Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Events

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Events

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of May.

Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM ET
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/bc55d2f9-d121-4f7d-8129-1f69f201bd7f

2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time: 11:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/SScpdhHfwE8g9WsS8WcTax/QuhrzDf8Wdgui7i3FhuDb6

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass' Events page.

Compass' management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099 


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Therapeutics Inc.CMPXnasdaq:cmpx
CMPX
The Conversation (0)
Compass Therapeutics Inc.

Compass Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Life Sciences Companies Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the September 16 th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com. This virtual event showcased live executive presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded... Keep Reading...

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference: Company Executives Present Live September 16th

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced the agenda for its quarterly event for public and private companies, investors, and industry professionals from around the world. This day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the life... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

Related News

precious metals investing

NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF UPSIZED $42M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Bankable Feasibility Study on Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant in Brazil, Confirming Strong Economics and Strategic First-Mover Position in the Americas

base metals investing

Prismo Metals Reports Positive Results from Reconnaissance Mapping and Sampling at Silver King Project, Arizona

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Announces Attendance at Investor Conferences

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Commences Deep Drilling at Seagull Property

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces Final Investment Decision for UAE Battery Anode Facility

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Acquires North Tybo Project, Expanding Walker Lane Footprint