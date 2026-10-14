Coherus Oncology to Host Webcast to Disclose Interim Tagmokitug Clinical Data on October 28, 2026

Coherus Oncology to Host Webcast to Disclose Interim Tagmokitug Clinical Data on October 28, 2026

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that the Company will release interim clinical data related to its tagmokitug development program evaluating the cytolytic CCR8 antibody with toripalimab and multiple solid tumors on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Coherus management will host a webcast from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the data and provide additional context. The company has invited key opinion leaders to join the webcast and provide their clinical perspective.

Webcast Information

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the web ex, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI40122fadb7e849969b28a667a784d035.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wygfpdac.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the "Investors" section of the Coherus website and accompanying materials will be available after the webcast at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.  

Please log in approximately 15 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

About Coherus Oncology

Coherus Oncology is a fully integrated commercial-stage innovative oncology company with an approved next-generation programmed death receptor-1 ("PD-1") inhibitor, LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), and a pipeline that includes two mid-stage clinical candidates targeting liver, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and other cancers. The Company's strategy is to grow sales of LOQTORZI in R/M Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma and advance the development of its two pipeline candidates in combination with LOQTORZI and through strategic partnerships.

Coherus' innovative oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor response and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tagmokitug is a highly selective cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in Phase 1b/2a studies in patients with advanced solid tumors; including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric, gastro-esophageal-junction, esophageal adenocarcinoma and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with first-line hepatocellular carcinoma.

LOQTORZI® is a registered trademark of Coherus Oncology, Inc.
©2026 Coherus Oncology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Coherus Oncology Contact Information:

For Investors:
Carrie Graham
Vice President, Investor Relations & Advocacy
IR@coherus.com


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