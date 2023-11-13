Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 1.04% COPPER OVER 15.9 METERS AT WESTERN EXPANSION OF LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY

Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

Cobre Panama Operations Update

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) notes that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "), has issued an update announcing that its subsidiary, Minera Panama S.A., has begun to reduce ore processing operations at the Cobre Panama mine by ramping down one ore processing train while two remain operational.  First Quantum has reported that an illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port has affected delivery of supplies for the mine's on-site power generation plant which is necessary for full operations and has also hindered the loading of copper concentrate onto vessels.

For more detailed information, please refer to First Quantum's press release dated November 13, 2023 .

Forward- Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Minera Panama S.A.'s approach to operations and the effect of continued blockades on Cobre Panama. The outcome of these matters could have a material adverse impact on the revenue Franco-Nevada derives from its streaming arrangements relating to Cobre Panama and on Franco-Nevada's results of operations and financial condition. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Franco-Nevada's business and assets, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedarplus.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobre-panama-operations-update-301985971.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/13/c8121.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Franco-NevadaFNV:CAGold Investing
FNV:CA
Labyrinth Begins Soil Sampling Program

Labyrinth Begins Soil Sampling Program

Comet Vale groundwork begins while the Menzies area experiences thriving gold and lithium exploration

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) has completed preliminary mapping and sampling at its Comet Vale gold project in Western Australia (‘the Project’).

rich checkan, gold bars

Rich Checkan: Gold is Insurance, but Silver Has "Amazing" Profit Potential

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, shared his thoughts on what it will take for the gold price to rise, saying that right now retail investors just aren't involved in the sector.

"Central banks are still very strong, but the investors are not in this market," he told the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the New Orleans Investment Conference. "I don't see us going above US$2,000 (per ounce) and sustaining prices above US$2,000 without investors in the marketplace — they're actually right now selling and not buying."

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Solid Third Quarter Results for 2023

Designated News Release
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"The importance of having a diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets was evidenced by Wheaton's ability to deliver solid operating results in the quarter, despite the temporary suspension of one of our largest assets, which has since begun the safe ramp-up of operations. Strong outperformances from Salobo and Constancia, have not only offset challenges faced by others, but also contributed significantly to our overall success. As such, we are pleased to reiterate our annual production guidance range for 2023 of 600,000 to 660,000 gold equivalent ounces," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "In this high interest rate environment, streaming continues to be one of the most competitive sources of capital, and our corporate development team remains exceptionally busy evaluating new opportunities. We remain resolutely committed to enhancing our portfolio with growth that is accretive and sustainable, benefiting all stakeholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)

Falcon Announces Private Placement Repricing

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (the "Company") announces that it has repriced its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 17, 2023 (the "Private Placement") and increased the number of units ("Units") offered.

The price per Unit of the Private Placement has been repriced from $0.025 per Unit to $0.03 per Unit and the gross proceeds has increased from up to $150,000 to $300,000. Accordingly, the number of Units offered has increased from up to 6,000,000 to 10,000,000.

Impact Minerals

Lake Hope Scoping Study

Outstanding Economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50%

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce the positive results of a Scoping Study based on realistic production and capital expenditure estimates for the company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, located 500 km southeast of Perth in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of Western Australia.

Brightstar Resources

First Ore Mined at Selkirk & Pre-Feasibility Study Update

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that the first ore has been mined at Selkirk, with end of month (EOM) physical reporting from October 2023 indicating a second consecutive month of high productivity and above-budget material movement from Brightstar’s joint venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML Ventures).

Latest Press Releases

Energy Fuels Announces Sale of Secured Convertible Note and Receipt of Payment in Full for Prior Sale of Alta Mesa ISR Project

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Abra Production and Operations Update

Agreement to Acquire PlusOr Global Pty Ltd

