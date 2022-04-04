Blockchain Investing News

CoinAnalyst Corp.  is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with RockStock Equities Inc. and all of the shareholders of RockStock dated April 1, 2022, which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of RockStock for aggregate consideration of $937,500 . The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or ...

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock dated April 1, 2022, which is the definitive agreement governing its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of RockStock for aggregate consideration of $937,500 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about April 6, 2022. Transaction details and remaining steps are described more fully below. All dollar amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars.

About RockStock

RockStock Equities Inc.'s vision is to capitalize on the dramatic impact of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs on a once beleaguered music industry. With a primary focus on developing an artists/fans platform (the "RockStock Platform"), RockStock intends to facilitate and empower artists through a state-of-the art app platform allowing artists to directly monetize their music, create "pay-per-view" performances and participate in the exciting new world of NFT revenue generation. For the fans, it is an opportunity to connect and support the artists they love through a multi genre, online competition and participate in profit opportunities to be created through the purchase of artist security tokens and NFTs. For more information about RockStock, please visit www.myrockstock.com.

"We are excited to welcome RockStock into the CoinAnalyst family. The music industry has shown a great deal of interest in embracing blockchain technology, and we believe that the RockStock Platform, along with artist empowerment will set us apart from the competition. In addition, the data will help drive our Insights Platform to provide a unique perspective into the world of music. Imagine coming across the next star, before they gain superstardom. This acquisition gives us the foundation to make that possible," said Pascal Lauria, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinAnalyst.

Overview of the Transaction

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares of RockStock (the "RockStock Shares") for consideration of $937,500 (the "Purchase Price") in accordance with the terms consistent with the binding letter of intent (the "LOI") executed on January 20, 2022. The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,750,000 common shares in the capital of CoinAnalyst (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to the shareholders of RockStock (the "RockStock Shareholders"), pro rata in proportion to their holdings in RockStock. The parties to the SPA agreed that an additional up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of CoinAnalyst (the "Earnout Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per share shall be issued to the RockStock Shareholders, prorata in proportion to their holdings in RockStock, if, at the end of 6 months period immediately following the closing of the Transaction, RockStock has developed a minimum viable product ("MVP") for its mobile app and web app of the RockStock Platform.

The securities issued pursuant to the Transaction are subject to contractual restrictions on trading (the "Lock-Up Agreements"), and will be released to each RockStock Shareholder as follows: (i) 10% of the Consideration Shares at the closing and 15% increments on each successive three months anniversary of closing; and, in the case of the Earnout Shares, 10% of the Earnout Shares to be released on the date of issuance of the Earnout Shares and 15% increments on each successive three months anniversary of the date of issuance.

The Company will appoint David Abbott, the principal of RockStock, to its board of directors (the "Board"). In addition, the Company will enter into consulting agreements with David Abbott and Christelle Dussault.

The Transaction, including the proposed issuance of Consideration Shares and Earnout Shares, is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of any required regulatory and exchange approvals.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst focuses on the business which includes an artificial intelligence ("AI")-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The Company's software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets. Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging.

To learn more about CoinAnalyst, please visit https://coinanalyst.tech/en/.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Sazama
Chief Operating Officer and Director
Email: contact@coinanalyst.tech
Phone: + 49 69 2648485 - 20

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to close the Transaction on or about April 6, 2022; the ability of RockStock to develop MVP within prescribed time or at all; the ability of RockStock to capitalize on blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies and NFTs; the ability of RockStock to develop and maintain the RockStock Platform; the ability of RockStock to add develop functionality of the RockStock Platform which will allow for monetization, "pay-per-view" performances and NFT generations; the appointment of David Abbott to the Board; the entering into the consulting agreements; the entering into the Lock-Up Agreements; the ability of RockStock to develop MVP for mobile and web apps of the RockStock Platform within prescribed time or at all; and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals;

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of the RockStock's Platform; the continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of the RockStock's technologies, including the RockStock Platform; the continued growth of the Company and RockStock; RockStock's ability to finance the development of the MVP; the Company's ability to finance the closing of the Transaction; andthe ability of the Company to fulfil the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange in respect of the Transaction.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the technology, cryptocurrency and data industries in general; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of the Transaction; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's activities; risks associated with the Company's potential inability to obtain regulatory approval with respect to the Transaction; the Company's inability to close the Transaction on or about April 6, 2022; the risks associated with the technology, cryptocurrency and data industries in general; increased competition in the technology, data and AI markets; the potential future unviability of the Company's and RockStock's services or product offerings; the inability of RockStock to develop MVP within the prescribed time or at all; the inability of RockStock to capitalize on blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies and NTFs as intended or at all; the risks associated with the development and maintenance of the RockStock Platform; and the risks with respect to market demand for RockStock's products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119149

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CoinAnalystCSE:COYXBlockchain Investing
COYX:CC
BTV Investor Alert Video - CoinAnalyst: Making Cryptocurrencies Transparent

BTV Investor Alert Video - CoinAnalyst: Making Cryptocurrencies Transparent

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX The platform provides traders with a one-stop solution for research, analysis, influencer tracking, web sentiment, copy trading, and social media marketing. CoinAnalyst Corp. is listed on the CSE under the symbol COYX.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-coinanalyst-making-cryptocurrencies-transparent-btv-investing-news-30sec/

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX)

https://coinanalyst.tech/en/#investors

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. Announces Proposed Acquisition of RockStock Equities Inc.

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 with RockStock Equities Inc. ("RockStock") and all of the shareholders of RockStock™ (the "Vendors"), in respect of the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of RockStock (the "Transaction").

