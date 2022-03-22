Gold Investing News

Commander Resources Ltd. is pleased to provide results from a sampling program on the Sabin project located in northwest Ontario, Canada, some ten kilometres north of the community of Savant Lake. Work was conducted in the fall of 2021 and focused on follow-up prospecting of the newly recognized intrusive-hosted Quarry Gold Zone. The Sabin property is centered on extensive VMS-style alteration and mineralization and where work in 2020-2021 has also outlined a potential bulk tonnage-style gold target within the Patterson Lake Stock.


Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to provide results from a sampling program on the Sabin project (the "Sabin Property") located in northwest Ontario, Canada, some ten kilometres north of the community of Savant Lake. Work was conducted in the fall of 2021 and focused on follow-up prospecting of the newly recognized intrusive-hosted Quarry Gold Zone. The Sabin property is centered on extensive VMS-style alteration and mineralization and where work in 2020-2021 has also outlined a potential bulk tonnage-style gold target within the Patterson Lake Stock.

Highlights:

  • Follow-up sampling of the Quarry Gold Zone returns grab samples up to 1.5 g/t gold.
  • Intrusive-hosted gold is now documented over an area of 1 km2.
  • Up to 20 line-km of Induced Polarization survey are planned to cover the new gold zones as well as the nearby Kash VMS zones.

Quarry Gold Zone

The original Quarry Gold Zone has limited historical work comprising surface sampling and two short, small-diameter (winkie) prospecting holes. Outcrop occurs in the bottom of a gravel pit where 10-15 m of strike is exposed and a minimum width of 25-35 m. The target coincides with a single VTEM conductor within a broad area of low resistivity. The showing, hosted within a granodiorite, comprises sheeted intensely altered (quartz-sericite-pyrite-iron carbonate) shear zones with extension quartz veins emanating from the shears.

Eight additional grab samples collected in 2021 expanded the target some 150 m to the northeast and outlined a second zone 1 km to the east. Four samples were greater than 0.5 g/t gold with a high value of 1.5 g/t gold. Bedrock exposure is extremely poor and, where present, is dominated by fresh granodiorite. Gold mineralized rocks are associated with sheared and veined granodiorite in recessive exposures adjacent to larger prominent outcrops. (Figure 1)

Future work planned for 2022 at Sabin will include an expanded prospecting and sampling program and up to 20 line-km of Induced Polarization survey to cover the newly discovered gold zones and the nearby Kash VMS zones.

About the Sabin Property

The Sabin property is in the Sturgeon Lake greenstone belt which hosts significant polymetallic VMS deposits and past-producing mines some 60 km to the south. The Sabin property is underlain by intermediate and felsic volcanic units that exhibit widespread alteration comprised of garnet, staurolite, sillimanite and sericite, metamorphic mineralogy typical of metamorphosed VMS environments. The Quarry Showing is an occurrence that opens the potential for intrusion-hosted orogenic gold mineralization within the large Patterson Lake Stock.

Commander (formerly Major General) acquired the property through a purchase agreement with UMEX Mining Corp. in 1990 and holds a 100% interest in the property except for two small internal claim parcels that are subject to a participating interest with Glencore Canada Corporation (formerly Noranda) who currently hold 41.5% and 33.3%. UMEX retains a partially capped 2.5% NSR over the core of the property that would be reduced to 1% following $225,000 of royalty payments. The Quarry Gold Zone is 100% owned by Commander and is unencumbered by participating or royalty interests.

Sabin property Geology and Samples

CMD News March 22, 2022
Figure 1: Sabin property Geology and Samples

QA/QC

Grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization. Samples were collected in the field by Stephen Wetherup P. Geo. Analytical work was completed by Activation Laboratories in Dryden, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by fire assay fusion of a 30-gram aliquot and other elements by ICP-MS from a 4-acid digestion.

Historical work on the Sabin property was conducted by exploration professionals working for a major company (UMEX Mining Corp.) widely reputed as competent, utilizing methodology accepted and relied upon as standard industry practice at the time. Commander has an extensive database of original exploration data including assay certificates, drill logs and geological mapping and observations. Work and sampling by Commander have relocated some drill collars and surface sampling by Commander is generally in line with original sample data. Historical drill core is not available, and the Company is treating this data as valid for exploration purposes, but not compliant with NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for use in future resource estimates. See news dated December 17, 2012, February 27th, 2019, July 29th, 2019, January 15th, 2021, posted on SEDAR for Commander Resources.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned, or sold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert Cameron, P. Geo.
President and CEO

For further information, please call:
Robert Cameron, President and CEO
Toll Free: 1-800-667-7866
info@commanderresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Commander Resources

Commander Resources

Overview

Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV:CMD) is a resource company that was founded in 1989 and operates under the prospect generator model. The company has developed a portfolio filled with joint venture opportunities, exploration projects, royalties and investments across Canada and Mexico.

As a prospect generator, Commander Resources manages exploration risk by focusing on early-stage acquisitions and target identification. Any following exploration is conducted by option or joint venture partners, under which Commander Resources keeps either a small project interest and royalty or significant equity positions. This allows for the generation of income from property payments and shareholdings while reducing exploration risk exposure (dilution).

The company is well funded with approximately $1 million in cash and in excess of $1.2 million in marketable securities. In 2018, the company had an ongoing JV with Fjordland Exploration (TSXV:FEX) and High Power Exploration (HPX), which spent $1.2 million on the company’s South Voisey’s Bay project.

Commander Resources has a diversified royalty and property portfolio throughout Canada and Mexico that includes gold, copper, zinc, nickel and cobalt projects. This includes nine properties that are available for option. In2017, the company announced three option/joint ventures with $2.5 million in partner-funded exploration. Partner-funded exploration in 2018 totaled $1.2 million.

Over the course of its operations, Commander Resources has partnered with several mining companies, including Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE:AU,ASX:AGG), Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.A), Imperial Metals Corporation (TSX:III), Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV:BAY), Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV:MAE) and others, illustrating Commander’s strong connections to the mining community — a critical requirement when seeking partnerships.

Commander Resources also owns approximately 2 percent of Maritime Resources, a company planning to re-open the past-producing Hammerdown mine within the next three years; Commander also owns a 2 percent NSR on the project. Maritime released a prefeasibility study (PFS) in 2017, which indicated an after-tax NPV (8 percent) of $44.2 million, after-tax IRR of 46.8 percent and a mine life of five years with an annual production of 35,000 ounces. The project boasts proven and probable reserves of 179,400 ounces, measured and indicated resources of 315,000 ounces and an inferred resource of 376,800 ounces of gold.

One of Commander Resources’ primary projects is the South Voisey’s Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project property in Labrador. The property is being developed as part of a joint venture with Fjordland Exploration and HPX. The project sits 85 kilometers south of Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Voisey’s Bay mine, a major nickel and cobalt producer.

As for its other assets, Commander Resources has recently optioned its Burn copper-gold project in British Columbia to Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. Freeport-McMoRan can earn a 75 percent interest in the property.

Commander Resources’ management team has over 85 collective years of experience in the mining industry and brings strong technical expertise in project generation.

