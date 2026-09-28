Codexis Enters into an Agreement with Pioneering siRNA Drug Innovator to Leverage the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform to Create Stereo-defined siRNA

Codexis Enters into an Agreement with Pioneering siRNA Drug Innovator to Leverage the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform to Create Stereo-defined siRNA

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced an agreement with a pioneering siRNA drug innovator to explore stereo-defined fragment synthesis using its ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform.

The agreement builds on advances presented at TIDES USA 2026, where for the first time, Codexis demonstrated full-length siRNA synthesis with precise control of phosphorothioate stereochemistry via StereoSelectSM, a capability of ECO Synthesis.

Under the agreement, Codexis will use its ECO Synthesis platform to produce stereo-defined oligonucleotide fragments through a fully enzymatic process. The fragments will be supplied to the innovator to assemble into the final duplex via ligation, an approach that is gaining momentum as a next-generation manufacturing paradigm for oligonucleotides due to its potential to enhance scalability, efficiency, and product quality.

The collaboration will also compare enzymatically synthesized fragments with conventional solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis (SPOS), evaluating purity, product quality, and ligation performance. The results will allow the innovator to assess the technology's potential for future clinical development programs.

Alison Moore, PhD., President and CEO at Codexis, said: "This agreement is an important next step in bringing our latest ECO Synthesis capabilities to a customer. Working with a pioneer in the siRNA field offers an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how ECO Synthesis can deliver stereochemical control, which may offer both superior product quality and therapeutic performance to an innovator's pipeline over assets produced using traditional solid phase chemistry methods."

Codexis continues to advance the ECO Synthesis Manufacturing Platform as part of its strategy to industrialize scalable manufacturing solutions for complex oligonucleotide therapeutics.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis® is a leading provider of high-performance enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform, an aqueous enzymatic process that may offer a scalable alternative to traditional solid phase organic synthesis of oligonucleotide manufacturing. Initially, Codexis is applying its technology to address the rapidly growing demand for RNAi therapeutics. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, increased purity, reduced energy usage and waste generation, stereoisomer control of siRNA, and improved overall capacity in manufacturing at substantially lower capital requirements, all of which may lead to greater efficiency and reduced costs. In addition, the Company supplies high-performance enzymes through its BioCatalysis business that are used in the manufacture of multiple commercially available small molecule therapeutics. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Georgia Erbez
+1 (650) 421-8100
ir@codexis.com


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