- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Demonstration
Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ECT) ("ECT" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture, advancing from the Heads of Agreement signed in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the progression of the COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project (“Project”).
Highlights:
- Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture signed, building on the Heads of Agreement from July 2024
- Bacchus Marsh lignite-nitrogen fertiliser project targeting initial production of 30,000 tonnes per annum, increasing to 50,000 tpa
- Non-dilutive working capital loan application in progress
- Non-dilutive project financing under negotiation
- Field trials poised to commence, focused on securing off-take agreements.
Following the successful commissioning of the COLDry demonstration plant in December 2023, ECT explored various project pathways in late 2023 and early 2024. Lignite-nitrogen fertiliser was identified as the fastest and most cost-effective avenue for revenue generation, positioning the agriculture application as the key focus for commercialisation.
Project Overview
The Project targets annual production of 30,000 tonnes per annum of lignite-blended nitrogen fertiliser, with the ability to increase to 50,000 tonnes per annum, based on the current plant capacity and design. This represents a major shift in ECT's efforts, evolving from a technical demonstration of the COLDry process into a commercial initiative.
The Project offers farmers a sustainable and cost-effective solution by incorporating lignite into the fertiliser, reducing urea usage by 50%, and drying the blended, granulated product using ECT’s patented COLDry technology. The fertiliser is designed to lower nitrogen emissions, enhance crop yields, and mitigate environmental impacts.
Following the completion of field trials, ECT expects to formalise off-take agreements and generate revenue ahead of the planned Phase 1 expansion to 50,000 tonnes per annum.
Signing of Joint Venture with ESG Agriculture
The Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture marks the next phase in the collaboration following the success of the Heads of Agreement. ECT and ESG Agriculture have committed $500,000 in equity (50/50 split) to establish the joint venture entity, which will oversee production and lead field trials for the lignite- nitrogen fertiliser.
Sam Rizzo, ECT’s Managing Director, commented:
“Our partnership with ESG Agriculture builds on the successful commissioning of our COLDry demonstration plant, moving our technology into the commercial arena. This joint venture will showcase the effectiveness of lignite-blended nitrogen fertilisers and unlock new growth opportunities in agriculture, offering farmers a sustainable and cost-efficient solution.”
Engineering and Field Trials
The Project continues to make strong progress, having previously achieved a key technical milestone with the successful independent testing that validated the blending and drying of lignite with nitrogen fertiliser. The Project will shortly enter field trials across major South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland agricultural regions.
The field trials, supported by Memoranda of Understanding (MOU’s) with major agricultural stakeholders, aim to convert successful outcomes into binding offtake agreements, transforming the trials into commercially bankable results.
Financial and Operational Progress
To support the project’s execution, ECT is finalising a loan secured against its Yallourn property. This non- dilutive working capital will provide funding through the field trials phase. Concurrently, ECT is negotiating a project loan to enable the commencement of construction.
ECT remains focused on a financing strategy prioritising non-dilutive options to protect shareholder value. This will enable the Company to meet key milestones, including construction, field trials, and the start of commercial production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Environmental Clean Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract
Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (“PAC”) volumes to Reworld, a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, from its Black Birch facility in Swainsboro, Georgia.
- Expanded PAC Delivery to Reworld: Carbonxt has commenced full-scale delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (PAC) volumes to Reworld from its Black Birch facility, supporting Reworld's emission control efforts across 17 U.S. waste-to-energy plants.
- First deliveries under Carbonxt’s 4-year, $24m contract extension with Reworld, which will generate annual revenues of ~$6m for the duration of the contract with a significant uplift in gross margins for the Black Birch facility
- Resilience Post-Hurricanes: Despite the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Black Birch facility experienced only a brief outage and sustained no significant damage, allowing Carbonxt to quickly resume operations and meet delivery commitments.
All amounts are in AUD unless otherwise stated.
