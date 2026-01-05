Compass Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced the appointments of Arjun Prasad, MBA, MPH as Chief Commercial Officer and Cynthia Sirard, MD as Chief Medical Officer, both effective as of January 1, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arjun and Cyndi to the Compass team. They are highly accomplished leaders with decades of commercial and clinical development experience," said Thomas Schuetz, MD, PhD, CEO of Compass and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Arjun's world-class expertise in oncology product launches and commercial strategy, specifically including a launch of a therapeutic indicated for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC), will be so valuable as we advance tovecimig and our broader development portfolio. Cyndi brings proven scientific and clinical leadership, honed over more than two decades in oncology drug development for patients with BTC, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer and other indications. Together, their experiences significantly enhance our ability to deliver innovative therapies to patients."

Most recently, Mr. Prasad was Chief Commercial Officer at Servier Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for all Commercial functions including Sales, Marketing, and Market Access across the company's portfolio. Previously, he led Global Oncology Marketing as well as Commercial Operations & Analytics at Agios Pharmaceuticals and also held positions of increasing seniority within the commercial organization of Genentech. Mr. Prasad has experience with over 10 successful oncology launches, including the recent blockbuster launch of VORANIGO® in 2024. Mr. Prasad also commercialized TIBSOVO® for patients with BTC whose tumors have an actionable IDH1 mutation in the 2nd line setting. Mr. Prasad received his BA from Washington University in St. Louis and an MPH, MBA from Johns Hopkins University.

"I am honored to join Compass at such an exciting juncture," said Mr. Prasad. "I look forward to working with the team to advance a much-needed therapy, initially to patients with biliary tract cancer, but with much broader potential in a range of other oncology indications."

Dr. Sirard joins Compass from Leap Therapeutics, where she served as the Chief Medical Officer and spearheaded the development of first-in-class oncology agents, and she also has clinical development leadership experience at Sanofi and Genzyme. She is a gastrointestinal focused medical oncologist, trained at Harvard Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and is a global leader in advancing innovative immuno-oncology therapies. Dr. Sirard has guided multiple programs through IND filings, clinical development, pivotal trials, and regulatory approval. Her expertise spans biomarker-driven strategies, global regulatory planning, and strategic partnerships with leading biopharma companies.

"Compass is approaching transformational milestones for tovecimig and its pipeline candidates, and it's very exciting to join at this inflection point," said Dr. Sirard. "Together, we will continue to advance the robust, science-driven pipeline to bring much needed innovation and therapeutic alternatives to patients facing life-threatening cancers."

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to Compass's financial position to continue advancing its product candidates, expectations about cash runway, business and development plans, and statements regarding Compass's product candidates, including their development and clinical trial milestones such as the expected trial design, timing of enrollment, patient dosing and data readouts, regulatory plans with respect to Compass's product candidates and the therapeutic potential thereof. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, Compass's ability to raise the additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing product candidates and operating as a development stage company, Compass's ability to identify additional product candidates for development, Compass's ability to develop, complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates, competition in the industry in which Compass operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Compass assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents Compass files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation Compass's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Senior Manager of Communications
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099


