Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Concentrate Offtake Agreements Signed for Nueva Sabana Copper-Gold Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU) advises that 50% owned Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, and a major global commodities trading house have signed two off-take agreements for the purchase of the gold concentrates and the copper/gold concentrates to be produced by the Nueva Sabana mine (“Nueva Sabana Mine”).

The proposed payables for metals outlined below are 12% higher for the gold concentrate, and the same for the copper/gold concentrate, that were included in the Nueva Sabana Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), the results of which were advised to ASX on 13 January 2025, together with the production schedule and target specifications for the two concentrates on market-based terms

Additional details on the commercial arrangements include the following:

  • The offtake agreements are for 100% of the gold concentrates and copper/gold concentrates produced from the Nueva Sabana Mine. The Company currently estimates the initial life of the Nueva Sabana Mine to be ~4.5 years which could be further extended;
  • For each offtake, provisional payment of 90% of provisional value of the concentrate 5 business days after shipment from the port of loading and buyer’s receipt of various original documents;
  • For the offtake of gold concentrates, the price of the gold content will be the mean of the AM/PM LBMA Gold Price published on the LMBA website in US$ and averaged over the quotational period. For the offtake of copper/gold concentrates, the price of the copper content will be based on the price published in the Metal Bulletin for Grade ‘A’ copper in US$ and averaged over the quotational period, the price of the silver content will be based on the LMBA Silver Price published on the LMBA website in US$ and averaged over the quotational period, and the price of the gold content will be the mean of the AM/PM LBMA Gold Price published on the LMBA website in US$ and averaged over the quotational period;
  • For each offtake, final invoice shall be issued after final assays, weights and prices are known, and final Payment shall be made within 5 business days of buyer’s receipt of the final invoice, less the provisional payment;
  • For each offtake, shipment to be approximately even spread throughout the calendar year in minimum bill of lading parcels of ~1,000dmt of concentrate (estimated to be equivalent to around two weeks of production from the Nueva Sabana Mine);
  • For each offtake, no minimum or maximum volume commitments; and
  • For each offtake, there are defined events of default which give rise to certain rights, including the right to suspend and/or terminate the offtake agreements.

The counterparty is a major global commodities trading house with a diverse portfolio including substantial interests in metals and minerals and an annual group revenue in excess of billions of dollars. The Company confirms that it does not consider the identity of the counterparty to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the Company’s securities. The Company confirms that this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the off-take agreements on the price or value of the Company’s securities, and is not misleading by omission.

LISTING RULE CONFIRMATION

The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target in the revised MRE for Nueva Sabana advised to ASX on 2 October 2024 continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The Company also confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in previous market announcements and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resources in the 13 January 2025 market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The Chairman of Antilles Gold, Mr Brian Johnson, commented“finalisation of the concentrate off-take agreements is a major step forward in arranging financing for the Nueva Sabana project, and positive negotiations are progressing with potential lenders for the construction of the mine.

The mine is fully permitted, and the aim is to finalise the financing within the next 3 months to allow construction commencement, with commissioning 12 months later”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:aauasx stocksgold explorationgold investinggold stockscopper investing
AAU:AU
The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU:AU) has announced Antilles Gold to Raise $1.0M for Working Capital

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Summary of Pre-Feasibility Study for Nueva Sabana Mine

Summary of Pre-Feasibility Study for Nueva Sabana Mine

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU:AU) has announced Summary of Pre-Feasibility Study for Nueva Sabana Mine

Download the PDF here.

Revision to Updated Scoping Study Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Revision to Updated Scoping Study Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU:AU) has announced Revision to Updated Scoping Study Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

Download the PDF here.

Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU)

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba


Keep reading...Show less
AUE expands Boundiali Gold Project exploration ground

AUE expands Boundiali Gold Project exploration ground

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE expands Boundiali Gold Project exploration ground

Download the PDF here.

Win Metals

Exploration Target at Golden Crown to Focus on Resource Growth

WIN Metals Ltd (ASX: WIN) (“WIN” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an Exploration Target for the high-grade Golden Crown gold deposit, part of the Company’s Butchers Creek.

Keep reading...Show less
Rick Rule, mine site.

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Outlook, "Superb" Silver Opportunity, Key Uranium Shift

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shares his latest thoughts on gold.

He also discusses silver, uranium and oil and gas.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Red Chris Mine with $8 Million Contribution to Three Tahltan Communities

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont") has announced an CAD $8 million community investment to benefit the Tahltan Nation as part of its celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Red Chris Mine. The investment, which will benefit the communities of Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake and Iskut, was announced during a special event on Saturday, May 24 th in Dease Lake, British Columbia held in commemoration of the successful co-management of the mine with the Tahltan Nation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250526187655/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Opposes Mali Government's Attempt To Take Over the Day-to-Day Operations at Loulo-Gounkoto, Has Continued to Support the Workforce

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) A ruling by the President of the Bamako Commercial Tribunal following submissions made on May 22 by Barrick's Loulo and Gounkoto mines opposing the Malian government's request to place the mining complex under provisional administration, is expected on June 2.

On May 8, the government formally submitted its request to the court seeking to impose provisional administration over the site. Barrick believes there is no basis — either in law or in practice — for the day-to-day operations at Loulo-Gounkoto to be handed over to a court appointed interim administrator. The move follows a preliminary hearing on May 15 during which the mines were granted the opportunity to formally respond.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed

AUE expands Boundiali Gold Project exploration ground

Exploration Target at Golden Crown to Focus on Resource Growth

Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Drilling Approval for Cerro Chacon Project Confirmed

Energy Investing

Completion of Airborne Survey Across NT Uranium Projects

Base Metals Investing

Comet Drilling Delineates Broad Zone of Cu-Ag Mineralisation

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Energy’s Robust Q1 2025 Performance Fuels Growth Plans in Brazil, Canada

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company Mustang Energy Commences Field Program at 914W Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Uranium Investors Bullish as Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Nuclear Industry

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Increase and Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of Third Tranche, and Signs Agreement with Investor News Network

×