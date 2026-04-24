Compass Therapeutics to Announce Topline Secondary Endpoints from the Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 Study of Tovecimig in Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

Compass Therapeutics to Announce Topline Secondary Endpoints from the Phase 2/3 COMPANION-002 Study of Tovecimig in Patients with Biliary Tract Cancer

  • Webcast scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00am ET.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, announced it will host a webcast on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00am ET to review topline secondary endpoints from its Phase 23 COMPANION-002 clinical study assessing tovecimig (a DLL4 x VEGF-A bispecific antibody) in combination with paclitaxel in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). 

Conference Call and Webcast Presentation:

Date and Time: Monday, April 27, 2026 at 8:00am ET

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716

International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13760371

Webcast Presentation: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761459&tp_key=efc315f5a6

A replay of the webcast and accompanying presentation will be available, for 90 days, following the event on the "Events" page under the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. Compass is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system and tumor growth. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple key biological pathways to drive an effective anti-tumor response, including angiogenesis modulation, immune activation within the tumor microenvironment, and reduction of tumor-driven immunosuppression. The company is advancing discovery candidates through clinical development to commercial-stage assets. For more information, visit www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099 


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