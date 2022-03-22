Commander Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide results from a sampling program on the Sabin project located in northwest Ontario, Canada, some ten kilometres north of the community of Savant Lake. Work was conducted in the fall of 2021 and focused on follow-up prospecting of the newly recognized intrusive-hosted Quarry Gold Zone. The Sabin property is centered on extensive VMS-style alteration and mineralization and where work in 2020-2021 has also outlined a potential bulk tonnage-style gold target within the Patterson Lake Stock.