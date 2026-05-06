Compass Minerals Reports Fiscal 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Compass Minerals Reports Fiscal 2026 Second-Quarter Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today reported fiscal 2026 second-quarter results. The company also announced that unionized employees at its Goderich mine have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement.

Unless otherwise noted, it should be assumed that time periods referenced below are on a fiscal-year basis and financial amounts are in U.S. dollars.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Consistent with our Back-to-Basics framework, during the quarter we took a significant step in strengthening our balance sheet by retiring the remaining $150 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 and removing our nearest debt maturity," said Edward C. Dowling Jr., president and CEO. "We had a strong winter across much of North America, and our Salt platform delivered on a high level of sales commitments while continuing to realize pricing gains. Our Plant Nutrition segment delivered another strong quarter at Ogden, with meaningful year-over-year improvement in cost performance and margins. Total company adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86.4 million, bringing us to $151.7 million for the first half of the year and on track to achieve our full-year outlook. We increased our Plant Nutrition guidance to reflect the strong results we continue to see in that operation, including higher expected sales volumes, better pricing and lower costs. We decreased our Salt guidance to reflect the differences in regional and product sales mix relative to forecast. Additionally, while we are seeing improvements in mine-level product costs, we have not yet achieved the level of production and efficiency gains in our mining operations that we had expected earlier in the year.

"Goderich mine is important for Compass Minerals, and I am pleased that we reached a new three-year agreement with the represented workforce. We believe we have struck a mutually beneficial arrangement that allows us to continue building upon the safe and reliable operations while allowing us to take steps to improve the mine's efficiency and flexibility.

"The hard work being done across the company is beginning to bear fruit. Some of this is manifesting itself currently in our financial results, while other initiatives will take a little more time. We know what we need to do and we are heading in the right direction, but there is more work to be done. We remain focused on reducing debt, improving our operations in all areas of the company, and building long-term value for shareholders."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income of $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $32.0 million in the prior year;
  • Total company adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2026 of $86.4 million, up 3% year over year;
  • Operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA margins within the Salt business improved year over year; absolute operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA both declined 3% between comparative periods, driven principally by lower highway deicing sales volume;
  • Continued improvements in pricing and cost structure increased Plant Nutrition segment operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA on both absolute and per-ton bases;
  • Total debt declined 12% year over year to $713.0 million as March 31, 2026, while net debt decreased $119.2 million, or 16%, to $638.9 million over the same period; and
  • Mid-point of full-year 2026 guidance for total company adjusted EBITDA maintained within modified range of $212 million to $236 million, reflecting stronger-than-expected results in the Plant Nutrition segment and adjustments related to changes in sales mix and operational matters in the Salt segment.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP Results:

Revenue

$

453.2

$

494.6

$

849.3

$

801.8

Operating income (loss)

56.0

(3.1

)

92.6

(2.6

)

Net income (loss)

12.7

(32.0

)

31.3

(55.6

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share

0.30

(0.77

)

0.73

(1.34

)

Non-GAAP Results*:

Adjusted operating income*

56.0

54.8

92.6

56.2

Adjusted EBITDA*

86.4

84.1

151.7

116.2

Adjusted net income (loss)*

27.3

25.7

45.9

2.8

Adjusted net income (loss)* per diluted share

0.63

0.63

1.06

0.07

*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in tables at the end of this press release.

SALT BUSINESS RECAP

Salt revenue for the second quarter decreased 12% year over year to $382.6 million, as a result of 22% lower sales volumes in highway deicing and flat consumer and industrial (C&I) volumes. Highway deicing sales tons made up 87% of total salt sales for the quarter, compared to 90% of prior year's sales volumes. Salt segment pricing increased 10% year over year, with highway deicing pricing up 10% and C&I sales prices down of 3%, respectively, year over year.

Salt segment operating earnings for the quarter decreased by 3% to $65.2 million from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $83.2 million, down 3% from the prior-year period. These financial results reflect lower sales volumes between the periods and the pricing dynamics described above, offset by higher per-unit production costs and distribution costs year over year.

For the first half of the year, Salt revenue increased 6% year over year to $714.1 million. Highway deicing revenue increased 6% from the comparable prior year period, driven by 8% higher pricing offset by a 2% decrease in sales volumes. C&I revenue for the same period also increased 6%, driven by a 7% increase in sales volumes offset by a 1% decrease in pricing.

