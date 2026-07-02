Copper One Appoints Finance Executive Richard Robins to Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC July 02, 2026 - TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Richard Robins, B.A., MBA, to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Aida Reed as Corporate Secretary.
About Richard Robins, B.A., MBA
Richard is a financial executive with over two decades of experience in banking, technology, mining and public companies. He has held progressive leadership roles at TD Bank, Citibank, Peoples Trust Company, and Vancouver City Savings Credit Union. Richard was CFO at International Battery Metals Corp. (formerly Rheingold Exploration Corp.) (IBAT.c is a $60 Million market cap company), a company which he successfully took public on the TSX Venture Exchange and subsequently moved to the CSE. Richard holds a BA in Economics from McGill University and an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business.
David Greenway, CEO and Director of Copper One, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Richard Robins to the Copper One team. His extensive financial leadership, public company experience, and capital markets background will be valuable as we continue advancing our North American copper portfolio, including our flagship Majuba Hill Project in Nevada, as well as our Redhill and Redonda projects in British Columbia."
"I am pleased to be joining Copper One at an exciting stage in the Company's development," said Richard Robins, incoming Chief Financial Officer. "I look forward to working with the team as Copper One continues to advance its copper-focused portfolio and build long-term value for shareholders."
Furthermore, the Company announces the appointment of Aida Reed to the role of Corporate Secretary.
Ms. Reed is a corporate administrative professional with 20 years' experience in the capital markets facilitating public companies, various senior managements and boards of directors, as well as supporting corporate initiatives in multiple sectors in mining, tech, and oil & gas on Canadian, US and European stock markets.
With the appointment of Richard Robins as Chief Financial Officer and Aida Reed as Corporate Secretary, the Company also announces that Natasha Doe has been appointed as Controller and will no longer serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, artificial intelligence infrastructure, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda represents a compelling long-term exploration opportunity with potential for large-scale copper and molybdenum mineralization.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through the discovery and advancement of high-quality critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, advance its mineral projects, continue and complete the now-commenced 2026 drill program at Majuba Hill, evaluate drill results, expand known mineralization, refine geological models, and work toward a potential future maiden mineral resource estimate.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that drilling can proceed in a safe and timely manner, that contractors, equipment, permits and access remain available as required, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, drilling delays or operational issues, unexpected geological conditions, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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