Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC August 30, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) announces that it is holding a first closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it will issue an aggregate of 3,201,166 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $384,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

Of the 3,201,166 units to be issued at the first closing, 1,272,000 units will be comprised of a common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, representing gross proceeds of $152,640.

Coniagas also announces that it has extended the final closing date of the private placement to September 30, 2024.

As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000.

Coniagas will use the proceeds from the private placement of the "flow-through" units for exploration on the Graal property in Québec as well as for metallurgical test work and will use the net proceeds from the private placement of the non-"flow-through" units for working capital.

In connection with the first closing, Coniagas will pay cash finders' fees in an aggregate amount of $14,884.80, representing 7% of the proceeds from subscribers identified by finders and will issue an aggregate of 124,040 warrants to finders, representing 7% of the number of units issued to subscribers identified by them. Each of the finder's warrants will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of Coniagas at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance. Coniagas will also issue an aggregate of 63,600 common shares to certain finders, representing an amount equal to 5% of the number of units issued to subscribers identified by them.

All securities issued at the first closing are subject to a four-month "hold period" under applicable securities regulations, which will end on December 31, 2024. The private placement is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Quebec. Our strategy is to create shareholder value through the development of our mineral properties, with the goal of becoming a critical metals supplier to the EV market.

Coniagas has achieved notable success with geophysics and shallow drilling at its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, consistently hitting mineralization. This success has confirmed an open-pit deposit model along a 6 km strike of high-grade nickel and copper, with cobalt, platinum, and palladium byproducts. Upcoming plans include further drilling, an NI 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Order of Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. In particular, Coniagas cannot give any assurance that it will be able to complete the private placement referred to above, either in whole or in part. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery MetalsCOS:CCTSXV:COSBattery Metals Investing
COS:CC
Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 13, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 26, 2024 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting held today in Montreal with a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting. Coniagas' Board of Directors now consists of Jessie Acton, Daniel Barrette, Aurelian Basa, Frank J. Basa, Ronald Goguen, Sr. and Heidi Gutte.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 12, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Madame Governor Fifi Masuka of Lualaba, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), personally extended an invitation for September 9 to 28, 2024 in the DRC following the Congolese-Canadian Investment Seminar held in Toronto, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") continues to expand its position as a potential critical player in the electric vehicle (EV) metals market by adding strategic sourcing and potential processing capabilities. The Company may position itself with a competitive advantage by integrating the Re-2Ox process as a toll operator.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Prospecting and Sampling Programs at the Cannon Copper Project, Ontario

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed reconnaissance prospecting and sampling programs (the "Programs") on its 100%-owned Cannon Copper Project ("Cannon Copper" or the "Project") located in Kamichisitit Township approximately 35 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the site of the historic Cannon Copper Mine and Mill, which saw limited copper mining and processing in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Highlights of the 2024 Prospecting and Sampling Programs

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

Argentina Lithium Reports Geophysical Survey Adds Nearly 600 Hectares of Potential Brine Aquifer at Rincon West Project and Plans Additional Drilling

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the completion of geophysical surveys at its Don Fermin property (the "Property"), part of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Salta Province Argentina . The results of these deep-seeking geophysical studies expand the potential extent of conductive brine aquifers at the project by nearly 600 hectares and have provided targets for a new 6-hole drill program at the project, for which permitting is underway.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm that it has completed its first drill program on its wholly-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt property in Northern Finland. The objective of this season's drilling was to further increase the inferred resources inventory at the Rajapalot project by exploring for potential continuations to the presently defined mineral-system.

The Rajapalot project is the subject of a current preliminary economic assessment, entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Coblat Project, Finland ", with an effective date of December 19, 2023, which the Company has filed and which is available on SEDAR+ (the " PEA "). The PEA demonstrates an NPV 5% of USD $211 million post-tax and an IRR of 27% post tax. The Rajapalot deposit inferred resource estimate has been calculated pursuant to the PEA at a size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, for total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the forming of a joint committee and collaboration with the Tribal Council representing the Abenaki Council of Odanak and the Abenaki Council of Wolinak (W8banaki). This initiative aims to foster ongoing information exchange and mutual understanding, maintaining a strong relationship based on dialogue, collaboration, transparency, and respect.

- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment

- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Becancour Industrial Park

- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain

- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry

- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship

Proud of their cultural and linguistic heritage, the W8banakiak occupied vast forested areas in what is now southern Quebec, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New Brunswick, before the arrival of Europeans. The name W8banaki is a combination of the words "W8ban" (light, or dawn) and "Aki" (land), meaning "People of the Dawn". Still present and active on its ancestral territory, the population of the W8banaki Nation currently numbers more than 3,000 individuals, who are distributed mainly in Quebec and Canada, as well as in the United States. The W8banaki are the traditional land owners of the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP) and therefore also the Company's intended site for the proposed Becancour Lithium Refinery.

The Company's Site is strategically situated in Becancour, just south of Trois-Rivieres, and is optimally positioned between Montreal and Quebec City. Specifically, the site is located on Lot 22 within the BWIP with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres. Positioned near a major highway, the site seamlessly connects to the extensive North American highway network. Additionally, the facility benefits from daily service by the Canadian National Railway (CN), enabling cross-continental transportation from east to west and north to south, linking key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Port of Becancour, operational all year-round, boasts a water depth of 10.67 meters, accommodating vessels of varying sizes and 50,000 tonne shipment capacity.

Establishment of Joint Committee

The Company and the W8banaki Nation will form a Joint Committee which will provide a structured framework for discussions about the Company's project at Becancour. This framework is designed to support mutually beneficial relations and ensure that both parties are fully informed and engaged in the process. The Committee, comprising 2 representatives from each party, will serve as the primary forum for communication, manage project schedules, ensure culturally safe collaboration, and oversee compliance. The committee will seek to identify opportunities for further involvement of the community within the Company's project and coordinate impact analyses, and adopt joint emergency and safety plans.

Collaboration on Impact Analysis

As part of the environmental assessment process, the Company recognizes that its project will impact the Ndakina and may affect the Rights and Interests of the W8banakiak. To address these impacts, both parties will work together to identify and implement measures to accommodate them, ensuring their effectiveness through continuous monitoring. W8banakiak will actively participate in the environmental assessment process, contributing to the development of an Impact Analysis. This analysis will support the comprehensive impact study that the Company is required to prepare, taking into account the historical and current occupation of the land by W8banakiak.

Lithium Universe Limited is committed to encouraging a collaborative and respectful relationship with W8banakiak, ensuring that all concerns are addressed and that the project proceeds with the highest consideration for environmental and cultural impacts.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "it has been a pleasure to get to know the W8banaki representatives over the past few months. The W8banaki representatives are a very practical group who have a deep understanding of the battery supply chain having extensive experience managing similar committees and impact assessment studies for our battery-focussed neighbours in the Becancour Industrial Park. The W8banakiak are a key stakeholder for our Becancour Lithium Refinery and we look forward to learning more about the Nation in the coming years while building this critical project alongside the community."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UPEJ081Z



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Alex Mezei retained as Chief Metallurgist to supervise test work and process engineering

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Coniagas Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Coniagas Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Energy Provides Corporate Update and Announces Option Grants

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

At-the-Market Raise

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report - For the Year Ended 30 June 2024

Related News

Energy Investing

Hertz Energy Provides Corporate Update and Announces Option Grants

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Resource Investing

Resourcing Tomorrow 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Lithium Investing

At-the-Market Raise

Cleantech Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement

gold investing

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Chariot and Mustang Lithium LLC Repossess Horizon and Halo Lithium Projects

×