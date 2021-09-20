Cannabis

Life Sciences Companies Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- September 20th, 2021

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the September 16 th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com. This virtual event showcased live executive presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company's "virtual trade booth".

Life Sciences Investor Forum today announced that the presentations from the September 16 th conference are now available for on-demand viewing at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com.

This virtual event showcased live executive presentations and interactive discussions focused on publicly traded companies in the life sciences industry. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

REGISTER OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3hFx0MB

September 16 th Presenting Companies:

Presenting Company Ticker(s)
VolitionRx Limited NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX
Avicanna Inc. ( OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN)
Alpha Cognition Inc. OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG
Willow Biosciences Inc. ( OTCQX: CANSF | TSX: WLLW)
Filament Health Corp. ( Pink: FLHLF | NEO: FH)
Novamind Inc. ( OTCQB: NVMDF | CSE: NM)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nasdaq: SLRX
MedX Health Corp. TSX-V: MDX
Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ( OTCQB: WSNAF | CSE: WESA)
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. OTCQB: CMPX
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ( OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and for more information about the program, please visit www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com .

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACT
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
johnv@lifesciencesinvestorforum.com


Primary Logo

