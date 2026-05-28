Come Join Us: Jason Sudeikis Teams Up with Sam's Club

Sam's Club and Jason Sudeikis extend an open invitation to participate in shaping the future of retail

Sam's Club, a leading membership retail club, is teaming up with actor and producer Jason Sudeikis to invite people everywhere this summer to experience what it truly means to belong to a club built for members and with members. Sudeikis will be the first to accept the invitation as the newest member of Sam's Club, joining a club where treating people right is at the center of everything, especially for those moments when families, friends, and fans come first.

"People want to feel connected to their communities and the things they love," said Jason Sudeikis. "That's what I like about Sam's Club. It's about bringing people together."

The invitation will be shared in a new social, digital and broadcast campaign that welcomes all fans getting ready for a summer of sports and events from a Fourth of July barbeque to holiday travel to back-to-school season. These new members will find a club where they can share ideas, influence experiences, and help define what the club becomes off-and-online.

"Whether you're part of a fandom, a friend group, or a community you care deeply about, belonging starts with feeling heard and included. That mindset has always been central to Sam's Club," said Jeff Jenkins, Chief Marketing Officer of Sam's Club. "We are not talking at our members, we are building the club alongside them because they are what makes this brand special. Jason understands how to bring people together in a way that feels authentic, welcoming, and engaging. Most importantly, he recognizes that the strength of Sam's Club has always come from our members, whose ideas, passion, and sense of community continue to shape the club every day."

Jason joins INDYCAR SERIES driver Kyle Kirkwood as well as former and current soccer players Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman to celebrate all of summer's favorite fandoms.

"What could be better than having exactly what you need for everything from party prep to cleanup to day-to-day living, especially as America plans for a summer of soccer?" said Alex Morgan. "Sam's Club always has its members in mind so that whether they're in the club for a rotisserie chicken or getting furniture for a big game delivered at home, they never hit the post."

The invitation to "Come Join Us" highlights an increasing preference from consumers to participate with the brands they count on most. Sam's Club is pivotal in participation retail, moving from experiences to relationships, and has already enabled co-creation at scale through its Member's Mark Community while continuing to offer incredible value with a curated assortment of items and services.

To complement this market evolution, updated company branding, including a new logo, typeface, and other visual identity components, will be refreshed across all digital and in-club touchpoints, part of Sam's Club's previously announced plans to remodel its fleet of locations, including adding several new locations in the coming years.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club ® , a division of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ: WMT), one of the world's leading retailers, is a membership retail club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in more than 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 43rd year, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark ® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

Tyler Thomason, External Communications
tyler.thomason@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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