In the first half of 2026, Salt segment operating earnings for the quarter increased by 19% to $114.3 million compared to the first half of 2025. For the same period, adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $150.4 million. These results reflect the stronger deicing season experienced in 2025/2026 in the company's served markets, which drove higher sales volumes between the periods, and improved pricing. Stronger sales were partially offset by higher per-unit production costs and distribution costs year over year. The regional mix of sales volumes impacted cost comparability between periods due to different cost structures across the company's production facilities and storage depots.

PLANT NUTRITION BUSINESS RECAP

Plant Nutrition revenue for the quarter totaled $67.0 million, up 15% year over year on 4% stronger sales volume over the same period. The average segment sales price for the quarter was up 10% year over year to approximately $690 per ton.

Operating earnings in the Plant Nutrition segment were $7.6 million for the quarter, compared to an operating loss of $1.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $16.9 million versus $5.6 million last year. These financial results reflect higher sales volumes and higher average sales prices. Both product costs and distribution costs were down on a per-unit basis year over year.

The Company completed the sale of its sulfate of potash (SOP) business in Wynyard, Saskatchewan, Canada, on March 1, 2026, for total consideration of $30.8 million prior to customary closing adjustments, $3.9 million of which was placed in escrow. Compass Minerals recognized a non-cash loss on the sale of $14.6 million, including $13.1 million of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $160.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $182.8 million in the prior year. Changes in working capital reflect the settlement of the previously disclosed tax dispute in Ontario during the first quarter of 2026.

Net cash used in investing activities was $18.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, a decrease from $35.9 million used in the prior year. Total capital spending for the six months ended March 31, 2026, was $41.0 million compared to $35.8 million in 2025. The company received $23.2 million of cash proceeds, net of amounts held in escrow and customary closing adjustments related to the aforementioned sale of the Wynyard SOP business.

Net cash used in financing activities was $127.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, which included net payments of $120.8 million, inclusive of the redemption of the $150 million in 2027 Senior Unsecured Notes in March of 2026. In the prior year, net cash used in financing activities was $116.8 million and reflected net payments of $109.8 million in the period.

The company ended the quarter with $378.9 million of liquidity, comprised of $74.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $304.8 million of availability under its $325.0 million revolving credit facility.

Total debt as of March 31, 2026, was $713.0 million compared to $807.6 million a year earlier. Net debt was $638.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026, down $119.2 million from $758.1 million at the end of the comparable prior year period. The net leverage ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was 2.7 times, down from 4.6 times for the comparable prior year period.

UPDATED OPERATING AND FISCAL 2026 OUTLOOK

Based on stronger-than-expected results in the Plant Nutrition segment and adjustments related to changes in sales mix and operational matters in the Salt segment, Compass Minerals is updating its previously issued full-year fiscal 2026 outlook as follows:

Salt Segment

2026

Previous

Guidance

Current

Guidance

Highway deicing sales volumes (thousands of tons)

8,200 - 8,500

8,450 - 8,800

Consumer and industrial sales volumes (thousands of tons)

1,700 - 1,950

1,900 - 2,000

Total salt sales volumes (thousands of tons)

9,900 - 10,450

10,350 - 10,800

Revenue (in millions)

$980 - $1,050

$1,025 - $1,080

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$230 - $252

$225 - $240

Plant Nutrition Segment 1

2026

Previous

Guidance

Current

Guidance

Sales volumes (thousands of tons)

255 - 275

280 - 300

Revenue (in millions)

$170 - $185

$190 - $210

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$34 - $ 39

$43 - $ 47

1) Reflects the impact of the sale of the Wynyard SOP business.

Corporate & Other

2026

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance

Adj. EBITDA (in millions)

($56) - ($51)

($56) - ($51)

Projected Corporate and Other results shown in the table above include corporate expenses in support of our core businesses and the results of DeepStore, the company's records management business in the U.K.