About RockStock

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinAnalyst Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

CoinAnalyst Enters into Agreement with Dr. Reuter for Investor Relations in Germany

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the "Platform") which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to assist with investor relations activities (the "IR") in German speaking capital market regions (Germany, Switzerland and Austria). Dr. Reuter's work focuses on financial PR in German-speaking countries.

The Agreement begins on December 13, 2021, and runs for a minimum of 12 months, with a one-time right of termination after the initial six months period. Thereafter, the term is extended by a further year without notice. In consideration for the services, CoinAnalyst will pay the IR a total of €5,780 per month.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinAnalyst COO, Andrew Sazama, Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

CoinAnalyst COO, Andrew Sazama, Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CoinAnalyst (CSE: COYX) ("the Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators. Chief Operating Officer and Director of the Company, Andrew Sazama, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on a recent press release detailing the Company's strategic partnership with Yieldster. "Yieldster is a fantastic partner; they are looking to use the big data and artificial intelligence pieces that we develop in our platform to help augment and improve their vault system, as well as allow us to have our own option to share copy trading."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinAnalyst Plans Roll Out of Enhanced Sentiment Analysis for NFTs

CoinAnalyst Plans Roll Out of Enhanced Sentiment Analysis for NFTs

CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (FSE: 1EO) ("CoinAnalyst" or the "Company"), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform which delivers detailed AI-powered analysis of market sentiment, fundamentals, and technical indicators to investors in the digital asset sector and other industries, announced today its plans to roll out an enhanced Sentiment Analysis for passion-based NFTs.

"2021 has seen the meteoric rise of the non-fungible token (NFT). The data we collect shows a strong correlation between passion and investment, which is especially true with NFTs. As passion grows for a particular art, the price increases. Adding these indicators will allow our sentiment analysis to evolve in a big way as Web 3.0 emerges," said Andrew Sazama, COO of CoinAnalyst.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. Reports Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA)(OTCQX:BNXAF)(FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company's management information circular ("Circular") dated February 16, 2022 were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting RSM Canada LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company, and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Doron Cohen, Domenic Carosa, Matthew Cain and Joshua Landau were re-elected

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of making certain amendments to the escrow agreement dated September 27, 2018 (the "Escrow Agreement") among the Company (formerly as A-Labs Capital I Corp.), TSX Trust Company and certain shareholders of the Company, to align the Escrow Agreement with changes made to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

CoinSmart Announces 2021 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements  for the year ended December  31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights :
  • 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM growing 357% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately 22MM growing 406% YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 183,000 growing 612 % YoY
  • Retail Trading Volume grew by 875% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached a record $74MM
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately 2.1MM growing 216% YoY
  • No Debt
Other CoinSmart 2021 Corporate Highlights
  • 1 of only 2 crypto asset platforms to be granted status as a marketplace by the Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • The only crypto asset trading platform to not only be publicly listed in Canada and Europe but to also have its marketplace registrations
  • 1 of 5 crypto asset platforms approved as a restricted dealer by Ontario Securities Commission and all other securities regulators across Canada .
  • Expanded its Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.
  • In February, issued $4.5 million of convertible debentures (which were converted into common shares on October 27, 2021
  • Completed listing on NEO exchange including a concurrent subscription receipt financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,642,900 .

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"2021 was a very exciting year for CoinSmart. Even though we were navigating a new 'normal' and COVID continued to play a big part in our everyday lives, we saw an increased demand for crypto and its adoption worldwide. Rather than taking a backseat and waiting for things to fall in place naturally, we embraced innovation head first. We quadrupled the business and strengthened our balance sheet. We received our restricted dealer and marketplace registrations and entered the public markets all while remaining profitable. It is a testament to the incredible team that I have built at CoinSmart, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming months. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in 2021 and you will see much more coming from us in 2022. Let the trend be your friend!"

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, Coi3nSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook


________________________________


1 Adjusted EBITDA includes Net Income(loss) before taxes, Interest, Depreciation, RTO Listing Fees (one time- expense) and
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Debt(one- time expense)

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c4974.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
phone display showing axie infinity logo

Blockchain Monthly Highlights: $625 Million Hack Hits Game, Biden Eyes Crypto Strategy

This past month, an attack of unprecedented magnitude showcased the weaknesses still present in the blockchain-based gaming market.

In another historic event, the White House announced it wants to know more about cryptocurrencies, and in order to do so it will leverage its expertise alongside various government agencies.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of what to know about the blockchain business and cryptocurrencies in the month of March.

Keep reading...Show less
business person using a pair of VR goggles

Why are Big Banks Making Metaverse Deals?

A pair of watershed deals from leading global banks indicates a new level of interest in the metaverse.

The metaverse is an emerging concept — a digital environment of sorts that attracts users away into a second life — but it's already attracting the attention of investors all across the board. The list now includes two globally recognized banking institutions: JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JMP) and HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC).

Keep reading...Show less
Skychain Announces Resignation Of Board Member And Update On Data Centre

Skychain Announces Resignation Of Board Member And Update On Data Centre

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSX.V - SCT) (OTCQB - SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that Fred Jung resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Jung for his contribution during the past two years. Mr. Jung also resigned as the President of MiningSky Technologies (Manitoba) Inc.

The Company is currently considering alternatives to complete its 12 MW data centre facility in Birtle, Manitoba to avoid potential noise concerns such as relocating it to a new site away from the town center. On determining the optimal solution, the Company will present its plan to the town council for any changes, if required, to its permits.

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $178,500 through the sale of 2,550,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $14,280 and issued 204,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units

The Company raised a total of $1,102,499.95. A total of 15,749,999 Units and 649,714 broker warrants were issued pursuant to the Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×