Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter subscription revenue of $302 million, up 20% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $169 million, up 23% year over year
  • Fiscal year 2025 subscription revenue of $1,120 million, up 21% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $624 million, up 27% year over year
  • 1,521 customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR, up 10% year over year

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) , the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2025.

"Confluent delivered a strong fourth quarter to close the year, including 23% year over year growth in Confluent Cloud," said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. "Our AI product advancements and continued innovation across our core offerings further strengthened our category leadership this quarter. We remain focused on delivering a complete data streaming platform to support our customers' most mission-critical workloads, including emerging agentic AI applications."

"We are pleased to finish the year strong, highlighted by solid top-line growth and continued margin expansion at scale," said Rohan Sivaram, CFO, Confluent. "Our results reinforce the strategic value of our complete data streaming platform, and we remain focused on executing our diversified growth strategy across core streaming, DSP, AI, and the partner ecosystem."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Y/Y Change

Subscription Revenue

$301.6

$250.6

20%

Total Revenue

$314.8

$261.2

21%

GAAP Operating Loss

$(99.2)

$(105.8)

$6.6

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$27.6

$13.6

$14.0

GAAP Operating Margin

(31.5%)

(40.5%)

9.0 pts

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

8.8%

5.2%

3.6 pts

GAAP Net Loss Per Share

$(0.23)

$(0.27)

$0.04

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share

$0.12

$0.09

$0.03

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$42.1

$35.2

$6.9

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$35.5

$29.1

$6.4

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

FY 2025

FY 2024

Y/Y Change

Subscription Revenue

$1,119.7

$922.1

21%

Total Revenue

$1,166.7

$963.6

21%

GAAP Operating Loss

$(380.1)

$(419.1)

$39.0

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$86.1

$27.5

$58.6

GAAP Operating Margin

(32.6%)

(43.5%)

10.9 pts

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

7.4%

2.9%

4.5 pts

GAAP Net Loss Per Share

$(0.86)

$(1.07)

$0.21

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share

$0.42

$0.29

$0.13

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$64.3

$33.5

$30.8

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$76.0

$9.5

$66.5

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines

As announced on December 8, 2025, Confluent and International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM") (NYSE: IBM) have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire Confluent for $31.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026, subject to approval by Confluent shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, Confluent will not be holding a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results or providing financial guidance.

Confluent uses its investor relations website and may use its X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding (i) our focus on delivering a complete data streaming platform, (ii) our market and category leadership position, (iii) execution of our growth strategy, (iv) our overall future prospects, and (v) the proposed merger with IBM, including the expected timing of the closing. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "seek," "plan," "project," "target," "looking ahead," "look to," "move into," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our recent growth, (iii) our ability to increase consumption of our offerings, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (v) our ability to attract new customers and successfully ramp their consumption of our offerings, as well as retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (vi) uncertain macroeconomic conditions, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our Data Streaming Platform, and our ability to capture our share of that market opportunity, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, (ix) our ability to attract, ramp, and retain highly qualified personnel, and the impacts of attrition and related challenges, (x) breaches in our security measures, intentional or accidental cybersecurity incidents or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers' or other users' personal data, (xi) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud and our other cloud-based offerings, (xii) our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth, (xiii) the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger with IBM are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Confluent's stockholders or required regulatory approvals are not obtained, on a timely basis or at all, (xiv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to a right to terminate the proposed merger with IBM, including circumstances requiring Confluent to pay a termination fee, and (xv) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the proposed merger and the ability of each party to complete the proposed merger. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business or results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not substitutes for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are limited as such measures do not reflect our future contractual commitments and do not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP measures, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation-related charges which include stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software; amortization of acquired intangibles; acquisition-related expenses; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions and income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue, respectively.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the non-recurring impact from a change to timing of certain cash compensation payments and adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.