Total Compass Minerals

Current 2026 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Salt

Plant

Nutrition

Corporate

Total

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$225 - $240

$43 - $47

($56) - ($51)

$212 - $236

2026 Capital Expenditures

Total

Capital expenditures ( in millions )

$90 - $110

Other Financial Assumptions

2026

($ in millions)

Previous Guidance

Current Guidance

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$105 - $115

$105 - $115

Interest expense, net

$65 - $70

$62 - $67

Effective income tax rate (excl. valuation allowance)

30% - 34%

30% - 34%

Guidance for the 2026 effective income tax rate reflects the income mix by country with income recognized in foreign jurisdictions offset by losses recognized in the U.S.

CONFERENCE CALL

Compass Minerals will discuss its results on a conference call tomorrow morning, Thursday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, please visit the company's website at investors.compassminerals.com or dial 800-715-9871. Callers must provide the conference ID number 7896827. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 646-307-1963. Replays of the call will be available on the company's website.

A supporting company presentation supporting 2026 second-quarter results is available at investors.compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 11 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclaimers

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about future costs, production, mutual benefits of our arrangement with the workforce at Goderich, debt reduction, shareholder value, and the company's outlook for 2026, including its expectations regarding sales volumes, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, interest expense, tax rates, and capital expenditures. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The company uses words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project," "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) weather conditions, (ii) inflation, the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products and foreign exchange rates, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, and (iv) any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost-saving or enterprise optimization initiatives. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended Sept. 30, 2025, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2026, filed or to be filed with the SEC, as well as the company's other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures, management uses a variety of non-GAAP financial measures described below to evaluate the company's and its operating segments' performance. While the consolidated financial statements provide an understanding of the company's overall results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, management analyzes components of the consolidated financial statements to identify certain trends and evaluate specific performance areas.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA adjusted for items which management believes are not indicative of the company's ongoing operating performance ("Adjusted EBITDA") and EBITDA margin to evaluate the operating performance of the company's core business operations because its resource allocation, financing methods and cost of capital, and income tax positions are managed at a corporate level, apart from the activities of the operating segments, and the operating facilities are located in different taxing jurisdictions, which can cause considerable variation in net earnings. Management also uses adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted net earnings per diluted share, which eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of underlying operating performance. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information that is helpful when evaluating underlying performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization, each of which is an essential element of the company's cost structure and cannot be eliminated. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude certain cash and non-cash items, including stock-based compensation, impairment charges and certain restructuring charges. Consequently, any measure that excludes these elements has material limitations. The non-GAAP financial measures used by management should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, operating earnings, cash flows or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of overall profitability or liquidity. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. The calculation of non-GAAP financial measures as used by management is set forth in the following tables. All margin numbers are defined as the relevant measure divided by sales. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring, unusual items and/or distinct non-core initiatives without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results.

Adjusted operating earnings, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share, net debt and net leverage ratio are presented as supplemental measures of the company's performance. Management believes these measures provide management and investors with additional information that is helpful when evaluating underlying performance and comparing results on a year-over-year normalized basis. These measures eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of underlying operating performance. These adjustments are itemized below. Adjusted net earnings (loss) per diluted share is adjusted net earnings (loss) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Net debt is calculated as current and long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents used to evaluate our financial position. Management defines net leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the previous twelve-month period ("last twelve months," or "LTM"). You are encouraged to evaluate the adjustments itemized above and the reasons management considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating these measures you should be aware that in the future the company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments presented below.

Special Items Impacting the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Item Description

Segment

Line Item

Amount

Tax

Effect (1)

After Tax

EPS Impact

Product recall costs (1)

Salt

Product cost and Other operating expense

$

0.9

$

(0.2

)

$

0.7

$

0.02

Restructuring charges (2)

Salt

Other operating income

0.3

0.3

0.01

Restructuring charges (2)

Corporate and Other

Other operating income

3.7

3.7

0.09

Impairments (3)

Corporate and Other

Loss on impairments

53.0

53.0

1.28

Total

$

57.9

$

(0.2

)

$

57.7

$

1.40

Special Items Impacting the Six Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Item Description

Segment

Line Item

Amount

Tax

Effect (1)

After Tax

EPS Impact

Product recall costs (1)

Salt

Product cost and Other operating income

$

1.8

$

(0.4

)

$

1.4

$

0.03

Restructuring charges (2)

Salt

Other operating income

0.3

0.3

0.01

Restructuring charges (2)

Corporate and Other

Other operating income

3.7

3.7

0.09

Impairments (3)

