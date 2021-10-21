Outstanding Air-Core Results Of Up To 8.6g/T Outline Large-Scale Oxide Gold Target At Julias

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway or Company) is pleased to advise that it has intersected a significant zone of shallow oxide gold mineralisation in air-core (AC) drilling at the Julias target zone, within its Gidgee Gold Project in the Murchison region of WA. HIGHLIGHTS Strong, near-surface oxide gold mineralisation intersected at the greenfields Julias …









Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) (Gateway or Company) is pleased to advise that it has intersected a significant zone of shallow oxide gold mineralisation in air-core (AC) drilling at the Julias target zone, within its Gidgee Gold Project in the Murchison region of WA.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong, near-surface oxide gold mineralisation intersected at the greenfields Julias target zone, located ~5km north-west of the existing 240koz Mineral Resource at the Gidgee GoldProject.

Significant results from this substantial new shallow high-grade oxide gold zoneinclude:

GWAC0971: 13m @ 4.0g/tAu GWAC0972: 3m @ 7.2g/tAu GWAC0974: 14m @ 1.1g/tAu GWAC0978: 7m @ 1.6g/t Au, and 1m @ 8.6g/tAu GWAC0965: 24m @ 1.4g/tAu

TheJuliastargetisnowinterpretedtoextendsouthintotheneighboringFlametreetargetzone,where drilling by Gateway in 2020intersected 1 :

GWAC0267: 5m @ 10.4g/tAu GWAC0256: 4m @ 3.8g/tAu GWAC0257: 9m @ 1.1g/tAu GWAC0247: 5m @ 3.8g/tAu GWAC0246: 3m @ 3.5g/tAu



Systematic drilling to be prioritised to evaluate the potential of this exciting new target with Reverse Circulation drilling to commence in late November and further air-core drilling early next year.

Julias is located on a highly prospective litho-structural corridor approximately 5km to the west of the 240,000oz Inferred Montague-Whistler gold deposits2 and immediately north of the previously defined gold mineralisation at Flametree (Figure 3). The results continue to demonstrate the wider potential of the Gidgee Project, and support Gateway’s strategy of systematically developing and drill testing targets within this 5km radius.