Definition

Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue ("ARR") represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as (1) with respect to Confluent Platform and Confluent Private Cloud customers, the amount of revenue to which our customers are contractually committed over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions, and (2) with respect to Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream customers, the amount of revenue that we expect to recognize from such customers over the following 12 months, calculated by annualizing actual consumption of Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream in the last three months of the applicable period, assuming no increases or reductions in usage rate. Services arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent's cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

347,210

$

385,980

Marketable securities

1,706,762

1,524,583

Accounts receivable, net

390,752

314,306

Deferred contract acquisition costs

54,545

47,271

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

107,744

79,179

Total current assets

2,607,013

2,351,319

Property and equipment, net

93,179

78,680

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,936

8,818

Goodwill

164,406

164,406

Intangible assets, net

6,054

7,924

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

77,737

71,468

Other assets, non-current

31,945

12,296

Total assets

$

2,985,270

$

2,694,911

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

20,708

$

7,531

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

182,735

194,250

Operating lease liabilities

8,178

8,694

Deferred revenue

468,984

378,771

Total current liabilities

680,605

589,246

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,205

9,138

Deferred revenue, non-current

29,655

30,430

Convertible senior notes, net

1,095,988

1,092,149

Other liabilities, non-current

8,678

12,722

Total liabilities

1,816,131

1,733,685

Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock

Class A common stock

3

2

Class B common stock

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

3,447,970

2,953,080

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

5,656

(2,641

)

Accumulated deficit

(2,284,491

)

(1,989,216

)

Total stockholders' equity

1,169,139

961,226

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,985,270

$

2,694,911

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:
Subscription

$

301,645

$

250,636

$

1,119,724

$

922,091

Services

13,174

10,584

47,024

41,551

Total revenue

314,819

261,220

1,166,748

963,642

Cost of revenue:
Subscription (1)

65,423

55,220

245,355

208,600

Services (1)

14,239

12,345

54,554

48,870

Total cost of revenue

79,662

67,565

299,909

257,470

Gross profit

235,157

193,655

866,839

706,172

Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)

121,926

114,886

481,706

421,237

Sales and marketing (1)

159,807

145,194

592,519

547,379

General and administrative (1)

52,598

39,359

172,716

156,703

Total operating expenses

334,331

299,439

1,246,941

1,125,319

Operating loss

(99,174

)

(105,784

)

(380,102

)

(419,147

)

Other income, net

19,534

19,288

79,414

84,486

Loss before income taxes

(79,640

)

(86,496

)

(300,688

)

(334,661

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(393

)

1,558

(5,413

)

10,404

Net loss

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.86

)

$

(1.07

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

351,880

329,407

343,800

321,863

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cost of revenue - subscription

$

10,443

$

9,242

$

39,085

$

35,438

Cost of revenue - services

1,318

2,384

6,965

9,781

Research and development

50,692

45,938

193,345

171,487

Sales and marketing

30,476

35,178

127,654

139,929

General and administrative

13,749

14,837

54,959

60,466

Total stock-based compensation-related charges

$

106,678

$

107,579

$

422,008

$

417,101

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

7,786

6,234

29,556

22,089

Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities

(4,441

)

(8,205

)

(22,300

)

(37,766

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

969

966

3,839

3,836

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

14,848

14,213

58,310

54,258

Non-cash operating lease costs

1,090

1,172

4,300

3,966

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

101,625

102,924

397,325

395,660

Deferred income taxes

(1,848

)

46

(18,699

)

277

Other

1,100

1,675

5,686

3,370

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable

(35,102

)

(36,327

)

(79,718

)

(86,562

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

(26,768

)

(15,974

)

(71,853

)

(53,246

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,292

1,205

(25,394

)

844

Accounts payable

8,893

(8,159

)

13,466

127

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

27,861

32,861

(15,512

)

25,639

Operating lease liabilities

(2,321

)

(4,191

)

(8,894

)

(10,140

)

Deferred revenue

23,375

34,825

89,437

56,173

Net cash provided by operating activities

42,112

35,211

64,274

33,460

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capitalization of internal-use software costs

(6,152

)

(5,420

)

(22,558

)

(21,404

)

Purchases of marketable securities

(352,708

)

(367,357

)

(1,638,898

)

(1,539,716

)

Sales of marketable securities

2,567

6,144

15,311

Maturities of marketable securities

341,540

381,127

1,474,654

1,591,164

Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

(750

)

(2,250

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(442

)

(669

)

(3,597

)

