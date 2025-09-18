Copper Fox Identifies New Porphyry Copper Target at Mineral Mountain

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU,OTC:CPFXF) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to provide additional results of preliminary exploration completed on its Mineral Exploration Permit located on the southeast corner of its 100% owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project (see news release dated July 10, 2025). Mineral Mountain is a permitted, drill ready project hosting three porphyry copper targets covering 2,692.4ha in the Mineral Mountain Mining District, Arizona. The project is located on a northeast trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25 kilometers (km) southwest from Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20km northeast of the Florence Copper project.

Highlights

  • A broadly defined northeast trending zone of quartz vein hosted copper mineralization (>500 - 30,000 parts per million (ppm)) extends over an area that is approximately 2,000 meters (m) long by up to 750m wide.
  • The molybdenum mineralization (>10 - 282ppm) is located within the area of copper mineralization and extends over an area of approximately 1,600m long by 400m wide.
  • Host rocks to the mineralization are interpreted Laramide age porphyritic quartz monzonite, biotite granite and Precambrian age Pinal Schist.
  • The intrusive rocks exhibit strong potassic and propylitic alteration locally overprinted by phyllic alteration.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The current preliminary exploration combined with the historical results has identified a large, broadly defined area exhibiting the host rocks and proximal style of alteration and mineralization expected in a Laramide age porphyry copper-molybdenum system. The identification of this target combined with the large, open-ended porphyry target found approximately 1.5km to the north (scheduled for a maiden drilling program in October) significantly expands the size of the district and enhances its porphyry potential. Mapping, geochemistry, age dating, and petrographic studies are planned to further evaluate this target."

Rationale for Exploration
The recently identified target is in a Mineral Exploration Permit (MEP) located on the southeast side of the project. MEPs require annual expenditure to be maintained in good standing, the credit for which can be either as work on the ground or cash in lieu. Mapping, prospecting, and sampling of the intrusive phases for petrographic studies, whole rock, and trace element geochemistry and possibly age dating of the intrusives was completed. Results of the petrographic studies are reported in this news release. The whole rock and trace element geochemistry are pending.

Geology: The geology in the new target area consists of Precambrian aged Ruin granite, Pinal Schist and diabase dikes intruded by interpreted Tertiary age hypabyssal and plutonic intrusive phases consisting of fine-medium grained porphyritic quartz monzonite, coarse grained biotite granite, pegmatite, and fine-grained aplite and pegmatitic aplite occasionally containing tourmaline. The quartz monzonite exhibits strong potassic alteration, K-spar-quartz flooding and resorption and secondary overgrowth textures on its quartz phenocrysts. The biotite granite is coarse grained, weakly magnetic and interpreted to encircle the quartz monzonite intrusive. An intrusive breccia is located at the northeast end of the target.

Mineralization: The quartz-copper-magnetite mineral association quartz veining and copper mineralization are like the porphyry style mineralization found on other parts of the property. Malachite, chrysocolla, neotocite and rare covellite occur in quartz-copper and quartz-copper-hematite veinlets exhibiting sericitic envelopes. Quartz-limonite (magnetite) veins show an inner sericitic halo and an outer potassic halo interpreted to represent phyllic overprinting of an earlier potassic alteration. Quartz-copper-hematite, malachite, copper-hematite, quartz-calcite, and quartz veins and veinlets occur in outcrop and petrographic samples. In two samples, quartz-copper veins cross-cut earlier quartz veinlets. The dominant vein set trends NE from 050 to 080 and dips between 45 to 85 degrees SE. Quartz-copper-hematite veins have a similar strike direction and dip 60 to 70 degrees NW.

Alteration: The samples show three stages of alteration. Early stage potassic alteration (hydrothermal K-spar, secondary biotite and quartz-K-spar flooding) has been overprinted by a later stage propylitic alteration (epidote, chlorite-sericite). Six of the samples show the potassic phase overprinted by phyllic alteration (sericite/muscovite, quartz, chlorite rutile). The petrographic studies indicate the mineralized quartz veinlets show an early stage potassic alteration envelope overprinted by propylitic alteration and a later phyllic alteration phase.

Petrographic Study
Sixteen rock samples were submitted to Vancouver Petrographics Ltd. located in Langley, British Columbia for petrographic analyses to describe mineral percentages, grain size, textures, vein alteration halos, alteration patterns, copper mineralization, and other minerals present.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. Its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact: Lynn Ball at investor@copperfoxmetals.com or 1-844-464-2820

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "budgets," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding; the estimated dimensions of quartz vein hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization; interpreted Laramide age intrusive rocks, porphyry style mineralization, and alteration.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; and the reliability of historical reports. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the dimensions of quartz vein hosted copper and molybdenum mineralization may not be accurate; the mineralization and alteration may not represent a porphyry system; the intrusive rocks may not be of Laramide age; further exploration may not locate additional porphyry style mineralization; the petrographic descriptions may not be accurate; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to effects of threatened tariffs, timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

