Coniagas Announces Proposed Amendments to Common Share Purchase Warrants

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 31, 2025 TheNewswire – Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to reprice and extend the term of an aggregate of 3,250,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants").  

The Warrants currently have an exercise price of $0.40/share and are set to expire on dates between January 19, 2026 and March 18, 2026.  The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants until January 19, 2029, subject to acceleration, and amend the exercise price of the Warrants to $0.15/share.

It is proposed that the Warrants be amended to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrant (the "Premium Trading Days"), the closing trading price of the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.1875.  In accordance with Exchange policy, the reduced exercise period of 30 days will begin no more than 7 business days after the tenth Premium Trading Day.  

The Company's directors, officers and Control Persons (as defined under applicable Exchange policy) beneficially own, in the aggregate, less than 10% of the total number of Warrants to be repriced. The proposed amendments to reprice and extend the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the Exchange and the consent of the holders of the Warrants.  

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

 

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

 

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/.

 