This marks a critical milestone in the Company’s previously announced contract extension with Reworld, which now encompasses a larger portion of their PAC supply for use in 17 waste-to-energy plants across the U.S. The PAC, manufactured at Carbonxt’s Black Birch plant, is a key component in Reworld’s efforts to meet stringent mercury, dioxin, and furan emission regulations while supporting their broader sustainability goals.
The additional PAC deliveries form part of Carbonxt’s 4-year, $24m contract extension with Reworld, with first shipments completed in line with the planned October commencement date (refer ASX Announcement 22 July 2024). A key decision factor for Reworld in extending its contract was the sustainable nature of Carbonxt’s PAC products, which aligns strategically with Reworld’s move away from fossil fuels and its focus and commitment to advancing zero waste initiatives and meeting its sustainability objectives.
The contract is valued at around $6 million annually, with the additional volume delivery representing a significant scale-up for Carbonxt’s operations. The Company has optimized the Black Birch facility to handle the increased demand, implementing new efficiencies and ensuring a consistent, high-quality PAC supply to support Reworld’s emission control systems.
Update on Business and Manufacturing Operations Post-Hurricanes Helene and Milton
Carbonxt is also pleased to report that despite facing two recent major weather events, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Company’s Black Birch manufacturing facility has resumed full operations with no significant damage.
The plant experienced a short outage during the hurricances, however, there was no long-term impact on production capabilities or the integrity of the facility. Thanks to prompt recovery efforts and robust contingency planning, the facility was back online swiftly, allowing Carbonxt to continue fulfilling its delivery obligations with minimal disruption.
As part of its long-term collaboration, Carbonxt will continue to work with Reworld through their Preferred Supplier Program and in joint sustainability initiatives, including the development and acquisition of renewable energy credits.
Comment
Managing Director Warren Murphy said: “We are thrilled to have successfully ramped up production at Black Birch and to now be delivering the increased PAC volumes to Reworld. This contract underscores the strength of our renewable PAC products and the trust that Reworld has placed in our capabilities. We look forward to continuing our partnership as a key supplier of PAC product to assist Reworld in meeting their emissions targets and achieving their long-term sustainability objectives.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3);OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3), a rapidly emerging player in the critical minerals space, focuses on the development of high-purity silica and other essential materials for the clean energy transition. Troy Minerals has a diverse portfolio designed to capitalize on the increasing demand for raw materials needed in high-growth industries.
The company two high-purity silica projects: Table Mountain in British Columbia and the Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia, both acquired through the strategic purchase of CBGB Ventures in September 2024. The projects are targeted for near term production, with Tsagaan Zalaa targeted to come online in 2025 and Table Mountain in 2026.
The Tsagaan Zalaa project is near the China-Mongolia border and is a near-term high-purity silica asset envisioned to commence production by 2025. The project’s proximity to key consuming markets, such as China, Japan and Korea, provides significant logistical advantages for the transportation of silica.
Company Highlights
- Troy Minerals acquired CBGB Ventures in September 2024, securing two flagship high-purity silica projects in British Columbia and Mongolia.
- The Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia is being targeted to commence high-purity silica production by 2025, thereby positioning the company as a key supplier for solar and semiconductor industries.
- The Table Mountain project in British Columbia is being targeted to begin high-purity silica production by 2026, with a 24-month development timeline.
- High-purity silica, similar to the company’s projects, is critical for solar panel production, semiconductors, fiber optics and high-performance glass.
- The company also maintains an exploration portfolio of critical mineral assets, including vanadium and REE, in tier 1 jurisdictions.
This Troy Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY) to receive an Investor Presentation
Troy Minerals
Investor Insight
Troy Minerals' clear strategy for growth, driven by two potentially near-term high-purity silica projects and a diversified exploration portfolio for critical minerals, makes the company an investment opportunity worth keeping a close eye on.
Overview
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY;OTCQB:TROYF;FSE:VJ3) is a rapidly emerging player in the critical minerals space, focusing on the development of high-purity silica and other essential materials for the clean energy transition.