Corporate and Other

Loss on impairments

53.0

53.0

1.28

Total

$

58.8

$

(0.4

)

$

58.4

$

1.41

(1)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

(2)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(3)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

Reconciliation for Adjusted Operating Income

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating income (loss)

$

56.0

$

(3.1

)

$

92.6

$

(2.6

)

Product recall costs (1)

0.9

1.8

Restructuring charges (2)

4.0

4.0

Loss on impairments (3)

53.0

53.0

Adjusted operating income

$

56.0

$

54.8

$

92.6

$

56.2

Sales

453.2

494.6

849.3

801.8

Operating margin

12.4

%

(0.6

)%

10.9

%

(0.3

)%

Adjusted operating margin

12.4

%

11.1

%

10.9

%

7.0

%

(1)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

(2)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(3)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

Reconciliation for Adjusted Net Income

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss)

$

12.7

$

(32.0

)

$

31.3

$

(55.6

)

Loss on sale of business, net (1)

14.6

14.6

Product recall costs (2)

0.9

1.8

Restructuring charges (3)

4.0

4.0

Loss on impairments (4)

53.0

53.0

Income tax effect

(0.2

)

$

(0.4

)

Adjusted net income

$

27.3

$

25.7

$

45.9

$

2.8

Net income (loss) per diluted share

$

0.30

$

(0.77

)

$

0.73

$

(1.34

)

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

1.06

$

0.07

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):

Diluted

42,357

41,521

42,297

41,480

(1)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a loss on sale of the Wynyard business of $14.6 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(2)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

(3)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(4)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss)

$

12.7

$

(32.0

)

$

31.3

$

(55.6

)

Interest expense

17.9

18.0

36.0

34.9

Income tax expense

16.0

9.8

13.8

19.5

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

28.2

26.5

54.6

53.3

EBITDA

74.8

22.3

135.7

52.1

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation - non-cash

2.2

2.8

4.5

6.7

Interest income

(0.6

)

(0.2

)

(0.9

)

(0.6

)

Gain on foreign exchange, net

(5.6

)

(0.1

)

(3.5

)

(5.3

)

Loss on sale of business, net (1)

14.6

14.6

Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

0.5

0.5

Product recall costs (3)

0.9

1.8

Restructuring charges (4)

4.0

4.0

Loss on impairments (5)

53.0

53.0

Other expense, net

0.5

1.4

0.8

4.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

86.4

$

84.1

$

151.7

$

116.2

(1)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a loss on sale of the Wynyard business of $14.6 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(2)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a $0.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of deferred financing costs from the redemption of the 2027 Notes.

(3)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

(4)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(5)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

Salt Segment Performance

(unaudited, in millions, except for sales volumes and prices per short ton)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales

$

382.6

$

432.7

$

714.1

$

674.9

Operating income

$

65.2

$

66.9

$

114.3

$

96.3

Operating margin

17.0

%

15.5

%

16.0

%

14.3

%

Adjusted operating income (1)

$

65.2

$

68.1

$

114.3

$

98.4

Adjusted operating margin (1)

17.0

%

15.7

%

16.0

%

14.6

%

EBITDA (1)

$

83.2

$

84.3

$

150.4

$

131.2

EBITDA (1) margin

21.7

%

19.5

%

21.1

%

19.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

83.2

$

85.5

$

150.4

$

133.3

Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin

21.7

%

19.8

%

21.1

%

19.8

%

Sales volumes (in thousands of tons):

Highway deicing

3,593

4,583

6,444

6,570

Consumer and industrial

520

522

1,095

1,028

Total Salt

4,113

5,105

7,539

7,598

Average prices (per ton):

Highway deicing

$

77.60

$

70.86

$

75.99

$

70.45

Consumer and industrial

$

199.49

$

206.71

$

204.92

$

206.25

Total Salt

$

93.01

$

84.76

$

94.72

$

88.83

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.

