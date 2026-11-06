Copper One Completes Second Hole of 2026 Phase 2 Drill Program at Flagship Majuba Hill Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 6, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") announces the completion of drill hole MHB-40, the second hole of its 2026 Phase 2 diamond drilling program of up to 10,000 feet at its 100%-owned flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada.
MHB-40 reached a final downhole depth of 1,615 feet (492 metres). Preliminary core logging identified possible porphyry D-type veins associated with pervasive phyllic alteration characterized by quartz, sericite and pyrite.
MHB-40 Highlights
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Hole orientation: MHB-40 was drilled on an azimuth of 030° at an inclination of −55°.
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Veining and alteration: Core logging identified possible D-type veins associated with pervasive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration.
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Phase 2 drilling to date: MHB-40 and the previously completed MHB-39 account for a combined 3,075 feet (937 metres) of diamond drilling.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "We're advancing copper exploration across our North American portfolio, with drilling at Majuba Hill in Nevada and Redonda in British Columbia. New copper supply takes years to develop, and the work we do today helps us decide which targets warrant further drilling. At Majuba Hill, we continue to see encouraging features in our Phase 2 drill core. Our geologists observed native copper and copper oxides in MHB-39, followed by possible porphyry D-type veins associated with quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration in MHB-40. We're evaluating whether those veins mark an upper level of the porphyry system and could help guide deeper drilling."
Figure 1: Visually identified sulfides (pyrite with chalcopyrite) associated with stockwork veins and pervasive quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration. Visual identification is preliminary and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
The Company's expanded Phase 2 diamond core drilling program (the "Phase 2 Program") comprises up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of HQ/PQ diamond core drilling. The Phase 2 Program is intended to accelerate systematic testing of priority targets at Majuba Hill and support the Company's objective of advancing the Project toward an inaugural mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). More than 95,000 feet (28,956 metres) have been drilled to date at Majuba Hill across more than 100 drill holes.
Phase 2 Program Highlights
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Expanded program of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) of diamond core drilling.
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An initial drilling scope of approximately 5,000 feet (1,524 metres) contracted to Evolve using one portable HQ/PQ core drill.
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Continuous, two-shift drilling operations planned 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
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Maximum planned hole depth under the initial scope of approximately 1,700 feet (518 metres), with final collar locations, azimuths, inclinations and depths to be determined by the Company's technical team.
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Real-time operational visibility through Evolve's EVX Connect platform.
Figure 2: Fine-grained pyrite and minor chalcopyrite associated with possible porphyry-related veins. Visual identification is preliminary and should not be considered a substitute for laboratory assay results.
Figure 3: Previously published view of drill pad 26DPH-8 at Copper One Resources Corp.'s 100%-owned Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada.
Real-Time Drill Program Technology
As previously announced, the Company engaged Evolve Exploration Nevada, LLC ("Evolve") to undertake the Phase 2 diamond core drilling.
Every Evolve drill rig operates on EVX Connect, Evolve's real-time operational platform. Through EVX Connect, Copper One expects to receive live drilling metrics, digital PLOD reporting, drill-hole coordinate tracking, streamlined invoicing and high-quality photographs of drill core as it is recovered. Information will be accessible through web and mobile interfaces, providing the Company's technical and management teams with timely visibility into drilling progress and field operations.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One Resources Corp.'s flagship copper-silver-gold exploration project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. Nevada ranked first globally on the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2025. The property comprises approximately 9,684 acres (3,919 hectares) and is situated approximately 70 miles (113 road kilometres) southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles (251 kilometres) northeast of Reno.
The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including year-round road access, nearby electrical power and water, and access to a skilled mining workforce. Majuba Hill is a past-producing copper mine with an extensive exploration database, including records from historical and recent drilling programs, providing a strong technical foundation for ongoing exploration aimed at further defining the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Exploration has outlined a large copper-silver-gold hydrothermal mineralized system that remains open for expansion. Current exploration is focused on advancing the Company's geological model through systematic drilling, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and structural interpretation to evaluate the scale, continuity, and significance of mineralization. Additional drilling and technical studies will be required to further define the extent and economic potential of the mineralized system.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet global demand for critical metals used in electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence and power system modernization.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in an established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. Systematic exploration is continuing to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency and the disciplined advancement of critical-metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "potential," and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the geological interpretation of possible D-type veins and phyllic alteration identified in drill hole MHB-40; the possibility that the drill hole intersected a structurally higher level of an upright porphyry system; the potential for copper mineralization at greater depths; the identification, selection and testing of future exploration targets; the anticipated scope, timing and completion of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program; the expected use and potential benefits of the EVX Connect platform; and the Company's objective of advancing the Majuba Hill Project toward an inaugural mineral resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Material assumptions underlying such statements include, without limitation, the continued availability of drilling equipment, qualified personnel, contractors, laboratory services, supplies, permits and financing on acceptable terms; the ability to maintain site access and conduct exploration activities without material disruption from weather or operating conditions; the progression of drilling operations substantially as contemplated; the timely receipt, review and interpretation of geological information and laboratory assay results; the continued support of the Company's geological interpretations and exploration targets through additional technical information; and the availability of sufficient technical and financial resources to undertake future exploration programs and technical studies.
Actual exploration results may differ materially from management's expectations. The observed veins may represent a later alteration event, the geological system may have been tilted, displaced or otherwise disrupted, and additional drilling may fail to intersect a mineralized centre. Laboratory assay results may differ materially from preliminary visual observations and geological interpretations. Additional risks and uncertainties include the grade, extent and continuity of mineralization; drilling and assay delays; permitting and regulatory requirements; the availability of financing, contractors and equipment; equipment performance and operational challenges; adverse weather conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices; and changes in general economic and market conditions.
No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been established at the Majuba Hill Project, and there can be no assurance that ongoing or future exploration activities will result in the definition of a mineral resource or mineral reserve. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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