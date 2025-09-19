Copper Fox Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU,OTC:CPFXF) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is electing to accelerate the expiry of outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on February 28, 2025, pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Pursuant to the terms of the Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the 15-day volume weighted average price of the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is above $0.29 in the first 12-month period, or $0.33 during the subsequent 12-month period after the closing of the Offering, to any date or dates, as the case may be, that is 30 days after the first date such threshold is met.

On September 12, 2025, the 15-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSXV was in excess of $0.30 per Common Share. The Company hereby provides notice that the Company is exercising its right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to 5:00 p.m. (Calgary Time) on October 14, 2025 (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and be of no force and effect.

Holders may exercise the Warrants before 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on October 14, 2025 by: (i) duly completing the Warrant exercise form attached as Exhibit A to the Warrant certificate and delivering same to the Company at Copper Fox Metals Inc., Suite 650, 340 - 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2R 1L5 (Attention: Elmer Stewart) and (ii) delivering a certified cheque or money order in Canadian funds to or to the order of the Company in an amount equal to the purchase price for the Common Shares subscribed for under the Warrant certificate.

Assuming all the Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately $914,635. The proceeds will be used for further exploration work on its 100% owned projects and working capital purposes.

About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc. include the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information contact:
Lynn Ball at 1-844-464-2820; 1-403-264-2820; investor@copperfoxmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: acceleration dates of the Warrants and the potential proceeds from any such Warrant exercises.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: some or all of the Warrant holders will exercise their Warrants. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