The company’s diverse portfolio is designed to capitalize on the increasing demand for raw materials needed in high-growth industries such as renewable energy and semiconductors. At the forefront of its portfolio are two high-purity silica projects: Table Mountain in British Columbia and the Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia. These projects were acquired through the strategic purchase of CBGB Ventures in September 2024. Both projects are being targeted for near term production, with Tsagaan Zalaa targeted to come online in 2025 and Table Mountain in 2026. These acquisitions align with Troy Minerals' strategic goal of becoming a key player in supplying critical minerals for the global energy transition.
Sample high-purity silica
In addition to its high-purity silica assets, Troy Minerals is also making significant strides in vanadium and rare earths exploration, with two additional projects located in Wyoming, USA, and Quebec, Canada. These projects provide further diversification and enhance the company’s exposure to critical minerals that are vital to high-growth industries, ranging from aerospace to energy storage.
The company’s assets are strategically positioned in regions with favorable access to infrastructure and proximity to large consuming markets like the United States and China. Troy Minerals is committed to leveraging these assets to unlock significant shareholder value through the successful exploration, development, and eventual production of critical minerals.
High-purity silica is a crucial mineral for the clean energy transition, particularly in the production of solar panels, semiconductors and high-performance glass. The purity and quality of the silica deposits at Troy’s assets make them ideal for these high-tech applications. By 2030, the high-purity silica market is projected to grow to US$104.34 billion, driven by increasing demand for photovoltaic cells used in solar panels, as well as advancements in electronics and fiber optics.
The global shortage of high-purity silica, exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, has created an urgent need for new suppliers. Troy Minerals is well-positioned to advance and develop its projects to help meet this demand by targeting near-term production on both of its silica projects which have high-grade silica
In addition to its focus on high-purity silica, Troy Minerals maintains a diversified portfolio through its vanadium and rare earth elements (REE) assets. These minerals are essential for various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage and advanced electronics. The company’s Lake Owen project in Wyoming is prospective for vanadium, while the Lac St. Jacques project in Quebec is focused on REE, particularly neodymium and praseodymium.
Vanadium is critical to produce vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), a promising energy storage technology that offers long-term stability and scalability for renewable energy systems. REEs, on the other hand, are used in the production of permanent magnets, which are integral to wind turbines, EV motors and various electronic devices.
Company Highlights
- Troy Minerals acquired CBGB Ventures in September 2024, securing two flagship high-purity silica projects in British Columbia and Mongolia.
- The Tsagaan Zalaa project in Mongolia is being targeted to commence high-purity silica production by 2025, thereby positioning the company as a key supplier for solar and semiconductor industries.
- The Table Mountain project in British Columbia is being targeted to begin high-purity silica production by 2026, with a 24-month development timeline.
- High-purity silica, similar to the company’s projects, is critical for solar panel production, semiconductors, fiber optics and high-performance glass.
- The company also maintains an exploration portfolio of critical mineral assets, including vanadium and REE, in tier 1 jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Tsagaan Zalaa Project (Mongolia)
The Tsagaan Zalaa project, located near the China-Mongolia border, is a near-term high-purity silica asset that is being targeted to commence production by 2025. The project’s proximity to key consuming markets, such as China, Japan and Korea, provides significant logistical advantages for the transportation of silica.
Tsagaan Zalaa’s silica deposits boast purity levels above 99 percent, making them suitable for advanced technological applications such as solar panels, semiconductors and fiber optics. The project’s minimal overburden and low strip ratio make extraction cost-effective, further enhancing its economic potential. Given the global demand for high-purity silica, this project has the potential to generate significant revenue for Troy Minerals.
Table Mountain Project (British Columbia)
The Table Mountain project, located in British Columbia, Canada, is another high-purity silica asset with near-term production potential. Covering 1,698 hectares, the project is strategically positioned with access to key infrastructure, including roads, power and natural gas, making it a logistically attractive asset for North American markets.