Reconciliation for Salt Segment Adjusted Operating Income

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reported GAAP segment operating income

$

65.2

$

66.9

$

114.3

$

96.3

Restructuring charges (1)

0.3

0.3

Product recall costs (2)

0.9

1.8

Segment adjusted operating income

$

65.2

$

68.1

$

114.3

$

98.4

Segment sales

382.6

432.7

714.1

674.9

Segment operating margin

17.0

%

15.5

%

16.0

%

14.3

%

Segment adjusted operating margin

17.0

%

15.7

%

16.0

%

14.6

%

(1)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $0.3 million, due to a reduction in workforce, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(2)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

( unaudited, in millions )

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reported GAAP segment operating income

$

65.2

$

66.9

$

114.3

$

96.3

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

18.0

17.4

36.1

34.9

Segment EBITDA

$

83.2

$

84.3

$

150.4

$

131.2

Restructuring charges (1)

0.3

0.3

Product recall costs (2)

0.9

1.8

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

83.2

$

85.5

$

150.4

$

133.3

Segment sales

382.6

432.7

714.1

674.9

Segment EBITDA margin

21.7

%

19.5

%

21.1

%

19.4

%

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin

21.7

%

19.8

%

21.1

%

19.8

%

(1)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $0.3 million, due to a reduction in workforce, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

(2)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Plant Nutrition Segment Performance

(unaudited, dollars in millions, except for sales volumes and prices per short ton)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales

$

67.0

$

58.3

$

127.8

$

119.7

Operating income (loss)

$

7.6

$

(1.8

)

$

13.0

$

(4.9

)

Operating margin

11.3

%

(3.1

)%

10.2

%

(4.1

)%

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$

7.6

$

(1.8

)

$

13.0

$

(4.9

)

Adjusted operating margin (1)

11.3

%

(3.1

)%

10.2

%

(4.1

)%

EBITDA (1)

$

16.9

$

5.6

$

29.7

$

10.0

EBITDA (1) margin

25.2

%

9.6

%

23.2

%

8.4

%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

16.9

$

5.6

$

29.7

$

10.0

Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin

25.2

%

9.6

%

23.2

%

8.4

%

Sales volumes (in thousands of tons)

97

93

186

195

Average price (per ton)

$

690.43

$

626.02

$

688.92

$

613.61

(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reported GAAP segment operating income (loss)

$

7.6

$

(1.8

)

$

13.0

$

(4.9

)

Segment adjusted operating income (loss)

7.6

(1.8

)

$

13.0

$

(4.9

)

Segment sales

67.0

58.3

127.8

119.7

Segment operating margin

11.3

%

(3.1

)%

10.2

%

(4.1

)%

Segment adjusted operating margin

11.3

%

(3.1

)%

10.2

%

(4.1

)%

Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

( unaudited, in millions )

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Reported GAAP segment operating income (loss)

$

7.6

$

(1.8

)

$

13.0

$

(4.9

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

9.3

7.4

16.7

14.9

Segment EBITDA

16.9

5.6

$

29.7

$

10.0

Segment adjusted EBITDA

16.9

5.6

$

29.7

$

10.0

Segment sales

67.0

58.3

127.8

119.7

Segment EBITDA margin

25.2

%

9.6

%

23.2

%

8.4

%

Segment adjusted EBITDA margin

25.2

%

9.6

%

23.2

%

8.4

%

Reconciliation of Net Debt

(unaudited, in millions)

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

Current portion of long-term debt

$

$

10.0

Long-term debt, net of current portion

713.0

797.6

Total Debt

713.0

807.6

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(74.1

)

(49.5

)

Net Debt

$

638.9

$

758.1

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio

(unaudited, in millions)

Twelve Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

Net Debt (as of period end)

$

638.9

$

758.1

Divided by: LTM Adjusted EBITDA (1)

234.3

164.6

Net Leverage Ratio

2.7

4.6

(1)

See Reconciliation for Mar. 31, 2026 LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Reconciliation for Mar. 31, 2025 LTM Adjusted EBITDA in the tables below.

