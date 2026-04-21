Comcast's Xfinity and Adobe Co-innovate on Deep Brand Intelligence for Marketing Campaigns

Today at Adobe Summit — the flagship customer experience conference — Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) announced a new partnership with Xfinity, Comcast's consumer brand delivering WiFi, mobile, entertainment, and home services to millions of customers across the U.S. The partnership will help accelerate on‑brand creative campaign production to help scale customized marketing messaging with improved efficiency.
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As demand for timely, relevant content across channels continues to grow, this collaboration will enable Xfinity to design and build technology solutions that will scale creative production while strengthening a cohesive and consistent brand identity. Today, Xfinity's marketing engine supports millions of customers with content built for relevance, reach, and consistency. Each campaign includes thousands of assets across platforms and cultural moments, often featuring beloved Comcast NBCUniversal franchises and characters all unified through carefully aligned brand standards.
To address this, Xfinity is testing Adobe Brand Intelligence across its end-to-end creative workflow. Layering this advanced AI across the content supply chain will embed brand governance directly into content creation and review. It moves teams beyond static brand guidelines, into a continuously-learning system that ingests qualitative and nuanced inputs such as review cycle feedback, annotations, rejections, and approvals.
"This partnership with Adobe allows us to embed brand intelligence into every step of our marketing workflows so our teams can spend less time managing work and more time crafting the standout storytelling that defines the Xfinity brand," said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Xfinity. "We're quickly evolving how we work and are increasingly using agentic tools to remove friction from our processes, enabling our people to move faster, focus on creativity, and bring more authenticity and emotion into the stories we tell as part of the Xfinity ‘Imagine That' brand platform."
"Traditionally, brand governance has depended on static guidelines, point-in-time approvals, and manual reviews that struggle to keep pace as brands scale content across channels," said Varun Parmar, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise at Adobe. "Adobe Brand Intelligence fundamentally changes this by embedding brand identity into production workflows so that teams can rapidly adapt content at scale while maintaining brand consistency and the trust audiences expect."
Brand integrity at scale
With Adobe Brand Intelligence, Xfinity can reduce production bottlenecks caused by channel variants and inconsistent execution of brand standards that slow down internal reviews—factors that can extend campaign timelines by weeks. By weaving brand standards directly into production workflows, content variants can be assembled and validated at the same time, enabling teams to launch campaigns in days instead of weeks. Across multiple major campaigns during a six-month period in 2025, Xfinity teams identified thousands of brand validation issues such as tone, visual identity, layout, or compliance, resulting in rework that stretched campaign timelines.
These patterns highlighted the need for a solution that can identify issues earlier during creative production to accelerate go-to-market.
True personalization at scale
Targeted customer membership campaigns are some of the most complex Xfinity produces, requiring hundreds of custom creative variants across audiences, channels, and offers – each requiring strict brand adherence. To remove this complexity, Xfinity teams are looking to leverage Brand Intelligence in workflows for a new Xfinity membership campaign to streamline how assets are built and reviewed. Teams are piloting the new technology to assemble and validate hundreds of personalized display and email assets from a small set of base creatives, allowing brand compliance issues to be addressed as work progresses rather than cause bottlenecks later. This simplifies one of Xfinity's most time-consuming processes and is critical for teams that previously could only deliver roughly 10% of the personalized content they wished to create for different audiences and moments.
Adobe Brand Intelligence has the potential to provide the foundation for Xfinity's creative content supply chain, working alongside Adobe GenStudio for Performance Marketing , which Xfinity is also experimenting with to optimize campaign activation and performance measurement across channels. Together these solutions will fuel Xfinity's end-to-end creative content workflow, integrated with Adobe Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise , where tasks such as resizing or background swapping will be automated and validated for brand compliance as assets are created. Xfinity also leverages Adobe Workfront , a work management application where Adobe Brand Intelligence helps shorten review cycles. Together, these solutions will help Xfinity unlock personalization at scale while driving engagement in an attention-based economy.
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Patrick Heffernan
Adobe
pheffernan@adobe.com