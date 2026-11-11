CME Group Sets New Volume Record in Lean Hog Futures and Options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its Lean Hog futures and options reached a new daily volume record of 209,363 contracts on November 9, 2026, surpassing the previous record of 204,948 contracts traded on November 10, 2025.
"Steady supply and contracting demand have pushed Lean Hog prices to six-year lows, and market participants are turning to CME Group in record numbers to manage their risk," said John Ricci, Global Head of Agricultural Products at CME Group. "This price volatility is another example of why we remain focused on equipping clients with precise hedging tools to manage their risk in any market environment."
In addition, CME Group's Livestock options reached a new daily volume record for options on November 5, 2026, with 136,923 contracts.
For more information on CME Group Hog futures and options, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group