Reconciliation for Mar. 31, 2026 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions)

Add: Current

Year

Less: Prior

Year

Add: Prior

Fiscal Year

LTM

Adjusted

EBITDA

Six Months

Ended

M ar. 31, 2026

Six Months

Ended

M ar. 31, 2025

Twelve

Months

Ended

S ept. 30, 2025

Twelve

Months

Ended

M ar. 30, 2026

Net income (loss)

$

31.3

$

(55.6

)

$

(79.8

)

$

7.1

Interest expense

36.0

34.9

68.5

69.6

Income tax expense

13.8

19.5

26.1

20.4

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

54.6

53.3

103.2

104.5

EBITDA

135.7

52.1

118.0

201.6

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation - non-cash

4.5

6.7

10.2

8.0

Interest income

(0.9

)

(0.6

)

(1.3

)

(1.6

)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange, net

(3.5

)

(5.3

)

(0.1

)

1.7

Loss on sale of business, net (1)

14.6

14.6

Loss on extinguishment of debt (2)

0.5

7.6

8.1

Product recall costs (3)

1.8

2.1

0.3

Restructuring charges (4)

4.0

4.3

0.3

Loss on impairments (5)

53.0

53.7

0.7

Other expense, net (6)

0.8

4.5

4.3

0.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$

151.7

$

116.2

$

198.8

$

234.3

(1)

For the six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a loss on the sale of the Wynyard business of $14.6 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(2)

For the six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a $0.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the write-off of deferred financing costs from the redemption of the 2027 Notes. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $7.6 million loss on extinguishment of debt, comprised of a $3.9 million prepayment premium related to the partial redemption of the 2027 Notes and a $3.7 million write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs related to the partial redemption of 2027 Notes and repayment of the term loans.

(3)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 were $1.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

(4)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million and $4.3 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the six months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

(5)

For the six months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million and $53.7 million, respectively, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

(6)

Other expense primarily consisted of fees paid and the write-off of previously capitalized deferred financing costs related to the modification of the Company's Credit Agreement for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Reconciliation for Mar. 31, 2025 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in millions)

Add: Current

Year

Less: Prior

Year

Add: Prior

Fiscal Year

LTM

Adjusted

EBITDA

Six Months

Ended

M ar. 31, 2025

Six Months

Ended

M ar. 31, 2024

Twelve

Months

Ended

S ept. 30,

2024

Twelve

Months

Ended

M ar. 30,

2025

Net income (loss)

$

(55.6

)

$

(114.2

)

$

(206.1

)

$

(147.5

)

Interest expense

34.9

33.2

69.5

71.2

Income tax expense (benefit)

19.5

(12.3

)

17.9

49.7

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

53.3

52.3

105.0

106.0

EBITDA

52.1

(41.0

)

(13.7

)

79.4

Adjustments to EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation - non-cash

6.7

7.0

8.1

7.8

Interest income

(0.6

)

(0.6

)

(1.0

)

(1.0

)

(Gain) loss on foreign exchange, net

(5.3

)

(0.6

)

0.7

(4.0

)

Product recall costs (1)

1.8

0.8

2.6

Restructuring charges (2)

4.0

15.7

15.8

4.1

Loss on impairments (3)

53.0

175.8

193.4

70.6

Other expense, net (4)

4.5

1.6

2.2

5.1

Adjusted EBITDA

$

116.2

$

157.9

$

206.3

$

164.6

(1)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the six months ended March 31, 2025 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.8 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

(2)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the six months ended March 31, 2025. For the six months ended March 31, 2024 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, the Company incurred severance and related charges due to the reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the termination of the Company's lithium development project of $15.7 million and $15.8 million, respectively.

(3)

For the six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business. For the six months ended March 31, 2024 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded loss on impairments of $175.8 million and $193.4 million, respectively, related to the termination of the lithium development project, Fortress goodwill, intangible assets, and Plant Nutrition goodwill and water rights.

(4)

Other expense primarily consisted of the write-off of previously capitalized deferred financing costs related to the modification of the Company's Credit Agreement for the six months ended March 31, 2025. For the six months ended March 31, 2024 and the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, other expense primarily consisted of expense related to natural gas hedges.

GAAP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in millions, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Sales

$

453.2

$

494.6

$

849.3

$

801.8

Shipping and handling cost

138.0

151.4

250.1

232.0

Product cost

232.2

266.4

453.0

458.7

Gross profit

83.0

76.8

146.2

111.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

27.0

29.6

53.6

62.9

Loss on impairments

53.0

53.0

Other operating income

(2.7

)

(2.2

)

Operating income (loss)

56.0

(3.1

)

92.6

(2.6

)

Other expense (income):

Interest income

(0.6

)

(0.2

)

(0.9

)

(0.6

)

Interest expense

17.9

18.0

36.0

34.9

Gain on foreign exchange, net

(5.6

)

(0.1

)

