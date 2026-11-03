CME Group Reports Record October ADV of 30 Million Contracts, up 15% Year Over Year

  • Record October ADV in interest rate, equity index, energy and agricultural products
  • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 48%

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its average daily volume (ADV) reached a new October record of 30 million contracts, an increase of 15% from October 2025, when the previous record was set with 26.3 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https:cmegroupinc.gcs-web.commonthly-volume.

October 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2026 product highlights compared to October 2025:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 28%
    • U.S Treasury futures and options ADV increased 48% to 9.2 million contracts
      • 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 58% to 2.7 million contracts
      • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 50% to 1.8 million contracts
      • 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 51% to 1.1 million contracts
      • 30-Year U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV increased 52% to 625,000 contracts
    • SOFR futures and options ADV increased 5% to 4.9 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 15%
    • Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 74% to 2.9 million contracts
    • E-Mini Nasdaq-100 options increased 32% to 131,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 1%
    • Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 221% to 190,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 7%
    • Corn futures ADV increased 21% to 478,000 contracts
    • Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 7% to 198,000 contracts
  • International ADV increased 9% to 9 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 7% to 6.3 million contracts and APAC ADV up 15% to 2.3 million contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4.4 million contracts represented 50% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro Energy futures accounted for  7.4% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Metals futures accounted for 51% of overall Metals ADV
  • BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 18% to $1.127 trillion
    • Record U.S. Repo ADNV of $419.5 billion
    • European Repo ADNV increased 19% to €358 billion
    • U.S Treasury ADNV increased 50% to $120 billion
  • EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 9% to $62.3 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending September 2026 were $147 billion for cash collateral and $166.9 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

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SOURCE CME Group

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