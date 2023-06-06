Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways' key patents upheld by the US Patent and Trademark Office

  • PTAB rejects two requests for rehearing of the USPTO's decision denying institution of post-grant review (PGR) of U.S. patent numbers 10,947,257 (‘257 Patent) and 10,954,259 (‘259 Patent).

  • In June 2022, the PTAB denied institution of the PGRs finding the challenger failed to establish that any of the claims of ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent are unpatentable.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation, announced today that the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) reaffirmed decisions to uphold ‘257 Patent and ‘259 Patent, key patents covering COMP360 crystalline psilocybin polymorph A, the polymorph being used in the Company's phase 3 clinical trials. The decision can be found on the USPTO website at: https:developer.uspto.govptab-web#searchdocuments?proceedingNumber=PGR2022-00018.

Kabir Nath, COMPASS Pathways Chief Executive Officer, stated, "COMPASS is pleased with the PTAB's decision to uphold two important US patents covering the Company's crystalline psilocybin polymorph A. Patents are a key element of our overall commercial protection of COMP360, which is central to our work in developing innovative treatments for therapeutic areas of significant unmet medical need, including our lead program in treatment-resistant depression."

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