(3.5

)

(5.3

)

Loss on sale of business, net

14.6

14.6

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.5

0.5

Other expense, net

0.5

1.4

0.8

4.5

Net income (loss) before income taxes

28.7

(22.2

)

45.1

(36.1

)

Income tax expense

16.0

9.8

13.8

19.5

Net income (loss)

$

12.7

$

(32.0

)

$

31.3

$

(55.6

)

Basic net income (loss) per common share

$

0.30

$

(0.77

)

$

0.73

$

(1.34

)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$

0.30

$

(0.77

)

$

0.73

$

(1.34

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):

Basic

42,160

41,521

42,105

41,480

Diluted

42,357

41,521

42,297

41,480

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Mar. 31,

Sept. 30,

2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

74.1

$

59.7

Receivables, net

223.3

179.6

Inventories, net

178.7

312.0

Other current assets

32.0

20.9

Total current assets

508.1

572.2

Property, plant and equipment, net

748.3

770.1

Intangible assets, net

4.3

23.8

Goodwill

6.0

6.0

Other noncurrent assets

98.6

147.3

Total assets

$

1,365.3

$

1,519.4

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

100.8

$

96.0

Accrued salaries and wages

18.2

26.4

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

6.4

7.9

Income taxes payable

0.4

5.6

Accrued interest

13.5

19.0

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

107.3

110.7

Total current liabilities

246.6

265.6

Long-term debt, net of current portion

713.0

832.2

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

5.9

7.6

Deferred income taxes, net

52.1

53.9

Other noncurrent liabilities

73.5

126.0

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

0.4

0.4

Additional paid-in capital

425.7

430.0

Treasury stock, at cost

(3.8

)

(10.8

)

Accumulated deficit

(46.3

)

(77.6

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(101.8

)

(107.9

)

Total stockholders' equity

274.2

234.1

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,365.3

$

1,519.4

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions)

Six Months Ended

Mar. 31,

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

31.3

$

(55.6

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

54.6

53.3

Amortization of deferred financing costs

2.1

2.6

Non-cash portion of stock-based compensation

4.5

6.7

Deferred income taxes

(1.8

)

0.8

Unrealized foreign exchange gain, net

(3.9

)

(6.4

)

Loss on impairments

53.0

Net gain from remeasurement of contingent consideration

(7.9

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

0.5

Loss on sale of business, net

14.6

Other, net

1.9

0.6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Receivables

(46.2

)

(63.8

)

Inventories

121.3

183.3

Other assets

40.0

2.0

Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(8.6

)

6.4

Other liabilities

(49.9

)

7.8

Net cash provided by operating activities

160.4

182.8

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capital expenditures

(41.0

)

(35.8

)

Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and transaction costs

23.2

Other, net

(0.8

)

(0.1

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(18.6

)

(35.9

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

47.0

140.3

Repayments under revolving credit facility

(47.0

)

(299.9

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

58.8

62.1

Principal payments on long-term debt

(179.6

)

(12.3

)

Payments of deferred financing costs

(0.3

)

(2.4

)

Shares withheld to satisfy employee tax obligations

(1.7

)

(1.1

)

Other, net

(4.5

)

(3.5

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(127.3

)

(116.8

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(0.1

)

(0.8

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

14.4

29.3

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year

59.7

20.2

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

74.1

$

49.5

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2026

Salt

Plant

N utrition

Corporate

& Other (1)

Total

Sales to external customers (2)

$

382.6

$

67.0

$

3.6

$

453.2

Intersegment sales

2.0

(2.0

)

Shipping and handling cost

128.7

9.3

138.0

Product cost

181.1

48.7

2.4

232.2

Gross profit

72.8

9.0

1.2

83.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7.6

1.4

18.0

27.0

Operating income (loss)

65.2

7.6

(16.8

)

56.0

Other Segment Disclosures:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

18.0

9.3

0.9

28.2

Loss on sale of business, net (3)

14.6

14.6

Total assets (as of end of period)

825.3

338.2

201.8

1,365.3

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025

Salt

Plant

N utrition

Corporate

& Other (1)

Total

Sales to external customers (2)

$

432.7

$

58.3

$

3.6

$

494.6

Intersegment sales

2.3

(2.3

)

