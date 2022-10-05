GamingInvesting News

Cool Cats and Animoca to Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cool Cats' Global Expansion

Cool Cats Group LLC, the web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Animoca Brands the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. The partnership will drive Cool Cats' mission to become the largest global NFT brand and a robust media and content company, including through the expansion of its gaming offerings.

This strategic partnership is the culmination of a longstanding relationship between Ken Cron , Executive Chairman of Cool Cats Group, and Yat Siu , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands. "Yat is one of web3's foremost thought leaders and he has built one of the most important companies in the industry," said Cron. "Working more closely with Animoca Brands will bring tremendous value to Cool Cats and its community. Our new CEO, Stephen Teglas , and the entire Cool Cats team, couldn't be more excited to get started."

On September 1 , Cool Cats announced it was partnering with GAMEE , one of Animoca Brands' subsidiaries that built a virtual casual gaming space connecting players, brands, and game creators. As part of the GAMEE partnership, Cool Cats holders have been able to access exclusive NFT claims, raffles, and community giveaways.

"Animoca Brands is committed to building and growing the open metaverse through partnerships with web3 leaders like Cool Cats," said Siu. "Ken is one of the most experienced gaming and media executives in the world, and it has been my pleasure to have him as an Advisor to Animoca Brands' Board of Directors for the past two years. Our belief in what the Cool Cats team has built, along with our commitment to the NFT space – which we believe will unlock the next frontier of gaming – could not be stronger."

Animoca Brands, which recently closed a strategic funding round of US$110 million from a consortium of new investors, has been consistently working to deliver true digital ownership of users' virtual assets and to advance the open metaverse – with a particular focus on GameFi opportunities, including play-to-earn. The combination of Cool Cats and Animoca Brands will enable both companies to deliver unique and compelling gaming experiences to their respective communities and the broader gaming audience.

"We're thrilled to work more closely with Animoca Brands and tap into their deep gaming expertise to open up new immersive experiences for the Cool Cats community," said Teglas. "Many within our community already enjoy Animoca Brands' properties and we can't wait for Cool Cats holders to realize the value of our deepened relationship with Animoca Brands. We look forward to sharing announcements over the coming weeks and months as we roll out our partnership."

For more details on this partnership and upcoming launches at Cool Cats, please visit https://www.coolcatsnft.com/ and follow https://twitter.com/coolcatsnft .

About Cool Cats Group LLC

Cool Cats is a collection of 9,999 randomly generated and stylistically curated NFTs that exist on the Ethereum Blockchain. Though Cool Cats exploded in the web3 space on its July 1, 2021 launch day, the NFT brand comes from humble origins: it originates from the beloved comic character "Blue Cat," as brought to life by artist Colin Egan in 2013. Now "Blue Cat" is immortalized on the blockchain forever as the face of the Cool Cats origin collection, and his fellow anthropomorphic friends will join him in future NFT collections under the "Cool" umbrella. Beyond characters, comics, games, apps, merchandise, and animations, Cool Cats delivers inclusive, impactful, community-driven content through immersive storytelling. Beloved by many — including celebrity collectors Reese Witherspoon , Bill Murray , Mario Bautista , Alexis Ohanian , Marc Benioff , Josh Hart , and Mike Shinoda — the Cool Cats brand resonates widely. Cool Cats not only defines but also celebrates what it means to be cool.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner and ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification that is working to advance digital property rights and contribute to the establishment of the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Disney, WWE, Snoop Dogg, The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise , Notre Game , TinyTap , and Be Media . Animoca Brands has a growing portfolio of more than 340 investments, including Colossal, Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Yield Guild Games, Harmony, Alien Worlds, Star Atlas , and others. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cool-cats-group-secures-strategic-investment-from-animoca-brands-building-on-gaming-partnership-301641343.html

SOURCE Cool Cats

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

Essence makeup a buzzy range of affordable and fun-to-use cosmetics, is thrilled to announce its debut in the gaming space with its first activation on global streaming platform Twitch.

essence makeup Taps into Cosplay Community with First Twitch Activation

To further expand its digital presence and reach new audiences, essence has joined forces with leading full-service strategic marketing agency Ader and Twitch streamer and creator Emiru to host a namesake cosplay contest that will stream live on the platform on Tuesday, October 25 . Designed to foster creativity and community, the contest will feature categories of different cosplays in which fans submit their photos via Reddit and are judged by Emiru and a panel of other top Twitch streamers for a chance to win $30,000 in prizes.

