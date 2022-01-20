Battery Metals Investing News
Consolidated Uranium Inc. is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act . LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program. ...

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" CUR ", the " Company " or " Consolidated Uranium ") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF), is pleased to provide an update regarding recent developments of its planned spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador Uranium " or " LUR ") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Arrangement "). LUR has expanded its land holdings in Labrador around its anticipated key projects as well as bolstered its technical team with several key appointments in preparation for an aggressive summer 2022 work program.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, "We are very pleased with our progress to date while we plan our 2022 exploration season and prepare to become a public company. Focusing on governance and strategy, LUR has assembled a strong prospective Board of Directors; and, with a focus on creating the greatest opportunity for exploration success, LUR has been able to attract a great geological brain trust as well as increasing and further consolidated its strategic land holdings in a well-known and significant mineral belt."

Please click on this link to view a video on today's release from LUR's CEO Stephen Keith.

Current Projects and New Acquisitions

LUR's strategy is to consolidate and aggressively explore its land position in the Central Mineral Belt (" CMB ") of Labrador, Canada. In late 2021, LUR entered into several agreements to acquire the following projects:

  • Moran Lake Project: To be acquired from Consolidated Uranium. The project hosts historic uranium and vanadium mineral resources. Over $25 million has been spent on the project to date and holds further exploration potential;
  • Central Mineral Belt (CMB) Project: To be acquired from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (" Altius "). This project includes approximately 125,000 hectares of land with more than 50 years of exploration data available. This project contains many known occurrences of uranium, copper, gold, iron and other elements identified in 140 targets;
  • Notakwanon Project: To be acquired from Altius. This is a near surface discovery with over 20 uranium occurrences at surface and grab samples yielding up to 3.5% U 3 O 8 ;
  • Mustang Lake joint venture interest (66%): To be acquired from Mega Uranium Ltd. This project is approximately 9.5 kilometers northeast of Paladin Energy's Michelin uranium deposit. Mustang Lake has seen historic drilling, has multiple uranium occurrences, and is also prospective for IOCG style mineralization.

LUR has recently added the following 683 claims (17,075 hectares) by staking and, when taken together with the above projects, LUR expects to hold a dominant land position in the CMB and surrounding area at Notakwanon:

  • 256 claims (6,400 hectares) located to the west of the Michelin uranium deposit with extension potential;
  • 120 claims (3,000 hectares) located around the Notakwanon Project, consolidating more land around this prospect;
  • 307 claims (7,675 hectares) in four map-staked licenses located to the north of the existing CMB claims covering prospective areas.

Figure 1: LUR District Scale Claims across Labrador
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa19c4cf-6cf6-4783-942f-e08f0add2467

Building A Strong Team

In addition to growing its land position, LUR has strengthened its geological team. The new additions, detailed below, will bring particular expertise to analyzing and assessing the vast amount of data available to LUR on its projects in order to generate targets for this coming field season.

Dr. Paul Pearson – Chief Geologist. A structural and economic geologist with 35 years of international exploration experience, and PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Queensland.

Matt Melnyk – Consulting Geologist, Qualified Person (QP). A professional geologist (CPG) with over 20 years of experience and a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a B.A in Geology from SUNY Buffalo.

Mike McNeill – Director, Operations and Community Relations. A natural resources professional with over a decade of experience planning and managing large-scale exploration programs and teams.

Nancy Normore, M.SC Geology – Director Exploration. Over 18 years exploring for uranium, copper and nickel on several projects (from start-up to discovery) in Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Quebec, Manitoba and Labrador.

Drew Heasman, P. Geo. – Director GeoData. Several years ' experience as an exploration geologist in uranium and gold, and currently pursuing graduate degree in Computer Science at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Board of Directors is expected to be made up of experienced mining industry professionals with a track record of success in the uranium sector including:

Phil Williams – Executive Chairman. Phil brings more than 20 years of mining and finance industry experience and is currently the CEO & Chairman of Consolidated Uranium.

Richard Patricio – Independent Director. Richard is the President and CEO of Mega Uranium Ltd.

Justin Reid – Independent Director. Currently, Justin is CEO of Troilus Gold Corp.

Public Listing

The special meeting of shareholders of Consolidated Uranium to approve the spin-out of LUR is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2022. LUR has applied to list its common shares on the CSE following completion of the Arrangement. Listing is subject to the approval of the CSE in accordance with its original listing requirements. Completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR Common Shares on the CSE is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022.

To sign up for Labrador Uranium news and updates please visit www.labradoruranium.com

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ).

About Consolidated Uranium Inc.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

For More Information, Please Contact

Philip Williams
President and CEO
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 647 557 6640
cur@marsinvestorrelations.com

Twitter: @ConsolidatedUr
www.consolidateduranium.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to LUR's anticipated summer work program; the completion of the Arrangement and the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium; anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement and listing of the LUR common shares; and other activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, necessary regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, the acquisitions from Altius and Mega Uranium and the listing of the LUR common shares; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's and LUR's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; expectations regarding negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form in respect of the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels NYSE:UUUU Uranium Investing
UUUU
Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Provides Update to Shareholders

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to share an open letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Philip Williams, to shareholders of the Company.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Nanoscale's patented rare earth metal-making technology has potential to revolutionize rare earth metal making by reducing costs, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing energy use

 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Nanoscale Powders LLC ( "NSP" ) for the development of a novel technology (the " Technology ") for the production of rare earth element ( "REE" ) metals (the " Project "). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ( "GHG" ) emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ( "REE Metals" ) is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ( "REE Oxides" ) and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ( "NdFeB" ) magnets used in electric vehicles (" EVs "), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies.

Keep reading... Show less
Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Release - Energy Fuels Announces Strategic Venture with Nanoscale Powders to Develop Innovative Rare Earth Metal-Making Technology

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Nanoscale Powders LLC ("NSP") for the development of a novel technology (the "Technology") for the production of rare earth element ("REE") metals (the "Project"). We believe this Technology, which was initially developed by NSP, and will be advanced by the Company and NSP working together, has the potential to revolutionize the rare earth metal making industry by reducing costs of production, reducing energy consumption, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Producing REE metals and alloys ("REE Metals") is a key step in a fully integrated REE supply chain, after production of separated REE oxides ("REE Oxides") and before the manufacture of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnets used in electric vehicles ("EVs"), wind generation and other clean energy and advanced technologies. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less

Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility ("TMF"). View PDF version

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Terra Uranium has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in McTavish and Waterbury East Projects, subject to Resource definition

Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Uranium Discovery

Keep reading... Show less

Positive Initial Report for Dasa Project 2021/2022 Drill Program

Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

Large Bodies of Shallow Uranium Mineralisation Delineated at Koppies

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce results of the resource definition drilling program recently completed at the Koppies project in the Erongo Region of Namibia.
Keep reading... Show less
Release - CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60 of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Release - CanAlaska Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60 of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Vancouver, Canada, January 19, 2022 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into Purchase Option Agreements ("POA") with Terra Uranium Limited ("Terra"), an Australian public limited corporation, and Terra's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Terra Uranium Canada Limited, to allow Terra to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Waterbury East and McTavish projects. These projects total 4,202.21 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Projects") (Figure 1). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×