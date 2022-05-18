GamingInvesting News

Businesses can save bandwidth and enhance video quality on smartphones with no delay

CoCoPIE the software startup that develops AI optimization and acceleration technology for mobile and IoT devices, today launched Cross-platform Real-time Super-Resolution (CRSR) — a first-of-its-kind technology that improves user experience and saves network bandwidth by transforming low-resolution videos into high-resolution in real-time on various handheld devices.

High-resolution videos are difficult to access with poor network connection, take up an exuberant amount of network bandwidth, burden users with a limited data plan, and are costly for video streaming providers. CRSR solves these challenges for both businesses and consumers.

Through CoCoPIE's deep learning optimization technology, CRSR alters low-resolution video on smartphones or other devices by increasing the resolution of the video frames. For the first time, this cross-platform technique improves the video super-resolution speed from several frames per second to over 30 frames per second, materializing real-time super-resolution on smartphones of various kinds. This solution works even if users have poor network connections, effectively democratizing access to quality video streaming across the world.

Before this technology, super-resolution was possible only on large servers or special high-end smartphones. CRSR delivers high-resolution videos on almost all phones, including low-end ones.

CRSR runs on CoCoPIE's proprietary AI optimization technology, compression-compilation co-design. At the center of the technique is a highly optimized Deep Neural Network (DNN), which takes low-resolution images as inputs, and outputs high-resolution copies. CoCoPIE's technology differentiates itself from other solutions by minimizing the Neural Network size while maximizing the quality and speed across platforms through an AI co-design technology.

"Businesses can significantly improve their customers' streaming experience by enhancing their products with this technology," said Dr. Xiao-Feng Li , Co-founder, and CEO of CoCoPIE. "Smartphones are an essential part of consumers' everyday lives, and we can now service users no matter what device they stream from, while reducing costs and improving competitive advantages for the business. Our video solution will help ensure the best experience for consumers, no matter their location."

For subscription-based content providers, the potential cost reduction of partnering with CoCoPIE is massive. For example, a popular streaming service that supports over 300 million hours of video streaming in a single month has the potential to save three-quarters of its network cost (up to $48 million per month) when upscaling its videos with CRSR.

CoCoPIE is working with its global partners to deploy the technology on consumer devices. For free trials or more information, please visit www.cocopie.ai .

About CoCoPIE
CoCoPIE is the leading software provider enabling real-time AI for off-the-shelf mobile and IoT devices through proprietary AI model compression-compilation co-design. CoCoPIE reduces the expected time to market in order to meet if not exceed demand for applications. Based in Palo Alto, CA , CoCoPIE's team consists of the world's leading professors and AI researchers who identified a need to optimize the delivery of deep learning technologies on end devices. Learn more at www.cocopie.ai .

Media Contact :
Chelsea Horn , Carve Communications for CoCoPIE
210-378-8580
336652@email4pr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cocopie-launches-industry-first-cross-platform-real-time-super-resolution-crsr-technology-for-upscaling-low-res-videos-on-the-fly-301549578.html

SOURCE CoCoPIE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VALENTINO ROSSI JOINS THE VIRTUAL WORLD WITH VR46 METAVERSE, A NEWCO FOUNDED WITH THE HUNDRED MEDIA HOLDING AND DEDICATED TO THE VR46 BRAND IN THE METAVERSES

Valentino Rossi , with the Italian media holding The Hundred, reaches another milestone in the development of VR46 brand, offering innovative contents and immersive virtual experiences for motorsport fans around the world.

Valentino Rossi nine times world champion and one of the most famous sports stars of all time, makes his web3 debut by setting up a company dedicated to create and develop unique contents about the VR46 brand in the metaverses, in gaming universe and in the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) environment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Indie Game Developer Sunny Side Up Launches New Pixel Art Role-Playing Game

Little Witch in the Woods Welcomes Players into the Magical World of a Witch Intern

Up-and-coming indie game developer Sunny Side Up is excited to announce the launch of its latest pixel art role-playing game, Little Witch in the Woods. Now available on Steam for early access, the new game features a day in the life of Ellie in her magical world, where the young witch intern experiments with her new magical powers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Leagues and Raidiant Partner to Launch Youth Esports Camps and Leagues

Rocket League and VALORANT youth camps will include mentorship sessions with professional esports players and content creators from Raidiant

Vanta Leagues, a youth esports development program, today announced a new partnership with Raidiant, an initiative focused on celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers. The newly announced partnership between Vanta Leagues and Raidiant will focus on bringing more esports development opportunities to young gamers through development camps and competitive esports leagues. Vanta Leagues will operate camps and leagues for Psyonix's Rocket League and Riot Games' VALORANT.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

HUYA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MetaOne: GameFi is an untapped jewel in the making

Marrtin Hoon CEO of MetaOne shares his thoughts on how gaming industry has always been evergreen as gamers will always play games regardless of the global economic situation. In fact, more will find solace through the world of gaming. The hottest topic in town would be the evolution of GameFi, the fusion of the words "game" and "finance" which stands for monetization of the gaming experience. Making money playing online games has been around for some time, but with the emergence of GameFi since the 2020s, people are actually making a living by playing these games.

Despite all the hype, there is still a huge potential for community growth as making the switch from traditional gaming to GameFi requires effort, knowledge building, or in certain cases, cash.

Created by Gamers, MetaOne project is committed to reach out to this untapped community to shed the path towards GameFi by neutralising the transition barriers with their single interface platform.

The MetaOne platform highlights effortless onboarding with its one-stop guild management system that facilitates sign ups from all gamers and followers. Their integration with GameFi partners make BigData analysis possible with in-game insights that empower decision makers to execute secure cross-chain NFT activities via their Smart Contract protocol. The ecosystem within is looking forward to bringing tremendous benefit to all stakeholders while contributing to the GameFi space expansion.

"The market now is very turbulent but also gave us an opportunity to prove some key points. MetaOne's key strategy has always been to convert this massive group of gamers to enter into GameFi through a credible platform that provides science and data clearly to them for making right choices. This will have material impacts to GameFi studios and ultimately the blockchain community," said Marrtin, CEO of MetaOne, "We are so excited about communicating this vision to all geographical regions and realizing it into real executable plans where guilds, gamers, GameFi studios and users can see and feel the tangibles."

Fundamentally, Metaone does not compete with Guilds, games, and online ecosystems but rather is a comprehensive enabler and force multiplier for the Gamefi space, integrating analytics, guild management, NFT asset management, and Game NFT activities that can be harnessed to empower these spaces plus changing how the industry operates.

More about MetaOne: https://metaone.gg/

Twitter: twitter.com/metaonegg
Discord: discord.gg/ffFkuEwdzc
Telegram: https://t.me/metaonegg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaone-gamefi-is-an-untapped-jewel-in-the-making-301548677.html

SOURCE MetaOne

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c8794.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

