CMX Announces Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ("CMX" or the "Company") (CSE: CXC,OTC:CXXMF; OTC: CXXMF) announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").
The Offering will be comprised of up to 8,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.25 per Unit with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.40 per share within 24 months of the closing of this Offering. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for a geophysical survey and an initial diamond drilling program on CMX's Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, U.S.A.
The Units will be sold to "accredited investors" and other exempt parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay finders' fees to third parties in connection with the Offering.
Securities issued under the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and a day from the date of closing. The Company anticipates closing the Offering in February 2026.
The Clayton Silver Property
The Clayton Silver Project is CMX's 100%-owned flagship asset, located in the Bayhorse Mining District of central Idaho, approximately 30–40 kilometers south-southwest of Challis. The property comprises a 1,028-acre land package, including 29 patented mining claims and two patented mill sites (approximately 562 acres) and 20 unpatented claims (approximately 466 acres). The patented claims provide surface ownership rights, carry no government royalties, and do not require drilling permits.
Beginning in spring 2026, CMX plans to conduct a comprehensive geophysical program over the historic mine and surrounding structures, including a 3-D Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) survey and a Magnetotelluric (MT) survey. These surveys are intended to delineate known structures, identify extensions of partially mined ore bodies, and evaluate deeper sources of mineralization, with follow-up diamond drilling planned to test priority targets.
For further information contact: Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com or Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com.
You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
