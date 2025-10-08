CMX Options Exercised, New Options Granted And Promotional Activities Contract

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta October 8, 2025 TheNewswire - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (CSE: CXC,OTC:CXXMF) announces stock options exercised, new options granted and extension of a Promotional Activities Contract. An aggregate of 2,600,000 options were exercised at $0.10 per common share, and 4,575,000 new options were granted under the Company's stock option plan.
Effective October 7, 2025, the Company's President & CEO and Chief Financial Officer each exercised 1,000,000 options for settlement of a total of $200,000 of unpaid fees and advances; two directors and an officer of the Company exercised 450,000 options in settlement of the principal amount of $45,000 of debentures; and a consultant exercised 150,000 options. All of the options were exercised at a price of $0.10 for one common share of CMX.
On October 8, 2025, CMX granted stock options to three officers, two independent directors and five consultants. A total of 4,575,000 options were granted for the purchase of common shares of CMX at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Options granted to the three officers, two independent directors and two consultants aggregating 3,775,000 options are exercisable for a period of five years and vest one-third immediately and another one-third vest on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.
Options granted to two consultants aggregating 500,000 options are exercisable for a three-year term and vest one-half immediately and one-half on the first anniversary of the date of grant. A consultant under the Promotional Activities Contract described below was granted 300,000 options exercisable for a two-year term and vest one-half immediately and one-half on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
CMX has agreed to a two-year extension of an agreement with Manuel Aldea to manage Promotional Activities for CMX. The Promotional Activities to be undertaken by Mr. Aldea include the Company's branding in its marketing materials and website; maintaining the content and functionality of CMX's website; creating Search Engine Optimization to increase organic reach of CMX on social media; producing videos for use on social media platforms targeting new investors, influencers and brokers; managing and keeping current CMX's social media accounts; and creating and editing CMX's marketing presentations.
Mr. Aldea is based in Calgary, Alberta and can be reached at aldeamediaproductions@gmail.com or (403) 454-3663. The extension may be terminated by either party after six months on 30 days' written notice. Mr. Aldea will be paid approximately $3,000 per month to a maximum of $30,000 over the first year of the extension, and $3,000 per month during the second year. As additional consideration under the Promotional Activities agreement, the Company has granted Mr. Aldea options under its stock option plan as disclosed above.
About CMX
CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises patented and unpatented claims aggregating approximately 1,028 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".
The Clayton property's significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).
The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985 (Hillman, Bob, M.S. Thesis, June 26, 1986, Eastern Washington University).
The Company is planning work programs in 2026 and extending over the next several years to assess the resource potential within the structures related to the previously mined sections and to expand the search to determine the potential for other mineralized zones in adjacent structures. This will entail detailed geophysical work and multiple drill programs. CMX has concluded that very little geophysics was done on the property historically.
For further information contact: Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com .
You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
