Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Events

Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Events

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of June.

Details are as follows:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 8:45 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://cmpx.info/jefferies

Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://cmpx.info/gs

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived on Compass' Events page.

Compass' management will be available for one-on-one meetings during all events. Interested investors should contact their respective representatives to request meetings.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099 


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