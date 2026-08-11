Colombian Earthquake

Colombian Earthquake

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company") The Company notes the terrible news regarding the earthquake in Colombia. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this shocking tragedy.

The Company's operations in Anza are some 200 kilometres from the epicentre of the earthquake. Fortunately, the impact on us has been minor with no major damage or any injuries to personnel. We do not currently foresee any issues that would delay operations.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309165

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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