(2,567

)

Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired

(115,516

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(17,762

)

10,248

(185,005

)

(74,978

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options

24,551

19,504

57,260

55,836

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

23,926

23,970

Net cash provided by financing activities

24,551

19,504

81,186

79,806

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(228

)

(1,589

)

775

(2,069

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

48,673

63,374

(38,770

)

36,219

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

298,537

322,606

385,980

349,761

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

347,210

$

385,980

$

347,210

$

385,980

Confluent, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:
Total gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

235,157

$

193,655

$

866,839

$

706,172

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis

74.7

%

74.1

%

74.3

%

73.3

%

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

11,761

11,626

46,050

45,219

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

471

780

1,870

2,368

Non-GAAP total gross profit

$

247,389

$

206,061

$

914,759

$

753,759

Non-GAAP total gross margin

78.6

%

78.9

%

78.4

%

78.2

%

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

121,926

$

114,886

$

481,706

$

421,237

Research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

38.7

%

44.0

%

41.3

%

43.7

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

50,692

45,938

193,345

171,487

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

7,115

10,046

29,797

24,750

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$

64,119

$

58,902

$

258,564

$

225,000

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

20.4

%

22.5

%

22.2

%

23.3

%

Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

159,807

$

145,194

$

592,519

$

547,379

Sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

50.8

%

55.6

%

50.8

%

56.8

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

30,476

35,178

127,654

139,929

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

717

717

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$

129,331

$

109,299

$

464,865

$

406,733

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

41.1

%

41.8

%

39.8

%

42.2

%

General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

52,598

$

39,359

$

172,716

$

156,703

General and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

16.7

%

15.1

%

14.8

%

16.3

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

13,749

14,837

54,959

60,466

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

12,514

302

12,528

1,702

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$

26,335

$

24,220

$

105,229

$

94,535

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

8.4

%

9.3

%

9.0

%

9.8

%

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(99,174

)

$

(105,784

)

$

(380,102

)

$

(419,147

)

GAAP operating margin

(31.5

%)

(40.5

%)

(32.6

%)

(43.5

%)

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

106,678

107,579

422,008

417,101

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

471

780

1,870

2,368

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

19,629

11,065

42,325

27,169

Non-GAAP operating income

$

27,604

$

13,640

$

86,101

$

27,491

Non-GAAP operating margin

8.8

%

5.2

%

7.4

%

2.9

%

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

106,678

107,579

422,008

417,101

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

471

780

1,870

2,368

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

19,629

11,065

42,325

27,169

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

969

966

3,839

3,836

Add: Income tax effects and adjustments (1)

(2,720

)

(1,272

)

(18,291

)

(3,236

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

45,780

$

31,064

$

156,476

$

102,173

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

$

0.13

$

0.09

$

0.46

$

0.32

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

0.12

$

0.09

$

0.42

$

0.29

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic

351,880

329,407

343,800

321,863

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

378,754

362,150

371,160

355,067

(1)

Income tax effects and adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes an adjustment for the income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as well as free cash flow margin and adjusted free cash flow margin to net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

42,112

$

35,211

$

64,274

$

33,460

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(6,152

)

(5,420

)

(22,558

)

(21,404

)

Capital expenditures

(442

)

(669

)

(3,597

)

(2,567

)

Free cash flow

$

35,518

$

29,122

$

38,119

$

9,489

Impact from compensation payments adjustment (1)

37,930

Adjusted free cash flow

$

35,518

$

29,122

$

76,049

$

9,489

Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue

13.4

%

13.5

%

5.5

%

3.5

%

Free cash flow margin

11.3

%

11.1

%

3.3

%

1.0

%

Adjusted free cash flow margin

11.3

%

11.1

%

6.5

%

1.0

%

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

$

(17,762

)

$

10,248

$

(185,005

)

$

(74,978

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

$

24,551

$

19,504

$

81,186

$

79,806

(1)

Represents an adjustment to reflect the non-recurring impact in the first quarter of 2025 from the change to timing of cash compensation payments for most of our non go-to-market employees implemented at the start of 2025.

Investor Contact
Faheem Khan
investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Justin Dorff
pr@confluent.io