"At its core, essence is fun makeup for fun people, and what's more fun than cosplay?" said Jill Krakowski , Chief Marketing Officer at Cosnova, Inc. "Knowing many of our consumers are in the gaming space, we've been exploring different ways to get involved. Social media has been pivotal in growing essence and as the ultimate social platform for gamers, we feel Twitch offers an opportunity to connect with the gaming community in a way that resonates with the brand."

essence, which is widely known for its viral Lash Princess Mascara, continues to generate significant growth, increased market share, and record-breaking sales performance at key retailers each quarter largely due to its evolving digital strategy. Building on the success essence has seen on platforms such as TikTok and Flip, gaming is a natural next step for the brand, whose audience is primarily Gen Z.

"essence's fun-spirited brand ethos is a great fit for an audience immersed in and connected through play," said Shini Reddy Wark, Chief Growth Officer, Ader. "We're excited to produce this unique and interactive experience that enables a natural and meaningful connection between essence and the gaming community. Gaming is a perfect venue for the individuality and expression that essence provokes."

To attract participants and viewers, Emiru and essence will both be engaging in a series of promotional activities leading up to the event including social posts, livestreams, and short form content.

Participants can submit entries on Emiru's Reddit community at reddit.com/r/emiru until October 23, 2022 , at 11:59pm PT . Winners will be announced during the Twitch livestream on twitch.tv/emiru on October 25, 2022 .

About essence makeup
essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com.

About Cosnova Beauty
cosnova Beauty with headquarters in Sulzbach, Germany is a family-owned company founded by Christina Oster-Daum and Javier González in 2002. At the end of the fiscal year 2021, cosnova Beauty had around 650 employees around the world. Meanwhile, its cosmetic brands essence and CATRICE are sold in over 80 countries in Europe , North and South America , the Middle East , Asia , Oceania and Africa . The company's customers include drugstores, food retailers, department stores, perfumeries and fashion chains as well as various online trade partners. In addition, essence and CATRICE are also each represented with their own online stores

About Ader
Ader is a full-service, strategic marketing agency activating publishers and endemic brands in gaming including Amazon, Samsung, Activision Blizzard, Hershey's, Sega, Epic Games, and Warner Bros. Founded in 2015, Ader understands the complexity and opportunity of the evolving industry - the creators, the communities, the platforms - and facilitates intelligent collaboration through Consulting, Campaign, Live, Event, Produced, Experiential and Metaverse solutions, capabilities and services. Ader is a sister company to NRG, an integrated media company, and highest viewed esports organization in the world, with competitive esports teams including SF Shock and NRG Valorant, and O&O media properties Full Squad Gaming. For more information on Ader, visit www.adergaming.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essence-makeup-taps-into-cosplay-community-with-first-twitch-activation-301640800.html

SOURCE essence makeup

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA Will Go Live on BNB Chain, Also Launches an Airdrop Event

  • Z SPOT to release ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA on BNB Chain
  • A limited-edition NFT airdrop event to take place

Z SPOT, the publisher of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA developed by ACT Games, revealed today that its flagship title is expected to go live on BNB Chain.

BNB Chain is a global, decentralized network that is essential to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, one that is home to projects such as Axie Infinity, making it a powerful, efficient home for blockchain projects to go live on.

Z SPOT's ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is aiming for release at the end of 2022, and with the announcement of going live on BNB Chain, the company expects to attract general interest from the blockchain game community and in turn, bring in more users to the game in anticipation of the grand launch.

Z SPOT is also planning an NFT airdrop event of a limited-edition NFT card that is not only available for use in the game, but will include a hologram design only available for this particular airdrop. The details of the airdrop will be announced at a later date via the official social media channels of ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA.