Shipping and handling cost

141.9

9.5

151.4

Product cost

214.3

48.6

3.5

266.4

Gross profit

76.5

0.2

0.1

76.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9.1

2.0

18.5

29.6

Loss on impairments (4)

53.0

53.0

Other operating expense (income)

0.5

(3.2

)

(2.7

)

Operating income (loss) (5)(6)

66.9

(1.8

)

(68.2

)

(3.1

)

Other Segment Disclosures:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

17.4

7.4

1.7

26.5

Total assets (as of end of period)

959.2

365.7

207.0

1,531.9

Six Months Ended Mar. 31, 2026

Salt

Plant

N utrition

Corporate

& Other (1)

Total

Sales to external customers (2)

$

714.1

$

127.8

$

7.4

$

849.3

Intersegment sales

3.0

(3.0

)

Shipping and handling cost

232.5

17.6

250.1

Product cost

353.1

95.0

4.9

453.0

Gross profit

128.5

15.2

2.5

146.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

14.2

2.2

37.2

53.6

Operating income (loss)

114.3

13.0

(34.7

)

92.6

Other Segment Disclosure:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

36.1

16.7

1.8

54.6

Loss on sale of business, net (3)

14.6

14.6

Capital expenditures

31.0

9.2

0.8

41.0

Six Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025

Salt

Plant

N utrition

Corporate

Other (1)

Total

Sales to external customers (2)

$

674.9

$

119.7

$

7.2

$

801.8

Intersegment sales

5.5

(5.5

)

Shipping and handling cost

213.2

18.8

232.0

Product cost

348.4

103.0

7.3

458.7

Gross profit (loss)

113.3

(2.1

)

(0.1

)

111.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16.5

2.8

43.6

62.9

Loss on impairments (4)

53.0

53.0

Other operating expense (income)

0.5

(2.7

)

(2.2

)

Operating income (loss) (5)(6)

96.3

(4.9

)

(94.0

)

(2.6

)

Other Segment Disclosure:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

34.9

14.9

3.5

53.3

Capital expenditures

27.5

6.2

2.1

35.8

(1)

Corporate and other includes corporate entities, records management operations, the Fortress fire retardant costs, prior-year lithium costs and other incidental operations and eliminations. Operating income (loss) for corporate and other includes indirect corporate overhead, including costs for general corporate governance and oversight, prior-year lithium-related expenses, as well as costs for the human resources, information technology, legal and finance functions.

(2)

Sales to external customers are net of intersegment sales.

(3)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded loss on sale of the Wynyard business of $14.6 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(4)

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss on impairments of $53.0 million, related to intangible assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.

(5)

The Company recorded costs related to a recall of food-grade salt produced at its Goderich plant. Charges for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, were $0.9 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

(6)

The Company incurred severance and related charges of $4.0 million, due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business, during the three and six months ended March 31, 2025.

Investor Contact
Brent Collins
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
+1.913.344.9111
InvestorRelations@compassminerals.com

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Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
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Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration License E08/3424 (the Cane Bore Iron Project) was granted by The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS). Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara... Keep Reading...
Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company... Keep Reading...
Burley Minerals

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024. HIGHLIGHTS Broad Flat... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces announces the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") of the Company.Three holders of Options (the "Optionholders") exercised an aggregate of 500,000 Options... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

RETRANSMISSION: West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive forward sales agreement (the "Agreement") with Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC, a U.S.-based international magnesium supply... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Update Regarding Record Ridge Project Court Decision

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") provides the following update regarding a recent court decision related to its Record Ridge Industrial Minerals Mine project (the "RRIMM Project") located near Rossland, British... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (FSE: W0H) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive forward sales agreement (the "Agreement") with Galaxy Trade and Technology, LLC, a U.S.-based international magnesium supply... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Director and Company Secretary Barry Baim.

West High Yield Resources: On Track for First Pilot Processing Plant Construction Mid-2026

West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY,FWB:W0H) welcomed 2026 with progress. Following its receipt of a permit in October 2025 and the recent closing of a non-brokered C$500,000 private placement, the company is now advancing its processing pilot program and working on additional permits.Director... Keep Reading...
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

West High Yield Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY,OTC:WHYRF) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has received a draft access permit (the "Draft Permit") from the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Transit (the "MOTT") for highway access associated with the... Keep Reading...

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