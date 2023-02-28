FireFox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Life Science NewsInvesting News

COMPASS Pathways Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program underway - important updates announced
  • Phase 3 long term follow up defined
  • Cash position at 31 December 2022 of $143.2 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer, said, "During this past quarter, we commenced our COMP360 phase 3 pivotal program in treatment-resistant depression, a significant milestone for our area of science as these are the first ever phase 3 trials of psilocybin. We have also announced important updates to this program that accelerate the placebo-controlled trial pivotal data read out and streamline the long-term follow up as an integrated component of the pivotal trials. We are confident that this phase 3 program should generate the evidence to support a regulatory filing and to support broad patient access through integration into healthcare systems."

Business highlights
COMP360 psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression (TRD):

  • Phase 3 program underway, program composed of two pivotal trials with an integrated long-term outcomes component
    • Pivotal trial 1 (COMP 005): single dose monotherapy, n=255, top line data expected summer 2024
      • Updates to 005 accelerate data read out
    • Pivotal trial 2 (COMP 006): fixed repeat dose monotherapy, n=568, top line data expected mid-2025
    • Long term outcome component includes a single 25 milligram retreatment option for all qualifying patients
  • Phase 2b trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Additional COMP360 development activities:

  • Phase 2 trials in anorexia nervosa and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) ongoing
  • Investigator-initiated studies across numerous additional indications including:
    • Bipolar disorder type II: data presented at ACNP showing treatment was well tolerated with 12 of 14 patients in remission at three months following a single 25 milligram administration of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy, and no subject having manic or hypomanic symptoms or an increase in suicidal ideation
    • Anorexia nervosa: 6 of 10 participants in remission from Eating Disorder Psychopathology following a single 25 milligram administration of COMP 360, treatment was well tolerated and 9 of 10 participants endorsed the experience as meaningful and therapeutic; data presented at the Society of Biological Psychiatry annual meeting in April 2022.
    • Major depressive disorder in adults: data from the University of Zurich published in The Lancet in December. This randomized blinded study enrolled 52 patients, comparing a weight-based dose of COMP360 to true placebo, and demonstrated compelling efficacy results with no new safety signal.

Financial highlights

  • Net loss for the year ended 31 December 2022 was $91.5 million, or $2.16 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $13.1 million), compared with $71.7 million, or $1.79 loss per share, during the same period in 2021 (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $8.6 million).
  • Net loss for the three months ended 31 December 2022 was $30.9 million, or $0.73 loss per share (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.3 million), compared with $25.7 million, or $0.61 loss per share, during the same period in 2021 (including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $2.8 million).
  • Research and development (R&D) expenses were $65.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2022, compared with $44.0 million during the same period in 2021. Of this increase, $6.7 million relates to an increase in external development expenses as the Company continues to investigate COMP360 psilocybin therapy in clinical and pre-clinical trials. $6.1 million relates to an increase in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. A further $5.4 million was attributable to increased other expenses primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses. In addition, non-cash share-based compensation increased by $2.8 million, due to increased headcount.
  • R&D expenses were $19.8 million for the three months ended 31 December 2022, compared with $13.6 million during the same period in 2021. Of this increase, $2.7 million was attributable to an increase in other expenses, which primarily related to an increase in external consulting expenses. A further $2.3 million was attributable to an increase in external development expenses. Personnel expenses and non-cash share-based compensation increased by $1.0 million and $0.2 million respectively.
  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $45.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2022, compared with $39.2 million during the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to an increase of $3.2 million in personnel expenses, due to increased headcount. A further $2.8 million and $1.7 million were attributable to legal and professional fees and non-cash share-based compensation respectively. The increases were offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in facilities and other expenses.
  • G&A expenses were $12.4 million for the three months ended 31 December 2022, compared with $14.7 million during the same period in 2021. The decrease was attributable to a decrease of $2.6 million and $1.0 million in facilities and other expenses and legal and professional fees respectively. This was partially offset by an increase of $1.0 million in personnel expenses and an increase of $0.3 million in non-cash share-based compensation expense, due to increased headcount.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $143.2 million as of 31 December 2022, compared with $273.2 million as of 31 December 2021.

Financial Guidance

  • First quarter 2023 net cash used in operating activities is expected to be in the range of $24 million to $32 million and the full-year 2023 to be in the range of $85 million to $110 million.

Conference call
The COMPASS Pathways management team will host a conference call at 8.00am ET (1:00pm UK) on February 28, 2023. Please register in advance here to access the call and obtain a local or toll-free phone number and personal pin.
A live webcast of the call will be available on COMPASS Pathway's website at: Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results. The webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days. The call will also be webcast on the COMPASS Pathways website and archived for 30 days. For more information, please visit the COMPASS Pathways website (ir.compasspathways.com).

