CME Group Reports Second-Highest Q3 and September ADV

  • Record quarterly cryptocurrency ADV of 340,000 contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its quarterly and monthly market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching 25.3 million contracts in Q3 and 26.1 million contracts in September, the second-highest ADV on record for both periods. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume .

Q3 2025 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2024 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV of 13.4 million contracts
    • U.S. Treasury options ADV increased 7% to 1.4 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 5% to 555,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV of 6.3 million contracts
  • Energy ADV of 2.3 million contracts
    • Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 7% to 227,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts
    • Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 5% to 176,000 contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 834,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV of 825,000 contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 125% to 255,000 contracts
    • Platinum futures ADV increased 22% to 38,000 contracts
  • Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 340,000 contracts ( $14.1 billion notional)
    • Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 209,000 contracts
    • Record Ether futures ADV of 236,000 contracts
  • International ADV of 7.4 million contracts, including EMEA ADV of 5.4 million contracts APAC ADV of 1.7 million contracts and Latin America ADV of 151,000 contracts

September 2025 highlights compared to September 2024 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV of 13.3 million contracts
    • U.S. Treasury options ADV increased 21% to 1.5 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 5% to 743,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV of 7 million contracts
  • Energy ADV of 2.3 million contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.1 million contracts
  • Metals ADV of 1 million contracts
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 214% to 347,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV of 309,000 contracts ( $13.7 billion notional)
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 472% to 182,000 contracts
    • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 50% to 62,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.6 million contracts represented 36% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.2% of overall Energy ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to a record $401 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 4% to €298 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending August 2025 were $132.7 billion for cash collateral and $153 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals .  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME-G

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-reports-second-highest-q3-and-september-adv-302573196.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

