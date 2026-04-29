Codexis to share RNA manufacturing advances at TIDES USA

Codexis to share RNA manufacturing advances at TIDES USA

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, will present new data on ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform and provide an update on regulatory engagement for its enzymatic platform at TIDES USA, held May 11–14 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

As RNAi therapies expand into larger indications, manufacturing scalability, maintaining process control and delivering high-quality product is critical. Codexis will present data demonstrating advances in controlling phosphorothioate stereochemistry, improved ligation efficiency and process performance, alongside the sustainability advantages of siRNA manufacturing approaches.

Codexis' technical experts will present at three sessions during the conference:

Spotlight Presentation:
Controlling Phosphorothioate Stereochemistry: Challenges and Innovations in Oligonucleotide Manufacturing
Stefan Lutz, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer
Thursday, May 14, 8:30–9:00 a.m.

TIDES Talk:
Superior Ligation Solutions for Scalable RNA Manufacturing
Derek Gauntlett, Vice President, Development
Wednesday, May 13, 10:25–10:35 a.m.

Conference Presentation:
Advancing Sustainability through Innovation in Oligonucleotide Manufacturing
David Entwistle, PhD., Senior Director, Program and Pipeline Management
Wednesday, May 13, 4:15–4:45 p.m.

In addition to Codexis' talks and booth (821) presence at TIDES USA, Codexis will also host an expert panel discussion and networking event, "Stereochemistry in RNAi Manufacturing: Signal or Noise?", on Tuesday, May 12. This panel will explore the growing industry focus on stereochemical control, manufacturing options, and its implications for therapeutic performance, and product quality. Panellists include:

  • John Maraganore, PhD., Founder and Former CEO at Alnylam
  • Fred Fleitz, PhD., SVP of CMC and Development Chemistry at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
  • Alison Moore, PhD., President and CEO at Codexis
  • Raman Sehgal, Entrepreneur, and Host of the Molecule to Market Podcast

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit codexis.com.

For investor inquiries:
Georgia Erbez
(650) 421-8100
ir@codexis.com

For media inquiries:
aranda@ramarketingpr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Codexis Inc.CDXSnasdaq:cdxs
CDXS
The Conversation (0)
Codexis Inc.

Codexis Inc.

Keep Reading...
FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
June Quarterly Appendix 4C

June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
June Quarterly Activities Report

June Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AAM Pilot Plant Update

Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

Material Transfer Agreement Between Pharmaceutical Company and Lexaria is Extended

The Critical Mineral Hiding in Plain Sight on a Past-Producing Nevada Gold Mine

Related News

graphite investing

AAM Pilot Plant Update

copper investing

Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

diamond investing

Rio Tinto, Angola Form Chiri Diamond Joint Venture

precious metals investing

The Critical Mineral Hiding in Plain Sight on a Past-Producing Nevada Gold Mine

oil and gas investing

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of $10M Convertible Loan Including $3M Initial Tranche

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la cloture du pret convertible de 10 M$ incluant 3 M$ en tranche initiale