About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, our expectations and projections about the company's future financial results, the Company's plans and expected timing for its phase 3 program in TRD and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, the Company's expectations regarding amendments to its phase 3 protocols and results of ongoing discussions with FDA, the safety or efficacy of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, including for treatment of TRD, anorexia nervosa, PTSD, bipolar type II and major depressive disorder, and COMPASS's expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials, development efforts and innovation labs. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated,; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful; our development efforts and our business strategy to set up research facilities and innovation labs will involve significant costs and resources and may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") , which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

December 31,
2022 2021
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $        143,206 $        273,243
Restricted cash 175 104
Prepaid income tax 575 332
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,695 21,621
Total current assets 191,651 295,300
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Investment 469 525
Property and equipment, net 617 398
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,006 3,696
Deferred tax assets 2,224 766
Other assets 327 213
Total assets $        197,294 $        300,898
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $            4,761 $            2,564
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,325 10,308
Operating lease liabilities - current 1,510 2,235
Total current liabilities 15,596 15,107
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 418 1,379
Total liabilities 16,014 16,486
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares, £0.008 par value; 42,631,794 and 42,019,874 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 440 435
Deferred shares, £21,921.504 par value; one share authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 28 28
Additional paid-in capital 458,825 444,750
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (16,867) 8,840
Accumulated deficit (261,146) (169,641)
Total shareholders' equity 181,280 284,412
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $        197,294 $        300,898

COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development $19,794 $13,593 $65,053 $44,027
General and administrative 12,397 14,730 45,350 39,194
Total operating expenses 32,171 28,323 110,403 83,221
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS: (32,191) (28,323) (110,403) (83,221)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:
Other income, net 481 38 4,061 40
Foreign exchange gains (losses) (3,566) (181) 821 1,990
Benefit from R&D tax credit 4,442 2,915 14,424 9,648
Total other income (expense), net 1,357 2,772 19,306 11,678
Loss before income taxes (30,834) (25,551) (91,097) (71,543)
Income tax expense (92) (99) (408) (199)
Net loss (30,926) (25,650) (91,505) (71,742)
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign exchange translation adjustment 13,776 1,076 (25,707) (5,745)
Comprehensive loss (17,150) (24,574) (117,212) (77,487)
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders—basic and diluted $(0.73) $(0.61) $(2.16) $(1.79)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding—basic and diluted 42,436,292 39,997,587 42,436,292 39,997,587

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on 28 February 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022, and provide an update on recent business developments on 28 February 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK) on 28 February. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Director Hoffmeister Resigns

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products announces that Mr. Chris Hoffmeister has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Hoffmeister for his service over the last 4 years.

About Nirvana Life Sciences

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC

Lobe Sciences Ltd. Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC

  • Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has developed a synthetic pathway for psilocybin, psilocin and psilocin analogues exclusively for Lobe Sciences
  • QCL agrees to supply Lobe Sciences research and commercial quantities of two new chemical entities, L-130 and L-131 under an exclusive arrangement
  • lobe sciences ltd. and QCL have entered into an agreement for the development of commercial formulations of L-130 for the treatment of chronic cluster headache

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced that its exclusive discovery and manufacturing partner Quality Chemical Laboratories LLC ("QCL") has initiated commercial formulation activities for L-130. QCL, in collaboration with Clearway Global, LLC, will prepare the chemical, manufacturing and control section of the investigational new drug application being filed later this year. Material produced at QCL will also be used in the recently announced Phase IIIa study to evaluate L-130 as a treatment for chronic cluster headaches, a debilitating orphan disease.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6-8th 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and members of senior management will host one of one meetings at this year's conference.

More information about the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Ave., 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-43rd-annual-cowen-health-care-conference-301747634.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs Announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"), at a price of CAD $0.048 per Unit (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Albert Labs (the "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Albert Labs at an exercise price of CAD $0.07 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may decrease the size of the Private Placement.

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment of its Phase II/III Trial of SLS-005 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis on the HEALEY ALS Platform

- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is evaluating SLS-005 in 160 patients over 24 weeks and Seelos anticipates delivering topline data in the second half of 2023.

- Seelos will also enroll patients in an Expanded Access Program that will be fully funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access for Critical Therapies for ALS Act (ACT for ALS).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Puma Exploration Receives Approval for a 4,000 T Bulk Sample at Lynx Zone and Welcomes Dr. Simon Dominy to its Advisory Committee

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 1,321 ppm Lithium in Sediments over 990 feet and 116.43 mg/L Lithium in Groundwater over 140 feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

NiCAN Invites Investors to Visit Booth #2217A at the PDAC on March 5-6 - High Grade Nickel-Copper Drill Core from Wine Property on Display

Related News

Lithium Investing

Venus Metals Reports More High-grade Gold Intercepts at Youanmi Gold Project

Resource Investing

Premium Battery Grade 99.96% Spherical Graphite Purity Achieved For Lac Rainy Graphite Project In Quebec

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Prospect – Initiation Of Drilling Reung Kiet Lithium Project, Thailand

Resource Investing

Belararox’ NSW Landholding Increased By 300% And Phase 2 Drill Campaign Commences At Belara And Native Bee

Lithium Investing

Update On Nasdaq Listing And Changes To Ukraine Transaction

Gold Investing

Lake Roe Gold Project: More High-Grade Gold From The Northern Flats Lodes

×