For more details regarding ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA, visit the game's official website and its various social media channels.

About ZOIDS

The "ZOIDS" series encompasses substantial content that TOMY Company, Ltd. has been developing as original intellectual property since 1983. ZOIDS are a biomechanical lifeform themed on dinosaurs and animals, named by combining the two words "zoic" (pertaining to animals or living beings) and "android" (a robot with a human appearance). ZOIDS are Real Moving Kit toys (assembly-type motorized toys) that are equipped with electric motors or wind-up mechanisms and move similarly to a real lifeform once assembled. For the first time in 12 years, efforts to develop "ZOIDS WILD," the latest ZOIDS series, were initiated in 2018.

Official website: www.takaratomy.co.jp/products/zoidswild

About ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA

ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) that incorporates units from the ZOIDS WILD franchise as NFT cards. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA allows players to purchase the NFT cards and store it on the blockchain, using them to battle against other players, like a real-life trading card game. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is developed by ACT Games and will be published by Z SPOT. ZOIDS WILD NFT ARENA is set to be released in December of 2022, and it will be serviced globally except for the following regions: Japan, China, and Korea.

About Z SPOT

Z SPOT PTE. LTD. is a blockchain game publisher founded in 2022 in Singapore , specializing in publishing WEB 3.0 games. In addition, the company is a developer of platform for popular Web 3.0 projects, with many more titles on the way.

© TOMY /ZW,TX © TOMY /ZW,MBS © TOMY

© 2022 ACT GAMES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Related Links

Official Website: https://zoidswild.io/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZoidsWild

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/zoidswild

For questions regarding this press release, please contact:

Z SPOT PTE. LTD.

zspot@zspot.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoids-wild-nft-arena-will-go-live-on-bnb-chain-also-launches-an-airdrop-event-301641010.html

SOURCE ACT GAMES CO., LTD.

GAMURS CLOSES $12M SERIES A FUNDING ROUND LED BY ELYSIAN PARK VENTURES AND CERRO CAPITAL

Leading Gaming, Esports, and Entertainment Media Network Will Accelerate Strategic Acquisition Opportunities and Expand Into Adjacent Markets

GAMURS the leading gaming, esports, and entertainment media network, today announced it has closed a $12M Series A funding round. Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group, and Cerro Capital co-led the round, with participation from Powerhouse Capital, Aura Ventures, and Artesian.

NauticEd and MarineVerse Launch World's First Virtual Reality Sailing Course

NauticEd, the world leader in on-the-water and online sailing training, today announced a partnership with MarineVerse, an Australian-based pioneer of virtual reality (VR) sailing simulation, to jointly offer the first-ever virtual reality sailing course incorporating VR gaming with sailing training techniques and programs.

The initial VR sailing course, "Self Mastery," was co-developed by the two companies and features sailing training that balances authenticity and entertainment in a fully immersive, virtual sailing experience.

Inowize Launches QBIX: the 6-Player Unattended Interactive Attraction!

Inowize introduces QBIX the newest 6-player unattended attraction! Entertainment Venues can offer their guests a memorable experience through engaging 5-8 minute games in a very small footprint: only a 13 ft x 13 square feet cube .

It only takes 3 interactive screens, 1 controller per player, and the fun begins! Plus, enticing gameplay, wind blasts, and motion floor inside the QBIX Portal are elements that create a unique attraction. No straps, no wires, no headsets, and no operator needed!

Windmills is free to play exclusively on GX.games, months ahead of other platforms

Windmills, a new Metroidvania developed by Poor Locke, will be free to play exclusively on GX.games for three months before it will be available anywhere else. This adds yet another exciting title to the roster of paid games playable for free on GX.games, including Chronicon and Textorcist.

Getting your hands on high-end indie games for free is awesome. But what's even sweeter is being able to play those games before everyone else. That's why, GX.games - a platform full of indie games for you to play, is introducing its first exclusive game, Windmills available now through to December, before being released on any other gaming platforms.