The high-grade silica at Table Mountain is ideal for applications such as solar panels, high-performance glass and electronics. The project is being targeted to begin production by 2026, following a 24-month development timeline. Given the increasing demand for high-purity silica in North America, the Table Mountain project could play a critical role in reducing reliance on imports and enhancing the region’s supply chain resilience.
Lake Owen Project (Wyoming)
The Lake Owen project, located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, is an exploration-stage asset focused on vanadium and titanium. The project spans 1,932 acres (782 hectares) and is part of the Proterozoic Lake Owen mafic to ultramafic layered intrusive complex, which is known for its rich vanadium and titanium deposits.
Lake Owen is benefiting from the US Geological Survey’s “Large-scale Earth MRI” program, which provides valuable geological insights and cost savings for exploration. The project has significant potential for semi-massive to massive titanomagnetite deposits with high concentrations of vanadium pentoxide and titanium dioxide. The exploration potential for platinum group elements and gold further adds to the project’s attractiveness.
Lac St. Jacques Project (Quebec)
The Lac St. Jacques project, located 250 km north of Montreal, Quebec, is an REE exploration asset. The project spans 2,889 acres (1,169 hectares) and is easily accessible via roads and proximity to hydro power lines, offering cost-effective logistics and sustainable energy options for future operations.
The rare earth mineralization at Lac St. Jacques is associated with pegmatitic syenite and granite intrusives. The project’s carbonatite deposit is rich in light rare earth elements, particularly neodymium and praseodymium, which are essential to produce permanent magnets used in EV motors and wind turbines. Samples from recent drilling have shown promising concentrations of REEs, with results indicating between 500 and 2,000 parts per million of neodymium and praseodymium.
Management Team
Rana Vig - President, CEO and Director
Rana Vig has more than 30 years of business experience, helping launch five business ventures in the private sector. He has been involved in publicly traded companies since 2010, and from 2011 to 2016 he was the president of Musgrove Minerals, an Idaho-focused gold and copper mining exploration company. From 2013 to 2016, he was the chairman and CEO of Continental Precious Minerals, a TSX senior board listed mining exploration company with a focus on advancing one of the largest uranium deposits in the world located in Sweden.
In November 2017, he received the the Senate 150th Anniversary Medal, awarded to top Canadians actively involved in their communities who, through generosity, dedication and hard work, make their hometowns and communities, a better place to live.
Norman Brewster - Director
Norman Brewster’s mineral industry career includes serving on various company boards, financing and developing the Aguas Tenidas Mine in Spain, and negotiating the purchase of the Condestable Mine in Peru. He also led the committee in reviewing the successful acquisition of Iberian Minerals by the Trafigura Group in an all-cash takeover valued at around $497.8 million.
Gurdeep Bains - Director
Gurdeep Bains is a chartered professional accountant. He received his chartered accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC in 2003 and in 2004 graduated from Simon Fraser University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. From 2000 to 2005, he was a senior auditor, assurance services at KPMG.
From 2005 to 2014, Bains was with Canaccord Genuity as vice-president, internal audit and financial analysis where he was involved in the company’s global expansion by performing the due diligence and integration of $850 million in acquisitions in Canada, US, UK, Australia and China. From June 2014 to October 2017, he was the CFO at OK Tire Stores, an automotive company with over 330 locations across Canada. From October 2017 to March 2019, Bains was CFO at Zenabis, contributing in both finance and business development roles.
Regina Lara Yunes - CFO
Lara Yunes is a chartered professional accountant with a Bachelor of Technology in accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. She is currently a financial reporting manager at Treewalk, providing accounting, financial reporting and compliance services to publicly listed firms. Prior to this, she worked at Smythe LLP as an accountant, offering audit and tax services to both private and public companies.
Results of Rights Issue
Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY)(EGY or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue as announced on Thursday, 12 September 2024.
Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer Booklet lodged by the Company on Friday, 20 September 2024.
