock for the rhyolite porphyry intrusions. (See Figure 1.)
Figure 1: Core at 1,111 feet in MHB-37B.
Visual observations of sulphides minerals are preliminary in nature. Laboratory analytical results are pending, and visual estimates should not be considered representative of mineral grades or widths.
Figure 1: Core at 1,111 feet in MHB-37B.
MHB-37B is designed to drill approximately 2,500 feet (762 metres) and is intended to test AI driven modeling of geophysics combined with breccia mapping from the spring campaign to follow up on historic drill holes that intersected significant copper-silver-gold mineralization (See Figure 2).
Figure 2. 2026 Drilling Target Zones: 2026 Holes and Planned Drill Holes.
"Majuba Hill has entered an important new phase with drilling now underway on our initial ExploreTech AI-assisted core hole," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "As artificial intelligence accelerates the buildout of data centers, electrification infrastructure and next-generation power systems, the need for secure domestic copper supply continues to grow. At Majuba Hill, we are applying advanced AI-driven exploration tools to help refine targeting, improve geological confidence and guide a disciplined drill program focused on expanding known mineralization. Our objective is to continue advancing this large Nevada copper-silver-gold system toward a future maiden mineral resource estimate and unlocking its potential as a North American copper exploration asset."
Breccia Mapping and 2026 Planned Drill Holes
2026 Spring geological mapping focused on identifying and delineating tourmaline breccia bodies interpreted to be associated with high-grade copper mineralization. As shown on Figure 2 and Figure 4, the mapping confirmed the known northeast trend and identified a previously under-reported north-northwest breccia trend.
Figure 3 shows a common example of the iron oxide rich, "spongy" tourmaline breccia body in the Southern Breccia Zone. Assays from surface rock sample MHR-740 returned 1275 ppm Cu, 16.6 ppm Ag, and 0.1 ppm Au. The breccia body is outlined in orange and trends northwest. Note the abrupt pinching and swelling of the breccia over a short distance.
Eighty-four surface rock-chip samples were collected from mapped breccia outcrops to evaluate grade distribution and breccia geometry (See Figure 4). Copper values are symbolized with values greater than 1,000 ppm (0.10%) Cu labeled. Sampling of breccia margins and interiors suggests margins may host higher Cu-Ag-Au grades.
Multiple brecciation events were identified, with tourmaline-cemented breccias post-dating earlier magmatic-hydrothermal brecciation. Cu, Ag, and Au grades are more strongly associated with tourmaline-cemented breccias than with rock-flour-supported breccias.
Shown on Figures 2 and 4 are the five drill sites that will be utilized to drill up to nine holes. The drill holes are designed to extend the high-grade mineralization intersected in earlier drill campaigns and to identify previously unrecognized high-grade corridors.
Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC
Rock samples were collected by Company personnel from representative outcrops and submitted to ALS Laboratories, an independent accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and geochemical analysis. The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream at regular intervals. Laboratory procedures also incorporate internal quality control protocols.
Surface rock-chip samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization across the property.
Figure 3. Southern Breccia Zone: Spongy Tourmaline Breccia Body Outlined
Figure 4. Spring Breccia Mapping: Copper assays greater than 1000 ppm labeled.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One's flagship copper, silver and gold exploration project, located in Nevada, USA, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Nevada was ranked the #1 mining jurisdiction globally in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, underscoring the strategic importance of Majuba Hill's location in a stable, mining-friendly region with a long history of responsible mineral development.
The Majuba Hill property covers approximately 9,684 acres and is located about 113 road kilometres, or 70 miles, southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometres, or 156 miles, northeast of Reno. The project is accessible by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by an approximately 23-mile drive west. Access to people, roads, power and water are fundamental considerations for advancing mineral projects, and Majuba Hill benefits from a strong infrastructure foundation in each of these areas. This represents a meaningful potential advantage compared to more remote projects, where infrastructure can be a major cost and development hurdle.
Majuba Hill is a historical producer with a substantial exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet of drilling completed to date, which provides Copper One with a significant technical foundation for ongoing exploration.
Exploration work at Majuba Hill has identified indications of a potentially significant copper, silver and gold mineralized system. However, further drilling, geological modelling and technical evaluation will be required to determine the extent, continuity and significance of mineralization at the project. Majuba Hill is located in Nevada, a leading mining jurisdiction, and benefits from scale, access, infrastructure and a substantial historical exploration database.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons
Technical aspects of this news release with respect to Majuba Hill have been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Qualified Person has verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical disclosure.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of high-quality critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, advance its mineral projects, continue and complete the now-commenced 2026 drill program at Majuba Hill, evaluate drill results, expand known mineralization, refine geological models, and work toward a potential future maiden mineral resource estimate.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that drilling can proceed in a safe and timely manner, that contractors, equipment, permits and access remain available as required, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, drilling delays or operational issues, unexpected geological conditions, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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