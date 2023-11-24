Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming Evercore investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 10:25 am ET on November 30, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About Compass Pathways
Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)

Seelos Therapeutics Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-30 a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, to be effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday November 28, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Company's common stock will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 . Following the reverse stock split, the Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SEEL" with the new CUSIP number, 81577F208. The reverse stock split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

At the effective time of the reverse split, every 30 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's common stock without any change in the par value per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock from 480,000,000 shares to 16,000,000 shares and the ownership percentage of each stockholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. In addition, the reverse stock split will apply to the Company's common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company's outstanding warrants and stock options, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices thereof and under the Company's equity incentive plans, as applicable.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from approximately 167.7 million to approximately 5.6 million.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the reverse stock split and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the reverse split on the bid price of the Company's common stock, the potential for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share of common stock for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the expected number of shares of common stock to be outstanding following the reverse stock split. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties involved include those associated with general economic and market conditions, as well as other risk factors and matters set forth in our periodic filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-1-for-30-reverse-stock-split-301997234.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways initiates UK component of global phase 3 study of psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression and launches new research center

  • UK sites to participate in part of pivotal phase 3 program following Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency approval of study
  • Research will take place in the UK, including at the newly opened Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation in London, developed in partnership with South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the initiation of the UK component of its phase 3 program of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The research will take place in multiple sites in the UK, including at the Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation ("the Centre") in London, which officially opened today.

The ongoing phase 3 program is the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted and follows promising results from Compass's phase 2b study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The phase 3 program consists of two pivotal trials (COMP 005 and COMP 006), and each trial has an integrated, long-term outcomes component.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program ongoing with expanding European clinical sites
  • Secured up to $285 million private placement financing with $125 million upfront
  • Cash position at September 30, 2023 of $248.0 million
  • Conference call on November 2 at 8:00 am ET (12:00 pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2023 and provided an update on recent progress across its business.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to make progress in our COMP360 phase 3 program, most recently with the authorization to commence recruitment in a number of European clinical trial sites. Both phase 3 trials, COMP005 and COMP006, are on track, and we expect to have initial top-line data in less than a year for COMP005. We also expect to see top-line data in our phase 2 study in PTSD by the end of this year. The August financing, led by specialist biotech investors, provides a strong financial foundation that permits COMPASS to move forward confidently with our clinical programs, as well as all supporting studies for a potential new drug application filing with the FDA. We also continue to invest in our pre-commercial work to ensure we are prepared for a successful COMP360 launch, if approved."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics to Present a Poster on SLS-005 in Alzheimer's Disease at Neuroscience 2023

-SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mgmL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer's disease at the Society for Neuroscience's Neuroscience 2023 meeting to be held on November 11-15, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMPASS Pathways announces CFO transition

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS" or the "company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that Mike Falvey, Chief Financial Officer, will depart the company on November 3, 2023, to pursue other opportunities. Mary-Rose Hughes, current Vice President of Finance at COMPASS, will assume the role of interim CFO effective today. COMPASS has begun a search to select a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and the company, we thank Mike for his leadership and the many contributions he made during his tenure at COMPASS," said Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer of COMPASS Pathways. "He played a vital role in our recently completed private placement, which both extended the company's cash runway beyond expected key phase 3 top-line clinical data readouts and brought leading biotech investors into our shareholder base. We wish Mike continued success in his future endeavours."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Retains Canaccord Genuity in Connection with Review of Potential Partnerships and Collaborations

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has retained Canaccord Genuity to assist in its ongoing review of potential partnerships, collaborations, and similar opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

There can be no assurance that the review process will result in the entry into any partnerships, collaborations, or other transactions, or as to the timing of any of the foregoing. Seelos does not expect to comment further on this review unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the ongoing review of potential partnership or collaboration opportunities and potential other transactions, as well as the potential timing of any such transaction. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, not being able to move forward with the development of any of its product candidates, and not gaining marketing approvals for any of its product candidates; the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the results from the prior studies of its product candidates may not be replicated or may be materially different from the results of the preclinical data or other studies); the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy; the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations; the risks related to Seelos' current stock price; as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.   com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-retains-canaccord-genuity-in-connection-with-review-of-potential-partnerships-and-collaborations-301958023.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