Results of the Offer
The Offer closed at 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 2 October 2024. The Offer raised approximately
$0.4m with Eligible Shareholders subscribing for approximately 14.4m shares (New Shares) at the Issue Price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share.
Following the close of the Offer, including the Additional Securities, there is a shortfall of 407,645,638 New Shares ($12,229,369.14).
The Company reserves the right to place the residual Shortfall at the same price on the same terms as the Offer, at the discretion of the Board, for a period of up to 3 months following the Closing Date.
Subject to settlement of funds, the New Shares subscribed for under the Offer are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, with normal trading of the New Shares expected to commence on Thursday, 10 October 2024.
IEF Applauds UK’s £21.7 Billion Carbon Capture Investment
The International Energy Forum (IEF) has expressed strong support for the UK’s recent £21.7 billion commitment to fund two large-scale carbon capture projects in the country’s industrial heartlands.
The organization hailed the investment as a significant step forward in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and develop clean energy technologies.
Carbon capture technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere and storing them securely underground.
The two UK-based projects are expected to capture more than 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is equivalent to removing approximately four million cars from the road.
By deploying these clean technologies, industries in Northern England — including sectors like cement, steel and chemicals — will be able to significantly reduce their carbon footprints while maintaining their competitive edge.
The funding, which will be directed towards carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites in Merseyside and Teesside — both major hubs for energy-intensive manufacturing.
By investing in CCS, the UK aims to support the retention and creation of jobs in these regions while contributing to the national goal of reducing carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and transitioning to a net-zero economy by 2050.
Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the IEF, applauded the UK’s decision as a bold move in the right direction.
“The UK's commitment to supporting carbon capture and other low-carbon technologies will not only enhance its industrial competitiveness, but also set a global example for accelerating clean energy transitions," McMonigle said in an IEF statement on Monday, October 7.
According to McMonigle, scaling up this technology globally is essential to reaching the carbon reduction targets established by international climate agreements, such as the Paris Accord.
In 2021, the IEF released a report calling for the capture of 5.6 gigatons — 5.6 billion metric tons — of CO2 annually by 2050 to meet international climate and sustainable development goals.
In addition, the Carbon Management Challenge, launched last year, seeks to unite 20 countries in scaling up CCS capabilities, with a global storage target of 1 gigaton of CO2 per year by 2030.
Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have identified CCS as a key technology in the fight against climate change.
The UK’s CCS capacity is significant, with enough geological storage to accommodate over 200 years of CO2 emissions.
As part of the funding initiative, the government is also investing in transportation and storage networks that will carry captured carbon to deep geological storage sites in the North Sea and Liverpool Bay.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Completion of $3.02M Placement
Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $3.02m, through the issue of 46.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.065 per share via a Share Placement (‘Placement’).
- Placement of 46.4m fully paid ordinary shares at $0.065 per share to raise $3.02m before costs
- Funds raised will be used to fund the next instalment payment to NewCarbon Processing LLC for the construction of the group’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes
- The Placement price of $0.065 represents a 9% discount to the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of CG1 shares to 19 September 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the placement
Details of the Placement
The Placement received strong support from a network of sophisticated and high net-worth investors and family offices.
The Placement price of $0.065 represents a 9% discount to the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of CG1 shares to 19 September 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the placement. The Placement includes an attached unlisted, two- year option priced at $0.10 per ordinary share on a 1:2 basis. The options will be subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
A total of 46.4 shares will be issued on Tuesday 1 October 2024 and are expected to trade on Wednesday 2 October 2024.
Carbonxt Managing Director Warren Murphy said“We thank all existing shareholders for their strong support and welcome onboard a number of new shareholders. We expect to make a further payment to our Kentucky investment company, New Carbon Processing, LLC very shortly and look forward to the being able to update on the significant scale-up of our business as the plant comes on-line. Once again, we thank everyone for their support and look forward to a very exciting period for the Company as we add materially to production volumes and strengthen our position as a trusted and dependable supplier of premium Activiated Carbon products in the large United States market.”
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Carbonxt Group Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.